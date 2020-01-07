(KMAland) -- Harlan scored a big comeback to beat LC, Sefrit & Nally lifted Bedford, Exira/EHK knocked off unbeaten CAM, Blay scored his 1,000th career point and more in the night of KMAland boys hoops.
H-10: Harlan 76 Lewis Central 67
Harlan scored 28 out of 32 to comeback from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter. Connor Bruck had 32 points while Michael Erlemeier had 18 and Johnathan Monson put in 14 for the Cyclones.
Noah Rigatuso led Lewis Central with 23 points, and Cole Drummond and Logan Jones scored 12 points each.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 58 Kuemper Catholic 34
Charlie Wiebers had 21 points, seven assists and six steals and Goanar Biliew finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Monarchs in the win.
Kyle Berg topped Kuemper with 12 points while Tre Knobbe had 10.
CORNER: Sidney 84 Clarinda Academy 48
Noah Jorgenson had 31 points for Sidney while brother Cole Jorgenson added 19 in the win.
Robert Powell poured in 28 points to lead Clarinda Academy.
WIC: Treynor 73 AHSTW 50 (On KMA 960)
Jack Stogdill and Jack Tiarks had 16 points each for Treynor in the win.
WIC: Underwood 47 Missouri Valley 29
Nick Ravlin scored 15 points to lead Underwood in the win. Brayden Wollan scored 12 for the Eagles.
Gavin Bartalini had 12 points while Steavie Kean put in 11 for the Big Reds.
WIC: Tri-Center 56 Riverside 33
Leyton Nelson ahd 21 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for Tri-Center in the victory. Tom Turner added 12 points and three steals for the Trojans.
POI: Bedford 71 Southwest Valley 43
Brennan Sefrit had 28 points while Cooper Nally added 25 points and 15 rebounds for Bedford in the victory.
Tucker TePoel topped Southwest Valley with 10 points.
POI: Mount Ayr 67 Nodaway Valley 54 (On KMA-FM)
Isaac Grote and Dawson Frost had 15 points each, and Payton Weehler scored 13 for Mount Ayr in the win.
Clay Hohertz led Nodaway Valley with 21 points while Tyler Vandewater had 13 and Mason Menefee put in 12.
RVC: Boyer Valley 65 West Harrison 56
Lucas Berens scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Boyer Valley in the win. Jaidan TenEyck and Dylan Berens added 16 points each.
Tyler Melby had 18 points and nine rebounds while Nick Rife had 14 points and Karter Nelson added 10 points and nine rebounds.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Glidden-Ralston 35
Jalen Rosenbeck had 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Colby Heithoff and Gabe Obert added 10 points each, and Kade Schlepp finishes with five points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
RVC: Exira/EHK 58 CAM 48
Tyler Petersen and Creighton Nelson scored 20 points each for Exira/EHK to hand CAM their first loss of the season.
IA NC: Le Mars 72 Unity Christian 48
Spencer Mackey had 25 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals for Le Mars in the dominant win.
IA NC: Yankton 65 Sioux City East 63 — OT
Jaleque Dunson had 25 points for Sioux City East in their loss to the No. 1 ranked team in South Dakota Class AA.
BLUEGRASS: Ankeny Christian 99 Moulton-Udell 32
Colby Elrod had 22 points for Ankeny Christian, and Nic Worsham pitched in 16 points with 10 rebounds.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 75 Mormon Trail 42
Reece Held had 21 points, Colton Siefkas scored 20 and Jace Rodecker finished with 13 to lead Murray.
FRONTIER: Omaha Christian Academy 42 Heartland Christian 41
Syles Jordan had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Heartland Christian in the tight defeat.
275: East Atchison 62 Osborn 46
Jake McEnaney had 21 points for East Atchison in the win. Briacin Bywater added 17 points.
275: West Nodaway 50 North Nodaway 42
Tyler Blay scored 24 points and reached 1,000 career points in the win for West Nodaway.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 70 Red Oak 28
Corner Conference
East Mills 73 Essex 21
Fremont-Mills 48 Griswold 24
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 54 Logan-Magnolia 49
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 71 Wayne 33
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 59 Ar-We-Va 40
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Orient-Macksburg
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour
Lamoni 56 Twin Cedars 17
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Paton-Churdan at West Bend-Mallard
Bishop Heelan Catholic 64 South Sioux City 52
Dakota Valley 74 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68
275 Conference
Mound City 82 Rock Port 50
Platte Valley def. DeKalb
South Holt 75 Nodaway-Holt 33
Union Star at Stewartsville
Pioneer Conference
Tri County 66 Friend 41
Johnson-Brock 40 Lourdes Central Catholic 30
Metro Conference
Millard North 67 Elkhorn South 46
Papillion-La Vista South 70 Elkhorn 52
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
Cameron 63 Excelsior Springs 59
Atchison KS at Savannah
North Andrew 70 Albany 26
Stanberry 51 Worth County 37
Nebraska City 51 Falls City 48 — OT
Plattsmouth 37 Louisville 30
Wisner-Pilger 62 Arlington 49
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47 Douglas County West 33
West Point-Beemer 45 Fort Calhoun 44
Roncalli Catholic 55 Platteview 45
Wahoo 72 Lincoln Lutheran 60
Falls City Sacred Heart 48 Elmwood-Murdock 41
Mead 52 Cedar Bluffs 11
Palmyra 67 Sterling 22
Yutan 64 Omaha Concordia 42
Lewiston at Meridian
Omaha Benson 67 Lincoln High 65