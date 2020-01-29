(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Rock Port advanced to the Northwest Missouri final and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.
NW MO TOURNAMENT: East Atchison 54 St. Joseph Christian 47
East Atchison advanced to the Northwest Missouri final behind 20 points from Jake McEnaney. Ian Hedlund added 12 points.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Semifinal: Rock Port 57 North Nodaway 49
East Atchison 54 St. Joseph Christian 47
North Platte Tournament
West Platte 76 North Platte 60
North Andrew 63 Polo 28
King City Tournament
Semifinal: Stanberry 50 Northeast Nodaway 29
Semifinal: South Holt 65 Albany 41
Consolation: Stewartsville 52 King City 18
Consolation: DeKalb 52 Maysville 39