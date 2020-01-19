(KMAland) -- A Fairfax title for Rock Port, Griswold wins in the opening round of the Corner Tournament, Sidney gets a big night from Noah Jorgenson in a win over Lourdes and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
CORNER TOURNAMENT: Griswold 44 Essex 14 (First Round)
Jayden Amend had 11 points for Griswold in a balanced performance. Lane Mueller added eight points and 12 rebounds.
IA NC: Sidney 56 Lourdes Central Catholic 47
Noah Jorgenson had 25 points and six rebounds for Sidney in the victory. Garett Phillips added 13 points.
STANBERRY INVITE: Platte Valley 59 Mound City 52 (Championship)
Clayton Merrigan poured in 30 points for Platte Valley. Chase Farnan chipped in 16.
Tony Osburn led Mound City with 21 points while Landon Poppa added 17.
STANBERRY INVITE: North Andrew 55 Albany 48 — OT (3rd Place)
Tanner McDaniel had a big night for North Andrew with 22 points while Jaden Baker had 18.
STANBERRY INVITE: Stanberry 55 Lafayette JV 53 (5th Place)
Collin Sager had 20 points for Stanberry in the tight victory.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference Tournament
Griswold 44 Essex 14
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Sidney 56 Lourdes Central Catholic 47
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Ankeny Christian Academy
Fairfax Invitational
Consolation: South Holt 61 West Nodaway 54
Third Place: North Nodaway 41 St. Joseph Christian 40
Championship: Rock Port 66 East Atchison 56
Stanberry Invitational
Fifth Place: Stanberry 55 Lafayette JV 53
Third Place: North Andrew 55 Albany 48 — OT
Championship: Platte Valley 59 Mound City 52
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Consolation: Freeman 46 Johnson-Brock 39
Consolation: BDS 51 Johnson County Central 50 — OT
Third Place: Tri County 65 Parkview Christian 48
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 48 Palmyra 37
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Consolation: Sterling def. Meridian
Consolation: Pawnee City 52 Lewiston 40
Third Place: Humboldt-TRS 56 Exeter-Milligan 54
Championship: Southern 46 Diller-Odell 30
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo 90 Douglas County West 62
Arlington 39 Syracuse 35
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn 71 Conestoga 35
Metro Conference
Omaha South at Omaha Benson
Omaha Central 90 Millard South 68
Omaha Burke 67 Gretna 58
Creighton Prep 65 Millard North 60
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Norris 50 Crete 34
Waverly 48 Seward 42
Elkhorn def. Gross Catholic
Bennington 69 Boys Town 52
Falls City 58 Elmwood-Murdock 42
Yutan 67 Fort Calhoun 34
Howells-Dodge 63 Mead 53
David City 71 Malcolm 64
Bellevue East 71 Fremont 63
Westside 66 Lincoln East 56
Papillion-La Vista South 73 Lincoln Southwest 55
Papillion-La Vista 64 Lincoln Southeast 41
Lincoln High 78 Omaha Bryan 63
Omaha North 52 Norfolk 49
Lincoln Northeast 69 Elkhorn South 66
Kearney 64 Millard West 55