(KMAland) -- Check out the full recap from day one of the Iowa State Boys Basketball Tournament.
2A QF: Treynor 69 Pella Christian 53
Jack Tiarks had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Jack Stogdill finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Treynor.
Jack Vermeer scored 14 points to lead Pella Christian. View the complete recap from KMA Sports linked here.
1A QF: Montezuma 75 Martensdale-St. Marys 50
Montezuma used a big second half to cruise to the semifinals. Trey Shearer led the Braves with 24 points while Eddie Burgess added 19 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.
Isaac Gavin topped Martensdale-St. Marys with 12 points. View the complete recap linked here.
2A QF: Boyden-Hull 57 Woodward-Granger 26
Keyton Moser had 17 points, 14 rebounds and three assists for Boyden-Hull in a dominant win.
2A QF: North Linn 56 West Sioux 51
Austin Miller had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Austin Hilmer went for 19 points to lead North Linn.
Bryce Coppock and Kade Lynott had 12 points each for West Sioux.
1A QF: West Fork 55 Remsen, St. Mary’s 53
Brayden Vold hit a game-winning shot just ahead of the buzzer to send West Fork to the win. Jakob washington had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead three West Fork players in double figures.
Spencer Schorg had 19 points and four steals for RSM.
1A QF: Bishop Garrigan 55 Springville 52
Garrigan survived behind 22 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks from Angelo Winkel. Cade Winkel added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Alex Koppes topped Springville with 21 points.
1A QF: Wapsie Valley 49 Lake Mills 45
Gunner Meyer had 19 points while Kiks Rosengarten had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 8 seed Wapsie Valley to the upset win.
Caleb Bacon had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Lake Mills.
