(KMAland) -- Clarinda knocked off Bedford, AHSTW edged Lo-Ma, Reece Held scored 35 in a Murray win, East Atchison nabbed another win and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
NC: Clarinda 60 Bedford 52
Clarinda’s defense held Brennan Sefrit to just two points in the victory. Drew Brown had 16 points to lead the Cardinals on offense.
Jordan Perkins scored 27 points and added six rebounds while Cooper Nally added 19 points, seven boards and five assists for Bedford.
WIC: AHSTW 60 Logan-Magnolia 58
Michael Mantell’s two free throws with 1.3 seconds left lifted AHSTW to the win. Raydden Grobe scored 19 points while Brayden Lund put in 17 points.
Dylan Cunard led Logan-Magnolia with 23 points, Tre Melby added 12 and Gabe Walski scored 10.
WIC: Audubon 54 Underwood 46
Audubon’s Kaiden Smith had 14 points, four rebounds and four steals, and Skyler Schultes had 13 points.
POI: Mount Ayr 64 Wayne 32
Dawson Frost had 26 points for Mount Ayr in the victory.
NC: Murray 75 Lenox 59
Reece Held poured in 35 points for Murray in the victory. Kegan Johnson added 13 points for the Mustangs.
Colton Vieux had 23 points and Chase Johnston added 14 for Lenox.
NC: Siouxland Christian 94 Heartland Christian 31
DJ Weilage scored 13 points and Syles Jordan had 11 points and nine rebounds for Heartland Christian.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 60 Logan-Magnolia 58
Tri-Center 68 Missouri Valley 28
Audubon 54 Underwood 46
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 71 Nodaway Valley 50
Mount Ayr 64 Wayne 32
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Clarinda 60 Bedford 52
Red Oak Clarinda Academy
Bishop Neumann 66 St. Albert 27
Moravia 58 East Union 49
Murray 75 Lenox 59
ACGC 77 Glidden-Ralston 36
Ar-We-Va 53 Westwood 46 — OT
Lamoni 51 North Harrison 46
Siouxland Christian 94 Heartland Christian 31
275 Conference
East Atchison 65 Stewartsville 50
Non-Conference (Missouri)
North Nodaway at East Harrison
Platte Valley 61 North Andrew 51
Excelsior Springs at Bishop LeBlond (B)
Chillicothe 59 Hogan Prep 44
East Central Nebraska Conference
Palmyra 56 Weeping Water 37
Pioneer Conference
Tri County 53 Johnson-Brock 44
Metro Conference
Westside 64 Gretna 41