(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig, Harlan, St. Albert, Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Ankeny Christian, SBL, LeMars, Mound City, Maryville, Auburn, Palmyra, Elmwood-Murdock, FCSH & Johnson-Brock all moved one win from state on Thursday.
IA 1A-10: Nodaway Valley 57 Central Decatur 39
Toby Bower had 15 points and six rebounds to lead Nodaway Valley. Mason Menefee added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyler Vandewater chipped in 10 points.
IA 1A-13: Mount Ayr 58 Bedford 48 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)
Payton Weehler scored 16 points to lead three Mount Ayr players in double figures. Cayden Lambert added 15 and Cole Clymer put in 12 for the Raiders.
Brenann Sefrit had 17 points for Bedford, and Jordan Perkins added 13 points and eight rebounds.
IA 1A-14: Martensdale-St. Marys 69 CAM, Anita 61
Jack Franey scored 21 points for the Blue Devils in the win. Isaac Gavin added 17 points, Hogan Franey had 16 and Trey Baker put in 12.
Nathan Hensley led CAM with 14 points while Ben Tibken had 13, Jacob Holste put in 11 and Ethan Arp had 10.
IA 1A-15: St. Albert 52 Woodbine 43 (ON KMAX-STREAM)
Sam Rallis scored 17 points to go with seven steals and six rebounds in sending St. Albert to a substate final.
Dylan Hoefer scored 18 points and had 13 rebounds for Woodbine.
IA 3A-1: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Carroll 39
Nick Muller scored a season-high 15 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
IA 3A-1: LeMars 67 MOC-Floyd Valley 61
Spencer Mackey scored 23 points and had five rebounds, and Alec Dreckman put in 21 points with three steals to lead LeMars.
IA 3A-8: Harlan 84 Glenwood 71 (ON KMA 960)
Connor Bruck went 20-for-20 from the free throw line and scored 41 points to lead Harlan in the win.
John Palmer scored 21 for the Rams.
IA 3A-8: Denison-Schleswig 53 Winterset 38
Goanar Biliew had 21 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists, and Charlie Wiebers finished with eight points and four assists. Braiden Heiden added 10 points in the win.
MO 3-16: Maryville 66 Lathrop 51
Tate Oglesby had 22 points while Trey Houchin put in 16 points and Caden Stoecklein added 11. Marc Gustafson added 10 points for the Hounds.
NE C1-4: Bishop Neumann 52 Ashland-Greenwood 43
Cale Jacobsen had 13 points for Ashland-Greenwood in the defeat.
IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A District Finals
9: Montezuma 66 Keota 48
10: Nodaway Valley 57 Central Decatur 39
11: West Fork 62 Meskwaki Settlement 50
12: Ankeny Christian 52 Madrid 48
13: Mount Ayr 58 Bedford 48
14: Martensdale-St. Marys 69 CAM, Anita 61
15: St. Albert 52 Woodbine 43
16: St. Mary’s, Remsen 61 Siouxland Christian 53
Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Carroll 39
LeMars 67 MOC-Floyd Valley 61
Class 3A Substate 8 Semifinals
Denison-Schleswig 53 Winterset 38
Harlan 84 Glenwood 71
MISSOURI BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at King City)
Mound City 82 Osborn 49
Stewartsville 49 South Holt 33
Class 2 District 16 Semifinals (at Gower)
East Buchanan 63 Bishop LeBlond 44
Mid-Buchanan 62 North Andrew 52
Class 3 District 16 Semifinals (at Cameron)
Central 59 St. Pius X 44
Maryville 66 Lathrop 51
NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class C1 Subdistrict Finals
1: Auburn 46 Fairbury 18
2: Lincoln Christian 65 Malcolm 41
3: Fort Calhoun 57 Boys Town 45
4: Bishop Neumann 52 Ashland-Greenwood 43
Class C2 Subdistrict Finals
1: Palmyra 64 Johnson County Central 52
2: Centennial 55 Tri County 39
3: Yutan 55 Oakland-Craig 39
Class D1 Subdistrict Finals
1: Elmwood-Murdock 49 Southern 46
Class D2 Subdistrict Finals
1: Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Diller-Odell 23
2: Johnson-Brock 61 Parkview Christian 37