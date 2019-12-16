High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- CAM, Paton-Churdan and Wayne were all winners in KMAland high school boys basketball action on Monday.

NC: CAM, Anita 54 Southwest Valley 36 

Ben Tibken and Jacob Holst each scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively, to send CAM to the win.

Adam Harris had 10 points for Southwest Valley in the defeat.

NC: Wayne 46 Moulton-Udell 41 

Wyatt Stansberry scored 20 points for Moulton-Udell in the defeat.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bluegrass Conference

Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni 

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Paton-Churdan 77 West Central Valley 46