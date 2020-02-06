(KMAland) -- The Jorgensons led Sidney over SWV, CAM edged Audubon for another win, Yutan & Auburn advanced to the ECNC Final, Johnson-Brock & FCSH moved to the Pioneer championship and more from boys KMAland hoops on Thursday.
IA NC: Sidney 63 Southwest Valley 59
Cole Jorgenson made four free throws late to account for the final four points in the game. Noah Jorgenson had 27 points and Cole Jorgenson added 20 in the win for the Cowboys.
Blaine Venteicher had 15 points for Southwest Valley. Adam harris added 13 and Tucker TePoel had 12.
IA NC: CAM, Anita 52 Audubon 48
Ethan Arp had a game-high 16 points for CAM in their fifth straight win.
Gavin Smith had 14 points and 16 rebounds for Audubon in the defeat. Skyler Schultes added 13 points for the Wheelers.
IA NC: Lamoni 70 Lenox 53 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)
Stephen Ansong poured in 23 points to lead four players in double figures for Lamoni.
IA NC: Central Decatur 64 Centerville 48
Michel Evertsen had a game-high 26 points for Central Decatur in the win.
RVC: West Harrison 70 Ar-We-Va 47
Will Ragaller had 15 points and Cooper Kock finished with 11 for Ar-We-Va.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 64 Moravia 46
Jace Rodecker had 16 points and five steals, and Reece Held added 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Colton Siefkas pitched in 10 points.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 70 Ar-We-Va 47
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 67 Seymour 44
Murray 64 Moravia 46
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Sidney 63 Southwest Valley 59
Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson
CAM, Anita 52 Audubon 48
East Union 53 Diagonal 44
Lamoni 70 Lenox 53
Southeast Warren at Orient-Macksburg
Chariton 50 Wayne 34
Central Decatur 64 Centerville 48
Madrid 95 Glidden-Ralston 57
Cherokee 55 Le Mars 46
Melcher-Dallas 66 Colfax-Mingo 56
Newtown-Harris 58 Mormon Trail 54
275 Conference
Mound City 72 Northeast Nodaway 55
South Holt 54 Stewartsville 53
Grand River Conference
North Andrew 68 Pattonsburg 50
Albany 45 Worth County 38
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Maryville 87 Penney 60
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Yutan 45 Freeman 23
Semifinal: Auburn 47 Palmyra 35
Consolation: Louisville 49 Weeping Water 47
Consolation: Conestoga 63 Mead 49
Consolation: Johnson County Central 49 Elmwood-Murdock 44
Pioneer Conference Tournament – at Diller-Odell
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 50 Lourdes Central Catholic 34
Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 49 Tri County 37
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Nebraska City 57 Raymond Central 45
Douglas County West 79 Schuyler 56