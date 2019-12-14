277.jpg
Photo: Joe Moore at J&C Photography - Clarinda

(KMAland) -- Clarinda beat Shenandoah, DJ Weilage led HC to a win, AL bested Ames and more from the Saturday in KMAland boys basketball.

NC: Carroll 58 Denison-Schleswig 46 

Goanar Biliew had 19 points and six rebounds for Denison-Schleswig in the defeat. Charlie Wiebers added 12 points.

NC: Heartland Christian 64 Essex 33 

DJ Weilage scored 27 points and added seven rebounds, five steals and four rebounds for Heartland Christian. Sean Atchley added 15 points and Syles Jordan scored 12 with seven rebounds. 

BLUEGRASS: Moravia 67 Moulton-Udell 44

Carson Brown poured in 31 points for Moravia in the victory. Wyatt Stansberry led Moulton-Udell with 15 points.

NC: Ankeny Christian Academy 44 Alburnett 42

Colby Elrod and David Nelson had 10 points while Malachi Johnson finished with nine points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Nic Worsham added nine points and nine rebounds.

NC: Schuyler 38 Plattsmouth 32 

Hunter Stromsodt had nine points and nine rebounds, and Hunter Adkins finished with two points and 12 rebounds for Plattsmouth. 

NC: Ashland-Greenwood 57 Louisville 36 

Caleb Hrabik topped Louisville in the defeat with 12 points.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Clarinda 75 Shenandoah 46

Bluegrass Conference

Moravia 67 Moulton-Udell 44

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Carroll 58 Denison-Schleswig 46

Red Oak 59 Griswold 48

Creston 55 Gallatin 46

Heartland Christian 64 Essex 33

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 IKM-Manning 51

Woodward-Granger 74 Central Decatur 37

Davis County 55 Wayne 41

Abraham Lincoln 56 Ames 52

Sioux City East 81 South Sioux City 49

Western Christian 66 Le Mars 54

Albia 73 Twin Cedars 26

Cardinal def. Melcher-Dallas

Ankeny Christian Academy 44 Alburnett 42

Eastern Midlands Conference

Norris 65 Blair 30

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Raymond Central 58 Syracuse 52

East Central Nebraska Conference

Auburn 72 Elmwood-Murdock 40

Freeman 50 Conestoga 35

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 60 Bellevue East 48

Westside 65 Papillion-La Vista South 58

Creighton Prep 60 Papillion-La Vista 49

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Bennington 68 Omaha Gross Catholic 23

Elkhorn 52 Boys Town 49

Schuyler 38 Plattsmouth 32

Ashland-Greenwood 57 Louisville 36

Omaha Concordia 53 Douglas County West 48

Wahoo 48 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

Johnson County Central 62 Pawnee City 55

Malcolm at Cross County 

Sandy Creek 57 Friend 24

Southern 58 Deshler 52

Tri County at Centennial 

Lincoln North Star 69 Elkhorn South 65 — OT

Millard West 62 Norfolk 35

Kearney 58 Millard South 52

Omaha Benson 65 Lincoln Southeast 64 — OT

Omaha Bryan 103 Fremont 102

Omaha Burke 58 Lincoln Northeast 57

Lincoln East 69 Omaha Northwest 60

Omaha South 67 Grand Island 45

Omaha Central 88 Lincoln High 57