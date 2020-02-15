(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Atlantic won battles against conference foes while CAM and Bedford won by the slimmest of margins to highlight Friday's boys basketball action.
H-10: Glenwood 68 Denison-Schleswig 55
Glenwood finished the game on a 16-5 run. John Palmer, Zach Carr and Ryan Blum had 20 points apiece for the Rams. The complete recap can be found at our local sports page.
H-10: Atlantic 69 St. Albert 49
Skyler Handlos had 22 points. Dayton Templeton posted 14 and Nile Petersen added 13.
NC: Abraham Lincoln 55 Lewis Central 44
Josh Dix posted 18 points. LC was led by 15 from Noah Rigatuso. The complete rundown can be found at our local sports page.
NC IA: Boyer Valley 72 Logan-Magnolia 35
Lucas Berens posted 17 points and eight rebounds. Dylan Behrens scored 15. Gavin Reineke had 12 points. Jaidan Ten Eyck had 11 points and six assists.
NC IA: Kuemper Catholic 64 Grand View Christian 63
Kyle Berg led Kuemper with 18 points and six rebounds. Cole Colllison added 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
NC IA: Bedford 48 Stanton 47
Owen Lucas had 15 points and five rebounds. Cooper Nally scored 13 points, hauled in eight rebounds and became the second-leading scorer in program history. Jordan Perkins also added 10 points and eight rebounds.
NC IA: CAM 59 Nodaway Valley 58
Lane Spieker and Connor McKee paced CAM with 14. Nick Holste added 13. Josh Baudler and Tyler Vandewater scored 14 apiece for Nodaway Valley. Clay Hohertz had 13 points for the Wolverines in the defeat.
275: Rock Port 66 West Nodaway 35
Tyler Blay led West Nodaway with 17 points in the defeat.
BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 68 Denison-Schleswig 55
Harlan 76 Creston 73
Atlantic 69 St. Albert 49
Missouri Rivers Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 74 Thomas Jefferson 36
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail Diagonal
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Abraham Lincoln 55 Lewis Central 44
Kuemper Catholic 64 Grand View Christian 63
Boyer Valley 72 Logan-Magnolia 35
Bedford 48 Stanton 47
CAM 59 Nodaway Valley 58
East Union 63 Lenox 52
Melcher-Dallas 69 Wayne 64
Martensdale-St. Marys 91 Murray 56
Exira-EHK 55 Woodward Academy 49
Vermillion (SD) 53 LeMars 42
Sigourney 54 Twin Cedars 44
Ankeny Christian Academy 69 Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont 49
275 Conference
East Atchison 66 North Nodaway 45
Rock Port 66 West Nodaway 35
Mound City 63 Union Star 39
South Holt 40 Northeast Nodaway 26
Platte Valley 73 Nodaway-Holt 26
Stewartsville 46 DeKalb 42
Midland Empire Conference
Benton 63 Maryville 34
Savannah Chillicothe
St. Pius X 89 Cameron 45
Lafayette 67 Bishop LeBlond 43
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Platteview 56 Douglas County West 51
Fort Calhoun 67 Raymond Central 33
Pioneer Conference
Tri-County 71 Sterling 37
Diller-Odell 69 Friend 37
Johnson-Brock 56 Humboldt-TRS 46
Metro Conference
Omaha Central 108 Omaha Northwest 73
Papillion-La Vista South 73 Bellevue East 60
Millard North 70 Bellevue West 60
Omaha Burke 74 Omaha Bryan 63
Omaha Benson 74 Elkhorn South 67
Omaha South 82 Omaha North 53
Papillion-La Vista 65 Millard West 57
Omaha Westside 65 Millard South 63
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Conestoga 79 Syracuse 60
Centennial 44 Louisville 35
Weeping Water 60 Cornerstone Christian 37
Boys Town 69 Lourdes Central Catholic 36
Hastings 52 Waverly 41
Skutt Catholic 41 Norris 31
Wayne 51 Arlington 39
Mead Omaha Christian Academy
Southern Thayer Central
Creighton Prep 68 Lincoln Northeast 43