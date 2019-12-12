Central Decatur.jpg

(KMAland) -- Michel Evertsen posted the first KMAland triple-double of the season in a Central Decatur win on Thursday in boys basketball action.

Michel Evertsen had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists and added six steals for Central Decatur. Cole Pedersen put in 18 points and had seven rebounds, and Haden Leymaster had 14 points. Matthew Boothe added 13 points.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor 72 Riverside 28

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur 73 Lenox 41

Missouri River Conference

Non-Conference (Iowa)

AHSTW 77 Shenandoah 63

East Atchison 47 Fremont-Mills 28

Southeast Warren at Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Rock Port 64 St. Joseph Christian 58 

Stanberry 52 Northeast Nodaway 35

Stewartsville 68 Gilman City 37

Metro Conference

Omaha South 73 Millard West 51

Omaha Central 55 Gretna 50

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Bennington 71 Omaha Concordia 50

Nebraska City 60 Louisville 49

Waverly 52 York 26

Wilber-Clatonia at Raymond Central 

Johnson County Central 47 Syracuse 24

Falls City Sacred Heart 78 Highland-Doniphan West KS 30

College View Academy 45 Lewiston 43

Lincoln Pius X 56 Omaha North 54