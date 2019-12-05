Harlan Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Stanton, Johnson-Brock and Glidden-Ralston were among the KMAland boys basketball winners on Thursday night.

NC: Harlan 73 Blair 46 

Connor Bruck and Connor Frame had 19 points each, and Johnathan Monson put in 15 for the Cyclones. Michael Heithoff added 13 points of his own in the win.

NC: Denison-Schleswig 80 Storm Lake 47 

Charlie Wiebers scored 20 points for Denison-Schleswig. Goanar Biliew added 10 points.

NC: Stanton 66 Riverside 34 

Tyler Peterson had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Keygan Day added 15 points for Stanton. Jack Roberts produced 12 points and nine rebounds, and Easton Hultman recorded 10 points and 11 boards.

NC: Glidden-Ralston 61 West Central Valley 36 

Nathan Brant had 16 points to lead Glidden-Ralston in the dominant win.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45 Le Mars 42 

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Denison-Schleswig 80 Storm Lake 47

Harlan 73 Blair 46

Johnson-Brock 68 Sidney 56

Stanton 66 Riverside 34

Martensdale-St. Marys at Woodward-Granger 

West Harrison at West Monona 

Glidden-Ralston 61 West Central Valley 36

Platte Valley Invitational

Osborn 51 Union Star 22

Stewartsville 52 DeKalb 44

Albany Invitational

Platte Valley 72 Worth County 45

Princeton 46 Pattonsburg 45

Savannah Invitational

Chillicothe 61 Platte County 42

Benton 63 Maryville 43

Non-Conference (Missouri)

St. Pius X 70 Excelsior Springs 45

North Andrew 74 West Platte 40

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Fort Calhoun 48 Platteview 36

East Central Nebraska Conference

Conestoga 68 Louisville 67

Freeman 52 Palmyra 46

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell 42 Pawnee City 34

Friend at Lewiston 

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Wahoo 76 Bennington 59

Arlington 49 West Point-Beemer 46

Douglas County West at Omaha Brownell Talbot 

Wilber-Clatonia 43 Tri County 30

Kearney 60 Papillion-La Vista 55

Millard West 58 Lincoln Southwest 54