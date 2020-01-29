High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Rock Port advanced to the Northwest Missouri final and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.

NW MO TOURNAMENT: East Atchison 54 St. Joseph Christian 47  

East Atchison advanced to the Northwest Missouri final behind 20 points from Jake McEnaney. Ian Hedlund added 12 points.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Semifinal: Rock Port 57 North Nodaway 49

East Atchison 54 St. Joseph Christian 47 

North Platte Tournament

West Platte 76 North Platte 60

North Andrew 63 Polo 28

King City Tournament

Semifinal: Stanberry 50 Northeast Nodaway 29

Semifinal: South Holt 65 Albany 41

Consolation: Stewartsville 52 King City 18

Consolation: DeKalb 52 Maysville 39