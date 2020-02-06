Noah Jorgenson of Sidney

Noah Jorgenson of Sidney

 Photo by Brent Barnett/KMA

(KMAland) -- The Jorgensons led Sidney over SWV, CAM edged Audubon for another win, Yutan & Auburn advanced to the ECNC Final, Johnson-Brock & FCSH moved to the Pioneer championship and more from boys KMAland hoops on Thursday.

IA NC: Sidney 63 Southwest Valley 59 

Cole Jorgenson made four free throws late to account for the final four points in the game. Noah Jorgenson had 27 points and Cole Jorgenson added 20 in the win for the Cowboys.

Blaine Venteicher had 15 points for Southwest Valley. Adam harris added 13 and Tucker TePoel had 12.

IA NC: CAM, Anita 52 Audubon 48 

Ethan Arp had a game-high 16 points for CAM in their fifth straight win.

Gavin Smith had 14 points and 16 rebounds for Audubon in the defeat. Skyler Schultes added 13 points for the Wheelers.

IA NC: Lamoni 70 Lenox 53 (ON KMA-FM 99.1) 

Stephen Ansong poured in 23 points to lead four players in double figures for Lamoni.

IA NC: Central Decatur 64 Centerville 48 

Michel Evertsen had a game-high 26 points for Central Decatur in the win.

RVC: West Harrison 70 Ar-We-Va 47 

Will Ragaller had 15 points and Cooper Kock finished with 11 for Ar-We-Va.

BLUEGRASS: Murray 64 Moravia 46 

Jace Rodecker had 16 points and five steals, and Reece Held added 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Colton Siefkas pitched in 10 points.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Rolling Valley Conference

West Harrison 70 Ar-We-Va 47

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian Academy 67 Seymour 44

Murray 64 Moravia 46

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Sidney 63 Southwest Valley 59

Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson 

CAM, Anita 52 Audubon 48

East Union 53 Diagonal 44

Lamoni 70 Lenox 53

Southeast Warren at Orient-Macksburg 

Chariton 50 Wayne 34

Central Decatur 64 Centerville 48

Madrid 95 Glidden-Ralston 57

Cherokee 55 Le Mars 46

Melcher-Dallas 66 Colfax-Mingo 56

Newtown-Harris 58 Mormon Trail 54

275 Conference

Mound City 72 Northeast Nodaway 55

South Holt 54 Stewartsville 53

Grand River Conference

North Andrew 68 Pattonsburg 50

Albany 45 Worth County 38

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Maryville 87 Penney 60

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Yutan 45 Freeman 23

Semifinal: Auburn 47 Palmyra 35

Consolation: Louisville 49 Weeping Water 47

Consolation: Conestoga 63 Mead 49

Consolation: Johnson County Central 49 Elmwood-Murdock 44

Pioneer Conference Tournament – at Diller-Odell

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 50 Lourdes Central Catholic 34

Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 49 Tri County 37

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Nebraska City 57 Raymond Central 45

Douglas County West 79 Schuyler 56