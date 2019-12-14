(KMAland) -- Clarinda beat Shenandoah, DJ Weilage led HC to a win, AL bested Ames and more from the Saturday in KMAland boys basketball.
NC: Carroll 58 Denison-Schleswig 46
Goanar Biliew had 19 points and six rebounds for Denison-Schleswig in the defeat. Charlie Wiebers added 12 points.
NC: Heartland Christian 64 Essex 33
DJ Weilage scored 27 points and added seven rebounds, five steals and four rebounds for Heartland Christian. Sean Atchley added 15 points and Syles Jordan scored 12 with seven rebounds.
BLUEGRASS: Moravia 67 Moulton-Udell 44
Carson Brown poured in 31 points for Moravia in the victory. Wyatt Stansberry led Moulton-Udell with 15 points.
NC: Ankeny Christian Academy 44 Alburnett 42
Colby Elrod and David Nelson had 10 points while Malachi Johnson finished with nine points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Nic Worsham added nine points and nine rebounds.
NC: Schuyler 38 Plattsmouth 32
Hunter Stromsodt had nine points and nine rebounds, and Hunter Adkins finished with two points and 12 rebounds for Plattsmouth.
NC: Ashland-Greenwood 57 Louisville 36
Caleb Hrabik topped Louisville in the defeat with 12 points.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 75 Shenandoah 46
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 67 Moulton-Udell 44
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Carroll 58 Denison-Schleswig 46
Red Oak 59 Griswold 48
Creston 55 Gallatin 46
Heartland Christian 64 Essex 33
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 IKM-Manning 51
Woodward-Granger 74 Central Decatur 37
Davis County 55 Wayne 41
Abraham Lincoln 56 Ames 52
Sioux City East 81 South Sioux City 49
Western Christian 66 Le Mars 54
Albia 73 Twin Cedars 26
Cardinal def. Melcher-Dallas
Ankeny Christian Academy 44 Alburnett 42
Eastern Midlands Conference
Norris 65 Blair 30
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Raymond Central 58 Syracuse 52
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn 72 Elmwood-Murdock 40
Freeman 50 Conestoga 35
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 60 Bellevue East 48
Westside 65 Papillion-La Vista South 58
Creighton Prep 60 Papillion-La Vista 49
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Bennington 68 Omaha Gross Catholic 23
Elkhorn 52 Boys Town 49
Schuyler 38 Plattsmouth 32
Ashland-Greenwood 57 Louisville 36
Omaha Concordia 53 Douglas County West 48
Wahoo 48 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30
Johnson County Central 62 Pawnee City 55
Malcolm at Cross County
Sandy Creek 57 Friend 24
Southern 58 Deshler 52
Tri County at Centennial
Lincoln North Star 69 Elkhorn South 65 — OT
Millard West 62 Norfolk 35
Kearney 58 Millard South 52
Omaha Benson 65 Lincoln Southeast 64 — OT
Omaha Bryan 103 Fremont 102
Omaha Burke 58 Lincoln Northeast 57
Lincoln East 69 Omaha Northwest 60
Omaha South 67 Grand Island 45
Omaha Central 88 Lincoln High 57