(KMAland) -- Harlan scored a big comeback to beat LC, Sefrit & Nally lifted Bedford, Exira/EHK knocked off unbeaten CAM, Blay scored his 1,000th career point and more in the night of KMAland boys hoops.

H-10: Harlan 76 Lewis Central 67 

Harlan scored 28 out of 32 to comeback from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter. Connor Bruck had 32 points while Michael Erlemeier had 18 and Johnathan Monson put in 14 for the Cyclones.

Noah Rigatuso led Lewis Central with 23 points, and Cole Drummond and Logan Jones scored 12 points each.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 58 Kuemper Catholic 34 

Charlie Wiebers had 21 points, seven assists and six steals and Goanar Biliew finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Monarchs in the win.

Kyle Berg topped Kuemper with 12 points while Tre Knobbe had 10.

CORNER: Sidney 84 Clarinda Academy 48 

Noah Jorgenson had 31 points for Sidney while brother Cole Jorgenson added 19 in the win.

Robert Powell poured in 28 points to lead Clarinda Academy.

WIC: Treynor 73 AHSTW 50 (On KMA 960)

Jack Stogdill and Jack Tiarks had 16 points each for Treynor in the win.

WIC: Underwood 47 Missouri Valley 29 

Nick Ravlin scored 15 points to lead Underwood in the win. Brayden Wollan scored 12 for the Eagles.

Gavin Bartalini had 12 points while Steavie Kean put in 11 for the Big Reds.

WIC: Tri-Center 56 Riverside 33 

Leyton Nelson ahd 21 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for Tri-Center in the victory. Tom Turner added 12 points and three steals for the Trojans.

POI: Bedford 71 Southwest Valley 43 

Brennan Sefrit had 28 points while Cooper Nally added 25 points and 15 rebounds for Bedford in the victory.

Tucker TePoel topped Southwest Valley with 10 points.

POI: Mount Ayr 67 Nodaway Valley 54 (On KMA-FM) 

Isaac Grote and Dawson Frost had 15 points each, and Payton Weehler scored 13 for Mount Ayr in the win.

Clay Hohertz led Nodaway Valley with 21 points while Tyler Vandewater had 13 and Mason Menefee put in 12.

RVC: Boyer Valley 65 West Harrison 56 

Lucas Berens scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Boyer Valley in the win. Jaidan TenEyck and Dylan Berens added 16 points each.

Tyler Melby had 18 points and nine rebounds while Nick Rife had 14 points and Karter Nelson added 10 points and nine rebounds.

RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Glidden-Ralston 35 

Jalen Rosenbeck had 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Colby Heithoff and Gabe Obert added 10 points each, and Kade Schlepp finishes with five points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

RVC: Exira/EHK 58 CAM 48 

Tyler Petersen and Creighton Nelson scored 20 points each for Exira/EHK to hand CAM their first loss of the season.

IA NC: Le Mars 72 Unity Christian 48 

Spencer Mackey had 25 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals for Le Mars in the dominant win.

IA NC: Yankton 65 Sioux City East 63 — OT

Jaleque Dunson had 25 points for Sioux City East in their loss to the No. 1 ranked team in South Dakota Class AA.

BLUEGRASS: Ankeny Christian 99 Moulton-Udell 32 

Colby Elrod had 22 points for Ankeny Christian, and Nic Worsham pitched in 16 points with 10 rebounds.

BLUEGRASS: Murray 75 Mormon Trail 42 

Reece Held had 21 points, Colton Siefkas scored 20 and Jace Rodecker finished with 13 to lead Murray.

FRONTIER: Omaha Christian Academy 42 Heartland Christian 41 

Syles Jordan had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Heartland Christian in the tight defeat.

275: East Atchison 62 Osborn 46 

Jake McEnaney had 21 points for East Atchison in the win. Briacin Bywater added 17 points.

275: West Nodaway 50 North Nodaway 42 

Tyler Blay scored 24 points and reached 1,000 career points in the win for West Nodaway.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

St. Albert 70 Red Oak 28

Harlan 76 Lewis Central 67

Denison-Schleswig 58 Kuemper Catholic 34

Corner Conference 

East Mills 73 Essex 21

Fremont-Mills 48 Griswold 24

Sidney 84 Clarinda Academy 48

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 73 AHSTW 50

IKM-Manning 54 Logan-Magnolia 49

Underwood 47 Missouri Valley 29

Tri-Center 56 Riverside 33

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 71 Southwest Valley 43

Central Decatur 71 Wayne 33

Mount Ayr 67 Nodaway Valley 54

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 65 West Harrison 56

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Glidden-Ralston 35

Exira/EHK 58 CAM 48

Woodbine 59 Ar-We-Va 40

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 99 Moulton-Udell 32

Murray 75 Mormon Trail 42

Moravia at Orient-Macksburg 

Melcher-Dallas at Seymour 

Lamoni 56 Twin Cedars 17

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa) 

Paton-Churdan at West Bend-Mallard 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 64 South Sioux City 52

Le Mars 72 Unity Christian 48

Dakota Valley 74 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68

Yankton 65 Sioux City East 63 — OT

Omaha Christian Academy 42 Heartland Christian 41

275 Conference 

East Atchison 62 Osborn 46

Mound City 82 Rock Port 50 

Platte Valley def. DeKalb 

South Holt 75 Nodaway-Holt 33

West Nodaway 50 North Nodaway 42

Union Star at Stewartsville 

Pioneer Conference 

Tri County 66 Friend 41

Johnson-Brock 40 Lourdes Central Catholic 30

Metro Conference 

Millard North 67 Elkhorn South 46

Papillion-La Vista South 70 Elkhorn 52

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska) 

Cameron 63 Excelsior Springs 59 

Atchison KS at Savannah

North Andrew 70 Albany 26

Stanberry 51 Worth County 37

Nebraska City 51 Falls City 48 — OT

Plattsmouth 37 Louisville 30

Wisner-Pilger 62 Arlington 49

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47 Douglas County West 33

West Point-Beemer 45 Fort Calhoun 44

Roncalli Catholic 55 Platteview 45

Wahoo 72 Lincoln Lutheran 60

Falls City Sacred Heart 48 Elmwood-Murdock 41

Mead 52 Cedar Bluffs 11

Palmyra 67 Sterling 22

Yutan 64 Omaha Concordia 42

Lewiston at Meridian 

Omaha Benson 67 Lincoln High 65