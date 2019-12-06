(KMAland) -- Clarinda took down St. Albert, Glenwood's high-scoring trio helps them past Atlantic, Nod Valley took down the defending 1A champs and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Harlan 80 Shenandoah 42
Johnathan Monson had a team-high 17 points while Connor Frame added 16, Michael Erlemeier had 13 and Michael Heithoff scored 10.
Braden Knight led Shenandoah with 17 points.
H-10: Clarinda 68 St. Albert 57
Kory Rogers scored 18 points to lead five Clarinda players in double figures. The Cardinals shot 40 of 48 from the free throw line in the victory.
H-10: Lewis Central 69 Red Oak 48
Thomas Fidone and Easton Dermody had 17 points each, and Logan Jones finished with 14 for Lewis Central, which finished the game on a 27-9 run.
Red Oak’s Kobe Johnson had a team-high 17 points while Garrett Couse finished with 12.
H-10: Glenwood 75 Atlantic 65
Ryan Blum had 26 points, John Palmer added 22 and Zach Carr put in 16 for Glenwood in the victory.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 67 Essex 17
Cooper Langfelt scored 12 points and had 12 rebounds for Fremont-Mills in the victory.
CORNER: Stanton 71 Sidney 60
Tyler Peterson scored 27 points for Stanton while Keygan Day added 24 in the win.
CORNER: East Mills 57 Clarinda Academy 24
Michael Schafer put in 25 points to lead East Mills in the Corner Conference win.
WIC: AHSTW 67 Underwood 56
Clayton Akers poured in four 3-pointers and had a game-high 24 points while Raydden Grobe put in 14 and Sam Porter had 13 points.
Blake Hall led Underwood with 14, and Nick Ravlin finished with 11 points.
WIC: Tri-Center 72 Audubon 42
Leyton Nelson dropped in 27 points for Tri-Center in the dominant win.
POI: Bedford 82 Lenox 49
Brennan Sefrit had 24 points and 10 steals, Cooper Nally added 23 points, eight rebounds and six steals and Jordan Perkins put in 22 points with nine rebounds to send Bedford to the win.
POI: Mount Ayr 75 Southwest Valley 42
Payton Weehler scored 22 points while Dawson Frost put in 20. Cole Clymer added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Adam Harris was the leading scorer for the Timberwolves with 11 points. Tucker TePoel finished with six points and 12 rebounds.
NC: Nodaway Valley 71 Grand View Christian 62
Toby Bower had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead four players in double figures for Nodaway Valley. Tyler Vandewater and Clay Hohertz added 13 points each, and Mason Menefee finished with 12 for the Wolverines.
RVC: CAM, Anita 70 West Harrison 45
Ben Tibken scored 17 points, Colby Rich added 16 and Nathan Hensley had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.
PVI: Northeast Nodaway 62 West Nodaway 50
Tyler Blay had 20 points while Hunter Dawson had 13 and Dawson Fast put in 11 for West Nodaway in the defeat.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 57 Kuemper Catholic 47
Corner Conference
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 46 Riverside 28
Treynor 63 Missouri Valley 33
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 74 East Union 50
Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Wayne 17
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 65 Ar-We-Va 32
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Coon Rapids-Bayard
Paton-Churdan 50 Glidden-Ralston 48
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 67 Sioux City North 27
Sioux City West 55 Thomas Jefferson 48
Sioux City East 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 51
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Moulton-Udell
Lamoni at Moravia
Murray 68 Twin Cedars 15
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg
Ankeny Christian at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Mound City Invitational – Reporter: Nolan Brooks
3rd Place: Rock Port 54 Bishop LeBlond 51
Platte Valley Invitational – Reporter: Jaden Driskell
Championship: St. Joseph Christian 47 North Nodaway 38
Albany Invitational
5th Place: South Harrison 47 Stanberry 38
Savannah Invitational
5th Place: Hogan Prep def. Savannah
Eastern Midlands Conference
Bennington 79 Nebraska City 44
Norris Plattsmouth
East Central Nebraska Conference
Johnson County Central 49 Mead 38
Malcolm def. Weeping Water
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 56 Humboldt-TRS 56
Sterling at Falls City Sacred Heart
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Northwest 52 Waverly 33
Aquinas Catholic 60 Raymond Central 31
Falls City 47 Syracuse 36
Wahoo 48 Aurora 29
Palmyra 68 Southern 41
Frankfort KS 57 Pawnee City 44