High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Check out the full recap from day four in Des Moines and day one in Springfield and Lincoln.

IA 2A CONSOLATION: Camanche 77 Treynor 66 

L.J. Henderson had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists for Camanche while Caleb Delzell added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jack Stogdill scored 17 points and added five assists and four rebounds, and Jack Tiarks finished with 16 points and eight boards for Treynor. View the complete recap linked here. 

IA 3A SF: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55 Clear Creek-Amana 46 

Daniel Wright had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

MO 1 SF: Dora 82 Platte Valley 66 

Isaac Haney had 38 points and 13 rebounds for Dora. 

Trever McQueen had 17 points and Clayton Merrigan added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Platte Valley.

NE C1 QF: Auburn 54 Ashland-Greenwood 48

Daniel Frary and Josh Lamber thad 14 points each, and Cam Binder put in 13 for Auburn.

Cale Jacobsen had 32 points for Ashland-Greenwood in the defeat.

NE C2 QF: GICC 41 Palmyra 38 

Russ Martinez led three players in double figures with 12 points for GICC.

Palmyra’s Dominic Darrah and Kaleb Kemkpkes had nine points each.

NE D2 QF: Falls City Sacred Heart 45 Johnson-Brock 40 

Jake Hoy had 14 points and Jamie Stice added 13 for Fall City Sacred Heart.

Caleb Fossenbarger led Johnson-Brock with 10 points.

IA 4A SF: Ankeny 71 Cedar Falls 57 

Jordan Kumm had 18 points, Jaxon Smith added 17 and Braxton Bayless put in 11 for Ankeny in the win.

Trey Campbell led Cedar Falls with 16 points.

IA 4A SF: Waukee 68 Ankeny Centennial 62 

Payton Sandfort led Waukee with 20 points and Tucker DeVries added 17 points in the win.

IA 3A SF: Norwalk 79 Ballard 61 

Bowen Born poured in 34 points and added 11 assists for Norwalk in the win.

Connor Drew had 26 points for Ballard.

IA 1A CONSOLATION: Montezuma 78 West Fork 72 

Trey Shearer scored 27 points and Cole Watts added 26 for Montezuma in the win.

Kayden Ames put in 22 points to lead West Fork.

NE A QF: Westside 74 Creighton Prep 70 

Jaden Booth had 25 points and Patrick Ngambi added 19 for Westside.

Justin Sitti and Luke Jungers scored 16 points each for Creighton Prep.

NE A QF: Bellevue West 55 Elkhorn 34 

Frankie Fidler put in 17 points to lead three players in double figures for Bellevue West.

NE A QF: Millard North 62 Papillion-LaVista South 60

Hunter Sallis put in 20 points for Millard North in the victory.

Danair Dempsey had 20 points for PLV South.

NE A QF: Omaha South 48 Omaha Central 47 

Ty Griggs made two free throws with 5.5 to go to lift Omaha South to the win.

NE B QF: Skutt Catholic 66 Norris 58 

Tyson Gordon had 18 points, Luke Skas added 14 and Andrew Merfeld and Charles Fletcher scored 13 apiece for Skutt.

NE B QF: Mt. Michael Benedictine 76 Wahoo 50

Bradley Bennett put in 23 points for Mt. Michael Benedictine. 

NE B QF: Scottsbluff 53 Alliance 38

Dawson Mohr had 15 points and Chance Parker added 14 for Scottsbluff.

NE B QF: Roncalli Catholic 60 Hastings 58 — OT 

Jackson Dotzler made the game-winning free throws to lift Roncalli.

NE C1 QF: Adams Central 65 St. Paul 42

Gavin Lipousky poured in 24 points for Adams Central.

Andy Poss led St. Paul with 17 points.

NE C1 QF: Ogallala 65 Kearney Catholic 62

Carter Brown had 19 points and Clayton Murphy and Adam Kroeger had 15 each for Ogallala. 

Brett Mahony led Kearney Catholic with 20 points.

NE C1 QF: Lincoln Christian 44 Wayne 38 

Justin Bubak scored 16 points and Gavin McGerr added 12 for Lincoln Christian. 

Tyrus Eischeid had 15 points for Wayne.

NE C2 QF: Yutan 63 Ponca 56 

Trey Knudsen had 20 points and Brady Time put in 19 for Yutan in the win.

Brandon Kneifl had 18 points to lead Ponca.

NE C2 QF: BRLD 71 Doniphan-Trumbull 46 

Lucas Vogt had 19 points and Dylan Beutler added 16 for BRLD.

NE C2 QF: Sutton 55 Centennial 48 

Tyler Baldwin had 14 points to lead Sutton in the victory. 

NE D1 QF: North Platte St. Patrick’s 57 Pleasanton 48 

Jack Heiss had 19 points for North Platte St. Patrick’s.

NE D1 QF: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 75 Paxton 57 

Noah Schutte had 20 points for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.

NE D1 QF: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71 Fullerton 53

Bret Hanis poured in 21 points for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the win.

NE D1 QF: Southern Valley 50 Osmond 49

Clayton Berry exploded for 20 points to lead Southern Valley.

Keaton Timmerman had 26 points for Osmond.

NE D2 QF: Humphrey St. Francis 57 Randolph 46

Tanner Pfeifer had 21 points and Trevor Pfeifer added 20 for Humphrey St. Francis.

NE D2 QF: Mullen 51 St. Mary’s 49 

Bryce McIntosh had 18 points for Mullen.

NE D2 QF: Parkview Christian 65 Loomis 49 

Logan Lage led Parkview Christian with 19 points.

