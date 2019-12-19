Clarinda Cardinals Logo
(KMAland) -- Clarinda knocked off Bedford, AHSTW edged Lo-Ma, Reece Held scored 35 in a Murray win, East Atchison nabbed another win and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

NC: Clarinda 60 Bedford 52 

Clarinda’s defense held Brennan Sefrit to just two points in the victory. Drew Brown had 16 points to lead the Cardinals on offense.

Jordan Perkins scored 27 points and added six rebounds while Cooper Nally added 19 points, seven boards and five assists for Bedford.

WIC: AHSTW 60 Logan-Magnolia 58 

Michael Mantell’s two free throws with 1.3 seconds left lifted AHSTW to the win. Raydden Grobe scored 19 points while Brayden Lund put in 17 points.

Dylan Cunard led Logan-Magnolia with 23 points, Tre Melby added 12 and Gabe Walski scored 10.

WIC: Audubon 54 Underwood 46 

Audubon’s Kaiden Smith had 14 points, four rebounds and four steals, and Skyler Schultes had 13 points.

POI: Mount Ayr 64 Wayne 32 

Dawson Frost had 26 points for Mount Ayr in the victory.

NC: Murray 75 Lenox 59 

Reece Held poured in 35 points for Murray in the victory. Kegan Johnson added 13 points for the Mustangs.

Colton Vieux had 23 points and Chase Johnston added 14 for Lenox.

NC: Siouxland Christian 94 Heartland Christian 31 

DJ Weilage scored 13 points and Syles Jordan had 11 points and nine rebounds for Heartland Christian.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 60 Logan-Magnolia 58

Tri-Center 68 Missouri Valley 28

Audubon 54 Underwood 46

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 71 Nodaway Valley 50

Mount Ayr 64 Wayne 32

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas 

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail 

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Clarinda 60 Bedford 52

Red Oak Clarinda Academy 

Bishop Neumann 66 St. Albert 27

Moravia 58 East Union 49 

Murray 75 Lenox 59

ACGC 77 Glidden-Ralston 36

Ar-We-Va 53 Westwood 46 — OT 

Lamoni 51 North Harrison 46

Siouxland Christian 94 Heartland Christian 31

275 Conference 

East Atchison 65 Stewartsville 50

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

North Nodaway at East Harrison 

Platte Valley 61 North Andrew 51

Excelsior Springs at Bishop LeBlond (B)

Chillicothe 59 Hogan Prep 44

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Palmyra 56 Weeping Water 37

Pioneer Conference 

Tri County 53 Johnson-Brock 44

Metro Conference 

Westside 64 Gretna 41