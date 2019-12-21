Harlan Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Harlan beat Glenwood for the first time since 2016 to highlight KMAland boys basketball action on Saturday.

H-10: Harlan 72 Glenwood 66 

Harlan finished the game on an 8-2 run after 10 lead changes and five ties. Connor Bruck scored 19 points while Michael Heithoff added 18. Johnathan Molson put in 13 points, and Michael Erlemeier and Aidan Hall had 11 each.

Nate Hughes scored 14 points for Glenwood. John Palmer and Zach Carr added 11 points apiece.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Winterset 59 Atlantic 50

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Stanberry 48 Green City 46

Rock Bridge 60 Lafayette 47

Eastern Midlands Conference

Waverly 66 Nebraska City 23

East Central Nebraska Conference

Elmwood-Murdock 61 Weeping Water 38

Pioneer Conference

Humboldt-TRS at Southern 

Metro Conference

Omaha Bryan 64 Elkhorn South 63

Millard West 57 Gretna 53

Omaha Burke 65 Omaha North 64

Non-Conference (Nebraska)  

Bennington def. Omaha Northwest 

Skutt Catholic 47 Elkhorn 32

Arlington 56 Tekamah-Herman 38

Milford 48 Ashland-Greenwood 44 — OT

Douglas County West 74 Omaha Christian Academy 30

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 55 Louisville 39

Malcolm 54 Raymond Central 51

Mead 55 East Butler 45

Bellevue West 58 Kearney 56

Lincoln Southeast 65 Bellevue East 60

Millard North 78 Lincoln East 36

Lincoln Southwest 62 Millard South 53

Omaha Benson 100 Fremont 66

Creighton Prep 83 Lincoln North Star 76

Omaha Central 67 Grand Island 58

Omaha South 78 Lincoln Northeast 45

Lincoln Pius X 66 Westside 54

Papillion-La Vista 83 Lincoln High 57

Papillion-La Vista South 58 Norfolk 46