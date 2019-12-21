(KMAland) -- Harlan beat Glenwood for the first time since 2016 to highlight KMAland boys basketball action on Saturday.
H-10: Harlan 72 Glenwood 66
Harlan finished the game on an 8-2 run after 10 lead changes and five ties. Connor Bruck scored 19 points while Michael Heithoff added 18. Johnathan Molson put in 13 points, and Michael Erlemeier and Aidan Hall had 11 each.
Nate Hughes scored 14 points for Glenwood. John Palmer and Zach Carr added 11 points apiece.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 72 Glenwood 66
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Winterset 59 Atlantic 50
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Stanberry 48 Green City 46
Rock Bridge 60 Lafayette 47
Eastern Midlands Conference
Waverly 66 Nebraska City 23
East Central Nebraska Conference
Elmwood-Murdock 61 Weeping Water 38
Pioneer Conference
Humboldt-TRS at Southern
Metro Conference
Omaha Bryan 64 Elkhorn South 63
Millard West 57 Gretna 53
Omaha Burke 65 Omaha North 64
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Bennington def. Omaha Northwest
Skutt Catholic 47 Elkhorn 32
Arlington 56 Tekamah-Herman 38
Milford 48 Ashland-Greenwood 44 — OT
Douglas County West 74 Omaha Christian Academy 30
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 55 Louisville 39
Malcolm 54 Raymond Central 51
Mead 55 East Butler 45
Bellevue West 58 Kearney 56
Lincoln Southeast 65 Bellevue East 60
Millard North 78 Lincoln East 36
Lincoln Southwest 62 Millard South 53
Omaha Benson 100 Fremont 66
Creighton Prep 83 Lincoln North Star 76
Omaha Central 67 Grand Island 58
Omaha South 78 Lincoln Northeast 45
Lincoln Pius X 66 Westside 54
Papillion-La Vista 83 Lincoln High 57
Papillion-La Vista South 58 Norfolk 46