(KMAland) -- A busy day of Metro Tournament action, a tight win for Rock Port, another W for Auburn, a tourney title for Sacred Heart and Johnson County Central and more from KMAland boys hoops on Saturday.
METRO: Millard North 71 Bellevue East 60
Hunter Sallis scored 20 points while Max Murrell added 19 for Millard North in the victory.
Joey Skoff had 22 points to lead Bellevue East.
METRO: Millard West 65 Omaha North 53
Dalys Beanum scored 17 points and added six rebounds and six assists for Millard West, which ended the game on a 9-0 run.
Wal Chuol led the charge for Omaha North with 20 points.
METRO: Papillion-La Vista South 61 Omaha Westside 60
Danair Dempsey and Jared Mattley had 17 points apiece and Daniel Brocaille made the game-winning free throws for PLVS.
METRO: Omaha South 61 Millard South 49
Ty Griggs had 18 points, Jay Saunders added 17 and Skyler Wilson put in 13 for Omaha South.
METRO: Omaha Central 75 Elkhorn South 46
Trelly Wrightsell put in 28 points for Omaha Central in the rout.
METRO: Papillion-La Vista 65 Omaha Burke 48
Luke Lindenmeyer poured in 25 points with seven rebounds to send PLV to the victory.
METRO: Creighton Prep 65 Gretna 48
Spencer Schomers made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Creighton Prep.
METRO: Bellevue West 67 Omaha Benson 57
Chucky Hepburn had 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to send Bellevue West to the win. Frankie Fidler added 21 points and nine boards.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament
Semifinal: East Buchanan 64 Bishop LeBlond 38
Semifinal: St. Michael 78 Chillicothe 60
Consolation: Kansas City East 58 North Andrew 54
Consolation: Mid-Buchanan 57 Falls City 56
NCMC Holiday Hoops (at Trenton)
Rock Port 43 La Plata 41
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne State)
Semifinal: Auburn 63 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 50
Semifinal: Hartington Cedar Catholic 58 Wayne 44
Consolation: Arlington 57 West Point-Beemer 37
Consolation: Hastings St. Cecilia 60 Pender 34
Adams Central Holiday Tournament
Championship: Adams Central 59 Bennington 44
Consolation: Broken Bow vs. Boone Central/Newman Grove (B), 2:30 PM
David City Holiday Tournament
Championship: Palmyra 75 Douglas County West 69
Consolation: Aquinas Catholic 62 David City 32
Doane Holiday Tournament
Championship: Skutt Catholic 52 Crete 34
Consolation: Northwest 53 Savannah 40
Freeman Holiday Tournament
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Freeman 27
Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic 48 Syracuse 44
Malcolm Winter Tournament
Championship: Oakland-Craig 43 Centennial 29
Consolation: Wilber-Clatonia 46 Malcolm 36
Nebraska City Holiday Tournament
Championship: Ralston 84 Nebraska City 68
Consolation: Louisville 63 Fillmore Central 48
Platteview Holiday Tournament
Championship: Elkhorn 43 Beatrice 42
Consolation: Platteview 62 North Platte 49
Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament
Championship: Shelby-Rising City 64 Clarkson/Leigh 49
Consolation: Arcadio-Loup City 76 Friend 35
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament
Championship: Johnson County Central 59 Southern 49
Consolation: Thayer Central 47 Nebraska Christian 46 — OT
Bishop Neumann Tournament
Championship: Bishop Neumann 55 46
Consolation: Wahoo 72 Seward 44
Waverly Holiday Tournament
Championship: Norris 53 Lincoln Christian 35
Consolation: Waverly 71 South Sioux City 55
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament — A Division
Championship: Conestoga def. Weeping Water
Consolation: Dorchester vs. East Butler (B), 2:30 PM
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament — B Division
Championship: Raymond Central 51 Sterling 39
Consolation: Cedar Bluffs vs. Lewiston
Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament
Roncalli Catholic 67 Archbishop Bergan 45
Ashland-Greenwood 57 Plattsmouth 37
Aurora Holiday Tournament
Aurora 55 Gross Catholic 35
Mount Michael Benedictine 58 Blair 41
Humboldt-TRS Holiday Tournament
Johnson-Brock 58 Deshler 33
Pawnee City 41 Humboldt-TRS 38
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Holiday Tournament
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 57 Brownell-Talbot 30
Fort Calhoun 57 Elmwood-Murdock 53