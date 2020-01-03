(KMAland) -- Creston nabbed a comeback win, St. Albert edged Kuemper, AL won a battle of unbeatens, Audubon won their 3rd straight, Mount Ayr stayed undefeated and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Atlantic 57 Shenandoah 45
Skyler Handlos had 16 points while Nile Petersen added 14 points and 16 rebounds for Atlantic.
Kyle Cerven scored 19 points for Shenandoah while Braden Knight had 11.
H-10: Creston 61 Clarinda 53
Brance Baker had 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Creston picked up a come-from-behind H-10 win. Kaden Briggs added 10 points for the Panthers.
Connor Brown and Kory Rogers had 16 points each to lead Clarinda while Drew Brown scored 11 points.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 74 Red Oak 37
Goanar Biliew had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead the Monarchs in the victory. Charlie Wiebers scored 11 points and had seven steals.
Ryan and Kaden Johnson had 10 points each for Red Oak.
H-10: St. Albert 55 Kuemper Catholic 52
Sam Rallis scored 21 points for St. Albert in a key Hawkeye Ten road win. Greg Fagan and Lance Wright added seven points apiece.
Kyle Berg scored 12 points for Kuemper.
NC: Abraham Lincoln 53 Harlan 38
Josh Dix led Abraham Lincoln with 20 points in the victory.
CORNER: Stanton 60 Griswold 26
Tyler Peterson scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds, nabbed six steals and had four assists for Stanton. Colby Royal added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, and Carter Johnson scored 13 points.
WIC: Audubon 58 Logan-Magnolia 44
Skyler Schultes led Audubon with 18 points while Logan-Magnolia’s Tre Melby had a game-high 20 points.
WIC: Tri-Center 36 Underwood 23
Leyton Nelson scored 22 of Tri-Center’s 36 points in a defensive struggle. He also added four rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
NC: Mount Ayr 79 Worth County 62
Dawson Frost had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Mount Ayr in the win. Jaixen Frost added 18 points and five assists, and Payton Wheeler had 15 points.
Alex Rinehart and Aydan Gladstone had 21 points each for Worth County while Jaxon Anderson scored 15.
NC: Lenox 61 Diagonal 57
Colton Vieux had 31 points for Lenox in the victory. Keaton England added 14 points and Chase Johnston grabbed 10 rebounds.
Kade Klommhaus topped Diagonal with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Clayton Hansen finished with 13 points and 10 boards. Skylar Stamps chipped in 14 points.
RVC: CAM, Anita 57 Woodbine 34
Colby Rich had 13 points for CAM, which stayed undefeated overall and in the RVC.
Wyatt Pryor and Dylan Hoefer had 12 points each for Woodbine.
RVC: West Harrison 48 Coon Rapids-Bayard 33
Nick Rife had 13 points while Tyler Melby added 11 points for West Harrison in the victory.
Gabe Obert led Coon Rapids-Bayard with 11 points.
275: East Atchison 72 West Nodaway 33
Jake McEnaney had 22 points, and Gus Hurst put in 11 for East Atchison in the win.
Tyler Blay had 19 points for West Nodaway.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 62 Glenwood 57
Corner Conference
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 66 Missouri Valley 33
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 59 Southeast Warren 43
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/EHK 56 Ar-We-Va 45
Boyer Valley at Paton-Churdan
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Central Decatur 55 Chariton 52
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Western Christian
Centerville 67 Moravia 45
275 Conference
Platte Valley 57 Rock Port 34
Mound City 64 Osborn 41
Stewartsville 55 North Nodaway 49
Northeast Nodaway 36 DeKalb 32
South Holt 76 Union Star 25
Eastern Midlands Conference
Bennington 63 Blair 36
East Central Nebraska Conference
Freeman 43 Johnson County Central 39
Louisville 62 Malcolm 36
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart Tri County
Johnson-Brock 58 Sterling 40
Metro Conference Tournament
Consolation: Westside 86 Millard South 73
Consolation: Omaha North 59 Omaha Northwest 57
Championship: Millard North 71 Creighton Prep 65
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
Nodaway-Holt at North Harrison
Norris 54 Aurora 42
Wilber-Clatonia 60 Syracuse 49
Weeping Water 60 Pawnee City 45
Fairbury 59 Humboldt-TRS 35