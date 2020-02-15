College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Atlantic won battles against conference foes while CAM and Bedford won by the slimmest of margins to highlight Friday's boys basketball action. 

H-10: Glenwood 68 Denison-Schleswig 55

Glenwood finished the game on a 16-5 run. John Palmer, Zach Carr and Ryan Blum had 20 points apiece for the Rams. The complete recap can be found at our local sports page.

H-10: Atlantic 69 St. Albert 49

Skyler Handlos had 22 points. Dayton Templeton posted 14 and Nile Petersen added 13. 

NC: Abraham Lincoln 55 Lewis Central 44 

Josh Dix posted 18 points. LC was led by 15 from Noah Rigatuso. The complete rundown can be found at our local sports page. 

NC IA: Boyer Valley 72 Logan-Magnolia 35

Lucas Berens posted 17 points and eight rebounds. Dylan Behrens scored 15. Gavin Reineke had 12 points. Jaidan Ten Eyck had 11 points and six assists. 

NC IA: Kuemper Catholic 64 Grand View Christian 63

Kyle Berg led Kuemper with 18 points and six rebounds. Cole Colllison added 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

NC IA: Bedford 48 Stanton 47

Owen Lucas had 15 points and five rebounds. Cooper Nally scored 13 points, hauled in eight rebounds and became the second-leading scorer in program history. Jordan Perkins also added 10 points and eight rebounds.

NC IA: CAM 59 Nodaway Valley 58

Lane Spieker and Connor McKee paced CAM with 14. Nick Holste added 13. Josh Baudler and Tyler Vandewater scored 14 apiece for Nodaway Valley. Clay Hohertz had 13 points for the Wolverines in the defeat. 

275: Rock Port 66 West Nodaway 35

Tyler Blay led West Nodaway with 17 points in the defeat. 

BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 68 Denison-Schleswig 55

Harlan 76 Creston 73

Atlantic 69 St. Albert 49

Missouri Rivers Conference

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 74 Thomas Jefferson 36

Bluegrass Conference

Mormon Trail Diagonal 

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Abraham Lincoln 55 Lewis Central 44

Kuemper Catholic 64 Grand View Christian 63

Boyer Valley 72 Logan-Magnolia 35

Bedford 48 Stanton 47 

CAM 59 Nodaway Valley 58

East Union 63 Lenox 52

Melcher-Dallas 69 Wayne 64

Martensdale-St. Marys 91 Murray 56

Exira-EHK 55 Woodward Academy 49 

Vermillion (SD) 53 LeMars 42 

Sigourney 54 Twin Cedars 44

Ankeny Christian Academy 69 Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont 49

275 Conference

East Atchison 66 North Nodaway 45

Rock Port 66 West Nodaway 35

Mound City 63 Union Star 39

South Holt 40 Northeast Nodaway 26

Platte Valley 73 Nodaway-Holt 26

Stewartsville 46 DeKalb 42

Midland Empire Conference

Benton 63 Maryville 34

Savannah Chillicothe

St. Pius X 89 Cameron 45

Lafayette 67 Bishop LeBlond 43 

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Platteview 56 Douglas County West 51

Fort Calhoun 67 Raymond Central 33

Pioneer Conference

Tri-County 71 Sterling 37

Diller-Odell 69 Friend 37

Johnson-Brock 56 Humboldt-TRS 46

Metro Conference

Omaha Central 108 Omaha Northwest 73

Papillion-La Vista South 73 Bellevue East 60

Millard North 70 Bellevue West 60

Omaha Burke 74 Omaha Bryan 63

Omaha Benson 74 Elkhorn South 67

Omaha South 82 Omaha North 53

Papillion-La Vista 65 Millard West 57 

Omaha Westside 65 Millard South 63

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Conestoga 79 Syracuse 60

Centennial 44 Louisville 35

Weeping Water 60 Cornerstone Christian 37

Boys Town 69 Lourdes Central Catholic 36

Hastings 52 Waverly 41

Skutt Catholic 41 Norris 31

Wayne 51 Arlington 39

Mead Omaha Christian Academy

Southern Thayer Central 

Creighton Prep 68 Lincoln Northeast 43