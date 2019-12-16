(KMAland) -- CAM, Paton-Churdan and Wayne were all winners in KMAland high school boys basketball action on Monday.
NC: CAM, Anita 54 Southwest Valley 36
Ben Tibken and Jacob Holst each scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively, to send CAM to the win.
Adam Harris had 10 points for Southwest Valley in the defeat.
NC: Wayne 46 Moulton-Udell 41
Wyatt Stansberry scored 20 points for Moulton-Udell in the defeat.
