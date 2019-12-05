(KMAland) -- Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Stanton, Johnson-Brock and Glidden-Ralston were among the KMAland boys basketball winners on Thursday night.
NC: Harlan 73 Blair 46
Connor Bruck and Connor Frame had 19 points each, and Johnathan Monson put in 15 for the Cyclones. Michael Heithoff added 13 points of his own in the win.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 80 Storm Lake 47
Charlie Wiebers scored 20 points for Denison-Schleswig. Goanar Biliew added 10 points.
NC: Stanton 66 Riverside 34
Tyler Peterson had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Keygan Day added 15 points for Stanton. Jack Roberts produced 12 points and nine rebounds, and Easton Hultman recorded 10 points and 11 boards.
NC: Glidden-Ralston 61 West Central Valley 36
Nathan Brant had 16 points to lead Glidden-Ralston in the dominant win.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45 Le Mars 42
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Denison-Schleswig 80 Storm Lake 47
Harlan 73 Blair 46
Johnson-Brock 68 Sidney 56
Stanton 66 Riverside 34
Martensdale-St. Marys at Woodward-Granger
West Harrison at West Monona
Glidden-Ralston 61 West Central Valley 36
Platte Valley Invitational
Osborn 51 Union Star 22
Stewartsville 52 DeKalb 44
Albany Invitational
Platte Valley 72 Worth County 45
Princeton 46 Pattonsburg 45
Savannah Invitational
Chillicothe 61 Platte County 42
Benton 63 Maryville 43
Non-Conference (Missouri)
St. Pius X 70 Excelsior Springs 45
North Andrew 74 West Platte 40
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Fort Calhoun 48 Platteview 36
East Central Nebraska Conference
Conestoga 68 Louisville 67
Freeman 52 Palmyra 46
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 42 Pawnee City 34
Friend at Lewiston
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Wahoo 76 Bennington 59
Arlington 49 West Point-Beemer 46
Douglas County West at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Wilber-Clatonia 43 Tri County 30
Kearney 60 Papillion-La Vista 55
Millard West 58 Lincoln Southwest 54