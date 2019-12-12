(KMAland) -- Michel Evertsen posted the first KMAland triple-double of the season in a Central Decatur win on Thursday in boys basketball action.
POI: Central Decatur 73 Lenox 41
Michel Evertsen had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists and added six steals for Central Decatur. Cole Pedersen put in 18 points and had seven rebounds, and Haden Leymaster had 14 points. Matthew Boothe added 13 points.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 72 Riverside 28
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 73 Lenox 41
Missouri River Conference
Non-Conference (Iowa)
AHSTW 77 Shenandoah 63
East Atchison 47 Fremont-Mills 28
Southeast Warren at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Rock Port 64 St. Joseph Christian 58
Stanberry 52 Northeast Nodaway 35
Stewartsville 68 Gilman City 37
Metro Conference
Omaha South 73 Millard West 51
Omaha Central 55 Gretna 50
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Bennington 71 Omaha Concordia 50
Nebraska City 60 Louisville 49
Waverly 52 York 26
Wilber-Clatonia at Raymond Central
Johnson County Central 47 Syracuse 24
Falls City Sacred Heart 78 Highland-Doniphan West KS 30
College View Academy 45 Lewiston 43
Lincoln Pius X 56 Omaha North 54