Shenandoah vs. Clarinda BB
Photo: Joe Moore at J&C Photography - Clarinda

(KMAland) -- Clarinda took down Shenandoah, Boyer Valley won their 12th straight, Lamoni and Murray were among the winners in the Bluegrass Tournament, Rock Port & East Atchison won in the NW Missouri Tourney and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.

IA NC: Bedford 47 Fremont-Mills 43 — ON KMA-FM 99.1 

Cooper Nally and Brennan Sefrit scored 14 points each for Bedford. Jordan Perkins added 10 points.

WIC: IKM-Manning 54 Audubon 41 

Colby Keller had 14 points and six assists, and Colten Brandt added 12 points and four steals for IKM-Manning.

Gavin Smith topped Audubon with 12 points while Joel Klocke added 10.

IA NC: ACGC 70 Southwest Valley 45 

Tucker TePoel had 14 points and Blaine Venteicher scored 11 for Southwest Valley.

RVC: Boyer Valley 55 Exira/EHK 47 

Lucas Berens had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Trevor Malone added 10 and 10 off the bench for Boyer Valley in their 12th straight win.

FRONTIER TOURNAMENT: Cornerstone Christian 61 Heartland Christian 53 

Syles Jordan had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Heartland Christian. DJ Weilage added 17 points and eight rebounds.

NW MO TOURNAMENT: East Atchison 79 West Nodaway 52 

Jake McEnaney scored 19 points while Trey Bowling had 18 and Braden Graves finished with 14 for East Atchison.

Tyler Blay had 26 points and 10 rebounds for West Nodaway.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Clarinda 53 Shenandoah 42

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning 54 Audubon 41

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 55 Exira/EHK 47

Bluegrass Conference Tournament  

Consolation: Twin Cedars 52 Moulton-Udell 25

Quarterfinal: Lamoni 66 Mormon Trail 29

Quarterfinal: Seymour 55 Moravia 50

Quarterfinal: Ankeny Christian 76 Diagonal 44

Quarterfinal: Murray 73 Melcher-Dallas 50

Frontier Conference Tournament 

Cornerstone Christian 61 Heartland Christian 53

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert 

Carroll 48 Lewis Central 47

Bedford 47 Fremont-Mills 43

ACGC 70 Southwest Valley 45

Winterset 61 Martensdale-St. Marys 49

Van Meter 61 Central Decatur 33

Ogden at Coon Rapids-Bayard 

Grand View Christian 81 Glidden-Ralston 43

Ridge View 67 Ar-We-Va 35

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Rock Port 72 Nodaway-Holt 31

East Atchison 79 West Nodaway 52

North Platte Tournament

Platte Valley 64 North Platte 29

Mound City 76 West Platte 46

King City Tournament

Stanberry 52 King City 17

Northeast Nodaway 52 Stewartsville 43

Albany 53 DeKalb 45

South Holt 59 Maysville 38

Cameron Tournament

Chillicothe 65 Higginsville 37

Maryville 69 Cameron 44

Richmond Winter Classic

Bishop LeBlond vs. Excelsior Springs 

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Benton vs. Southeast 