(KMAland) -- Harlan, SBL, Auburn, Johnson-Brock and four Metro Conference schools punched their tickets to state on Monday evening.
IA 3A-8: Harlan 60 Denison-Schleswig 58
Connor Frame’s offensive follow at the buzzer sent Harlan to the state tournament.
IA 3A-1: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61 LeMars 46
Daniel Wright had 19 points and 13 rebounds to send Sergeant Bluff-Luton to their fourth straight state tournament.
NE A-1: Bellevue West 68 Lincoln Southwest 58
Chucky Hepburn had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Bellevue West in the victory.
NE A-3: Omaha Central 55 Gretna 36
Latrell Wrightsell topped Omaha Central with 21 points.
NE C1-2: Auburn 58 Aquinas Catholic 35
Cam Binder had 21 points to lead three Auburn players in double figures. C.J. Hughes chipped in 12 points, and Josh Lambert had 10.
IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 3A Substate Finals
8: Harlan 60 Denison-Schleswig 58
1: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61 LeMars 46
3: Center Point-Urbana 78 Marion 70 — 3 OT
4: Mount Vernon 52 Central DeWitt 50
6: Pella 62 Oskaloosa 51
7: Norwalk 71 Dallas Center-Grimes 57
NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class C1 District Finals
2: Auburn 58 Aquinas Catholic 35
8: Kearney Catholic 39 Bishop Neumann 28
Class C2 District Finals
1: Grand Island Central Catholic 64 Ainsworth 34
2: BRLD 82 Twin River 52
3: Sutton 59 Oakland-Craig 56
7: Doniphan-Trumbull 48 Bridgeport 36
8: Centennial 57 Dundy County-Stratton 42
Class D1 District Final
2: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 78 Elmwood-Murdock 43
Class D2 District Finals
1: Humphrey St. Francis 64 Giltner 18
7: Johnson-Brock 31 Mead 30
8: Randolph 47 Deshler 39 — OT
Class A District Finals
1: Bellevue West 68 Lincoln Southwest 58
3: Omaha Central 55 Gretna 36
5: Elkhorn 37 Lincoln Northeast 35
6: Creighton Prep 64 Grand Island 60 — OT