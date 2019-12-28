Johnson County Central

(KMAland) -- A busy day of Metro Tournament action, a tight win for Rock Port, another W for Auburn, a tourney title for Sacred Heart and Johnson County Central and more from KMAland boys hoops on Saturday.

METRO: Millard North 71 Bellevue East 60

Hunter Sallis scored 20 points while Max Murrell added 19 for Millard North in the victory.

Joey Skoff had 22 points to lead Bellevue East.

METRO: Millard West 65 Omaha North 53 

Dalys Beanum scored 17 points and added six rebounds and six assists for Millard West, which ended the game on a 9-0 run.

Wal Chuol led the charge for Omaha North with 20 points.

METRO: Papillion-La Vista South 61 Omaha Westside 60 

Danair Dempsey and Jared Mattley had 17 points apiece and Daniel Brocaille made the game-winning free throws for PLVS.

METRO: Omaha South 61 Millard South 49 

Ty Griggs had 18 points, Jay Saunders added 17 and Skyler Wilson put in 13 for Omaha South.

METRO: Omaha Central 75 Elkhorn South 46 

Trelly Wrightsell put in 28 points for Omaha Central in the rout.

METRO: Papillion-La Vista 65 Omaha Burke 48 

Luke Lindenmeyer poured in 25 points with seven rebounds to send PLV to the victory.

METRO: Creighton Prep 65 Gretna 48 

Spencer Schomers made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Creighton Prep.

METRO: Bellevue West 67 Omaha Benson 57 

Chucky Hepburn had 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to send Bellevue West to the win. Frankie Fidler added 21 points and nine boards.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament 

Semifinal: East Buchanan 64 Bishop LeBlond 38

Semifinal: St. Michael 78 Chillicothe 60

Consolation: Kansas City East 58 North Andrew 54

Consolation: Mid-Buchanan 57 Falls City 56

NCMC Holiday Hoops (at Trenton)

Rock Port 43 La Plata 41

Metro Conference Tournament 

Omaha Central 75 Elkhorn South 46

Papillion-La Vista 65 Omaha Burke 48

Creighton Prep 65 Gretna 48

Bellevue West 67 Omaha Benson 57

Omaha South 61 Millard South 49

Papillion-La Vista South 61 Omaha Westside 60

Millard West 65 Omaha North 53

Millard North 71 Bellevue East 60

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne State) 

Semifinal: Auburn 63 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 50

Semifinal: Hartington Cedar Catholic 58 Wayne 44

Consolation: Arlington 57 West Point-Beemer 37

Consolation: Hastings St. Cecilia 60 Pender 34

Adams Central Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Adams Central 59 Bennington 44

Consolation: Broken Bow vs. Boone Central/Newman Grove (B), 2:30 PM

David City Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Palmyra 75 Douglas County West 69

Consolation: Aquinas Catholic 62 David City 32

Doane Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Skutt Catholic 52 Crete 34

Consolation: Northwest 53 Savannah 40

Freeman Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Freeman 27

Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic 48 Syracuse 44

Malcolm Winter Tournament

Championship: Oakland-Craig 43 Centennial 29

Consolation: Wilber-Clatonia 46 Malcolm 36

Nebraska City Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Ralston 84 Nebraska City 68

Consolation: Louisville 63 Fillmore Central 48

Platteview Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Elkhorn 43 Beatrice 42

Consolation: Platteview 62 North Platte 49

Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Shelby-Rising City 64 Clarkson/Leigh 49

Consolation: Arcadio-Loup City 76 Friend 35

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Johnson County Central 59 Southern 49

Consolation: Thayer Central 47 Nebraska Christian 46 — OT

Bishop Neumann Tournament 

Championship: Bishop Neumann 55 46 

Consolation: Wahoo 72 Seward 44

Waverly Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Norris 53 Lincoln Christian 35

Consolation: Waverly 71 South Sioux City 55

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament — A Division

Championship: Conestoga def. Weeping Water

Consolation: Dorchester vs. East Butler (B), 2:30 PM

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament — B Division 

Championship: Raymond Central 51 Sterling 39

Consolation: Cedar Bluffs vs. Lewiston 

Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament 

Roncalli Catholic 67 Archbishop Bergan 45

Ashland-Greenwood 57 Plattsmouth 37

Aurora Holiday Tournament 

Aurora 55 Gross Catholic 35

Mount Michael Benedictine 58 Blair 41

Humboldt-TRS Holiday Tournament 

Johnson-Brock 58 Deshler 33

Pawnee City 41 Humboldt-TRS 38

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Holiday Tournament 

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 57 Brownell-Talbot 30

Fort Calhoun 57 Elmwood-Murdock 53