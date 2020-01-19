Noah Jorgenson, Sidney.jpg
(KMAland) -- A Fairfax title for Rock Port, Griswold wins in the opening round of the Corner Tournament, Sidney gets a big night from Noah Jorgenson in a win over Lourdes and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

CORNER TOURNAMENT: Griswold 44 Essex 14 (First Round) 

Jayden Amend had 11 points for Griswold in a balanced performance. Lane Mueller added eight points and 12 rebounds. 

IA NC: Sidney 56 Lourdes Central Catholic 47 

Noah Jorgenson had 25 points and six rebounds for Sidney in the victory. Garett Phillips added 13 points.

STANBERRY INVITE: Platte Valley 59 Mound City 52 (Championship)

Clayton Merrigan poured in 30 points for Platte Valley. Chase Farnan chipped in 16.

Tony Osburn led Mound City with 21 points while Landon Poppa added 17.

STANBERRY INVITE: North Andrew 55 Albany 48 — OT (3rd Place) 

Tanner McDaniel had a big night for North Andrew with 22 points while Jaden Baker had 18.

STANBERRY INVITE: Stanberry 55 Lafayette JV 53 (5th Place) 

Collin Sager had 20 points for Stanberry in the tight victory.

