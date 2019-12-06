448.jpg
Photo: Joe Moore at J&C Photography - Clarinda

(KMAland) -- Clarinda took down St. Albert, Glenwood's high-scoring trio helps them past Atlantic, Nod Valley took down the defending 1A champs and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

H-10: Harlan 80 Shenandoah 42 

Johnathan Monson, Harlan.jpg
Johnathan Monson had a team-high 17 points while Connor Frame added 16, Michael Erlemeier had 13 and Michael Heithoff scored 10.

Braden Knight led Shenandoah with 17 points.

H-10: Clarinda 68 St. Albert 57 

Kory Rogers scored 18 points to lead five Clarinda players in double figures. The Cardinals shot 40 of 48 from the free throw line in the victory.

H-10: Lewis Central 69 Red Oak 48 

Thomas Fidone and Easton Dermody had 17 points each, and Logan Jones finished with 14 for Lewis Central, which finished the game on a 27-9 run.

Red Oak’s Kobe Johnson had a team-high 17 points while Garrett Couse finished with 12.

H-10: Glenwood 75 Atlantic 65  

John Palmer, Zach Carr, Ryan Blum.jpg
Photo: John Palmer, Zach Carr, Ryan Blum

Ryan Blum had 26 points, John Palmer added 22 and Zach Carr put in 16 for Glenwood in the victory.

CORNER: Fremont-Mills 67 Essex 17 

Cooper Langfelt, Fremont-Mills.jpg
Cooper Langfelt scored 12 points and had 12 rebounds for Fremont-Mills in the victory.

CORNER: Stanton 71 Sidney 60 

Tyler Peterson scored 27 points for Stanton while Keygan Day added 24 in the win.

CORNER: East Mills 57 Clarinda Academy 24 

Michael Schafer put in 25 points to lead East Mills in the Corner Conference win.

WIC: AHSTW 67 Underwood 56 

Clayton Akers poured in four 3-pointers and had a game-high 24 points while Raydden Grobe put in 14 and Sam Porter had 13 points. 

Blake Hall led Underwood with 14, and Nick Ravlin finished with 11 points.

WIC: Tri-Center 72 Audubon 42 

Leyton Nelson dropped in 27 points for Tri-Center in the dominant win.

POI: Bedford 82 Lenox 49 

Brennan Sefrit had 24 points and 10 steals, Cooper Nally added 23 points, eight rebounds and six steals and Jordan Perkins put in 22 points with nine rebounds to send Bedford to the win.

POI: Mount Ayr 75 Southwest Valley 42 

Payton Weehler scored 22 points while Dawson Frost put in 20. Cole Clymer added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Adam Harris was the leading scorer for the Timberwolves with 11 points. Tucker TePoel finished with six points and 12 rebounds.

NC: Nodaway Valley 71 Grand View Christian 62 

Toby Bower had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead four players in double figures for Nodaway Valley. Tyler Vandewater and Clay Hohertz added 13 points each, and Mason Menefee finished with 12 for the Wolverines.

RVC: CAM, Anita 70 West Harrison 45 

Colby Rich & Ben Tibken, CAM.jpg
Photo: Colby Rich & Ben Tibken, CAM

Ben Tibken scored 17 points, Colby Rich added 16 and Nathan Hensley had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.

PVI: Northeast Nodaway 62 West Nodaway 50 

Tyler Blay had 20 points while Hunter Dawson had 13 and Dawson Fast put in 11 for West Nodaway in the defeat.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Harlan 80 Shenandoah 42

Clarinda 68 St. Albert 57

Lewis Central 69 Red Oak 48

Glenwood 75 Atlantic 65 

Denison-Schleswig 57 Kuemper Catholic 47

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 67 Essex 17

Stanton 71 Sidney 60

East Mills 57 Clarinda Academy 24

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 67 Underwood 56

Tri-Center 72 Audubon 42

IKM-Manning 46 Riverside 28

Treynor 63 Missouri Valley 33

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford 82 Lenox 49

Mount Ayr 75 Southwest Valley 42

Central Decatur 74 East Union 50

Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Wayne 17

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 65 Ar-We-Va 32

CAM, Anita 70 West Harrison 45

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Coon Rapids-Bayard

Paton-Churdan 50 Glidden-Ralston 48

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 67 Sioux City North 27

Sioux City West 55 Thomas Jefferson 48

Sioux City East 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 51

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal at Moulton-Udell 

Lamoni at Moravia 

Murray 68 Twin Cedars 15

Seymour at Orient-Macksburg 

Ankeny Christian at Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Nodaway Valley 77 Grand View Christian 62

Mound City Invitational – Reporter: Nolan Brooks

3rd Place: Rock Port 54 Bishop LeBlond 51

Platte Valley Invitational – Reporter: Jaden Driskell

3rd Place: Northeast Nodaway 62 West Nodaway 50

Championship: St. Joseph Christian 47 North Nodaway 38

Albany Invitational

5th Place: South Harrison 47 Stanberry 38

Savannah Invitational

5th Place: Hogan Prep def. Savannah 

Eastern Midlands Conference

Bennington 79 Nebraska City 44

Norris Plattsmouth

East Central Nebraska Conference

Johnson County Central 49 Mead 38

Malcolm def. Weeping Water 

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell 56 Humboldt-TRS 56

Sterling at Falls City Sacred Heart 

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Northwest 52 Waverly 33

Aquinas Catholic 60 Raymond Central 31

Falls City 47 Syracuse 36

Wahoo 48 Aurora 29

Palmyra 68 Southern 41

Frankfort KS 57 Pawnee City 44