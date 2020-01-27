(KMAland) -- Clarinda took down Shenandoah, Boyer Valley won their 12th straight, Lamoni and Murray were among the winners in the Bluegrass Tournament, Rock Port & East Atchison won in the NW Missouri Tourney and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.
IA NC: Bedford 47 Fremont-Mills 43 — ON KMA-FM 99.1
Cooper Nally and Brennan Sefrit scored 14 points each for Bedford. Jordan Perkins added 10 points.
WIC: IKM-Manning 54 Audubon 41
Colby Keller had 14 points and six assists, and Colten Brandt added 12 points and four steals for IKM-Manning.
Gavin Smith topped Audubon with 12 points while Joel Klocke added 10.
IA NC: ACGC 70 Southwest Valley 45
Tucker TePoel had 14 points and Blaine Venteicher scored 11 for Southwest Valley.
RVC: Boyer Valley 55 Exira/EHK 47
Lucas Berens had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Trevor Malone added 10 and 10 off the bench for Boyer Valley in their 12th straight win.
FRONTIER TOURNAMENT: Cornerstone Christian 61 Heartland Christian 53
Syles Jordan had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Heartland Christian. DJ Weilage added 17 points and eight rebounds.
NW MO TOURNAMENT: East Atchison 79 West Nodaway 52
Jake McEnaney scored 19 points while Trey Bowling had 18 and Braden Graves finished with 14 for East Atchison.
Tyler Blay had 26 points and 10 rebounds for West Nodaway.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 53 Shenandoah 42
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 54 Audubon 41
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 55 Exira/EHK 47
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Consolation: Twin Cedars 52 Moulton-Udell 25
Quarterfinal: Lamoni 66 Mormon Trail 29
Quarterfinal: Seymour 55 Moravia 50
Quarterfinal: Ankeny Christian 76 Diagonal 44
Quarterfinal: Murray 73 Melcher-Dallas 50
Frontier Conference Tournament
Cornerstone Christian 61 Heartland Christian 53
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert
Carroll 48 Lewis Central 47
Bedford 47 Fremont-Mills 43
ACGC 70 Southwest Valley 45
Winterset 61 Martensdale-St. Marys 49
Van Meter 61 Central Decatur 33
Ogden at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Grand View Christian 81 Glidden-Ralston 43
Ridge View 67 Ar-We-Va 35
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Rock Port 72 Nodaway-Holt 31
East Atchison 79 West Nodaway 52
North Platte Tournament
Platte Valley 64 North Platte 29
Mound City 76 West Platte 46
King City Tournament
Stanberry 52 King City 17
Northeast Nodaway 52 Stewartsville 43
Albany 53 DeKalb 45
South Holt 59 Maysville 38
Cameron Tournament
Chillicothe 65 Higginsville 37
Maryville 69 Cameron 44
Richmond Winter Classic
Bishop LeBlond vs. Excelsior Springs
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Benton vs. Southeast