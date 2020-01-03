Dawson Frost, Mount Ayr.jpg
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- Creston nabbed a comeback win, St. Albert edged Kuemper, AL won a battle of unbeatens, Audubon won their 3rd straight, Mount Ayr stayed undefeated and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

H-10: Atlantic 57 Shenandoah 45 

Skyler Handlos & Nile Petersen, Atlantic.jpg
Buy Now

Skyler Handlos had 16 points while Nile Petersen added 14 points and 16 rebounds for Atlantic.

Kyle Cerven scored 19 points for Shenandoah while Braden Knight had 11.

H-10: Creston 61 Clarinda 53 

Brance Baker, Creston.jpg
Buy Now

Brance Baker had 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Creston picked up a come-from-behind H-10 win. Kaden Briggs added 10 points for the Panthers.

Connor Brown and Kory Rogers had 16 points each to lead Clarinda while Drew Brown scored 11 points.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 74 Red Oak 37 

Goanar Biliew, Denison-Schleswig.jpg
Buy Now

Goanar Biliew had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead the Monarchs in the victory. Charlie Wiebers scored 11 points and had seven steals.

Ryan and Kaden Johnson had 10 points each for Red Oak.

H-10: St. Albert 55 Kuemper Catholic 52 

Sam Rallis, St. Albert.jpg

Sam Rallis scored 21 points for St. Albert in a key Hawkeye Ten road win. Greg Fagan and Lance Wright added seven points apiece.

Kyle Berg scored 12 points for Kuemper.

NC: Abraham Lincoln 53 Harlan 38 

Josh Dix led Abraham Lincoln with 20 points in the victory.

CORNER: Stanton 60 Griswold 26 

Tyler Peterson scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds, nabbed six steals and had four assists for Stanton. Colby Royal added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, and Carter Johnson scored 13 points.

WIC: Audubon 58 Logan-Magnolia 44 

Skyler Schultes, Audubon.jpg
Buy Now

Skyler Schultes led Audubon with 18 points while Logan-Magnolia’s Tre Melby had a game-high 20 points.

WIC: Tri-Center 36 Underwood 23 

Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center.jpg
Buy Now

Leyton Nelson scored 22 of Tri-Center’s 36 points in a defensive struggle. He also added four rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

NC: Mount Ayr 79 Worth County 62 

Dawson Frost had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Mount Ayr in the win. Jaixen Frost added 18 points and five assists, and Payton Wheeler had 15 points.

Alex Rinehart and Aydan Gladstone had 21 points each for Worth County while Jaxon Anderson scored 15.

NC: Lenox 61 Diagonal 57  

Colton Vieux had 31 points for Lenox in the victory. Keaton England added 14 points and Chase Johnston grabbed 10 rebounds.

Kade Klommhaus topped Diagonal with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Clayton Hansen finished with 13 points and 10 boards. Skylar Stamps chipped in 14 points.

RVC: CAM, Anita 57 Woodbine 34 

Colby Rich, CAM.jpg
Buy Now

Colby Rich had 13 points for CAM, which stayed undefeated overall and in the RVC. 

Wyatt Pryor and Dylan Hoefer had 12 points each for Woodbine.

RVC: West Harrison 48 Coon Rapids-Bayard 33 

Nick Rife had 13 points while Tyler Melby added 11 points for West Harrison in the victory.

Gabe Obert led Coon Rapids-Bayard with 11 points.

275: East Atchison 72 West Nodaway 33 

Jake McEnaney had 22 points, and Gus Hurst put in 11 for East Atchison in the win.

Tyler Blay had 19 points for West Nodaway.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Atlantic 57 Shenandoah 45

Creston 61 Clarinda 53

Denison-Schleswig 74 Red Oak 37

Lewis Central 62 Glenwood 57

St. Albert 55 Kuemper Catholic 52

Corner Conference

Stanton 60 Griswold 26

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 58 Logan-Magnolia 44

IKM-Manning 66 Missouri Valley 33

Tri-Center 36 Underwood 23

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 59 Southeast Warren 43

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/EHK 56 Ar-We-Va 45

CAM, Anita 57 Woodbine 34

Boyer Valley at Paton-Churdan 

West Harrison 48 Coon Rapids-Bayard 33

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Abraham Lincoln 53 Harlan 38

Lenox 61 Diagonal 57 

Mount Ayr 79 Worth County 62

Central Decatur 55 Chariton 52

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Western Christian 

Centerville 67 Moravia 45

275 Conference

East Atchison 72 West Nodaway 33

Platte Valley 57 Rock Port 34

Mound City 64 Osborn 41

Stewartsville 55 North Nodaway 49

Northeast Nodaway 36 DeKalb 32

South Holt 76 Union Star 25 

Eastern Midlands Conference

Bennington 63 Blair 36

East Central Nebraska Conference

Freeman 43 Johnson County Central 39

Louisville 62 Malcolm 36

Pioneer Conference

Falls City Sacred Heart  Tri County 

Johnson-Brock 58 Sterling 40

Metro Conference Tournament

Consolation: Westside 86 Millard South 73

Consolation: Omaha North 59 Omaha Northwest 57

Championship: Millard North 71 Creighton Prep 65

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

Nodaway-Holt at North Harrison 

Norris 54 Aurora 42

Wilber-Clatonia 60 Syracuse 49

Weeping Water 60 Pawnee City 45

Fairbury 59 Humboldt-TRS 35