(KMAland) -- Twenty KMAland conference boys teams advanced in 1A and 2A district play, Harlan lost in OT to Carroll, D-S routed Atlantic and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.
TT 1A-10: Murray 58 Seymour 45
Reece Held had 23 points, five assists and four rebounds to lead Murray in the victory. Colton Siefkas added 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
TT 1A-10: Nodaway Valley 56 Wayne 35
Toby Bower had 18 points and Clay Hohertz added 12 with seven rebounds and five assists for Nodaway Valley.
TT 1A-13: Mount Ayr 71 Clarinda Academy 19
Dawson Frost had 14 points while Cole Clymer put in 11 and Isaac Grote had 10 to lead Mount Ayr.
TT 1A-13: Sidney 62 Fremont-Mills 38 (ON AM 960)
Cole Jorgenson scored 17 points while Noah Jorgenson added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Garret Phillips put in 11 for Sidney.
Taylor Reed led Fremont-Mills with 11 points.
TT 1A-13: East Mills 71 Lenox 51 (ON AM 960)
Mason Crouse had a career-high 25 points with 12 rebounds, and Michael Schafer pitched in 25 of his own for East Mills.
Keaton England topped Lenox with 17 points.
TT 1A-13: Bedford 56 Diagonal 52
Brennan Sefrit had 24 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Jordan Perkins finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Cooper Nally chipped in 10 points, five boards and three steals.
TT 1A-14: Martensdale-St. Marys 80 Southwest Valley 46
Isaac Gavin had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Devils while Trey Baker added 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Hogan Franey chipped in 14 points, and Jack Franey had seven points and 12 assists.
Blaine Venteicher led Southwest Valley with 13 points.
TT 1A-14: Coon Rapids-Bayard 41 Audubon 39
Tanner Oswald led Coon Rapids-Bayard with 11 points while Gabe Obert added nine points and Jalen Rosenbeck had eight.
Skyler Schultes topped the Wheelers with 14 points, and Gavin Smith finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
TT 1A-14: Stanton 52 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43
Tyler Peterson scored 14 points to go with eight rebounds, six assists, five steals and four blocks. Keygan Day and Carter Johnson also had 11 points for the Vikings.
TT 1A-15: St. Albert 70 Riverside 54
Aiden Bell led Riverside with 18 points while Brogan Allensworth added 16 and Drake Woods chipped in 10.
TT 2A-15: Kuemper Catholic 73 AHSTW 69
Kyle Berg had 26 points and 16 rebounds for Kuemper while Tyler Putney and Tre Knobbe had 13 each. Cole Collison added 11 for the Knights.
Raydden Grobe led the charge for AHSTW with 29 points. Brayden Lund scored 18 in the defeat.
TT 2A-16: Treynor 92 Shenandoah 42 (ON FM 99.1)
Tim Zimmerman led the way for Treynor with 17 points — all in the first half — on five 3-point makes.
TT 2A-16: Tri-Center 63 Clarinda 52 (ON FM 99.1)
Tom Turner topped Tri-Center with 21 points in the win.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 71 Atlantic 42
Charlie Wiebers had 23 points and Goanar Biliew added 14 with 16 rebounds to lead Denison-Schleswig.
IA NC: Carroll 68 Harlan 66 — OT
Carroll needed a 3-pointer with three seconds left to force overtime. Michael Heithoff had a team-high 16 points for the Cyclones. Johnathan Monson added 13, Will McLaughlin put in 12 and Connor Bruck scored 11.
IA NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72 Lewis Central 32
Noah Rigatuso topped Lewis Central with nine points.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Sioux City North 49
Kevin Candia had 19 points and Koby Bork and Cade Block finished with 1 each for Heelan in the win.
NE NC: Gross Catholic 50 Nebraska City 43
Brandon Thompson had 17 points for Nebraska City in the defeat.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Iowa Boys Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 2 – Quarterfinals
Bishop Garrigan 83 St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 37
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 61 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 31
Newell-Fonda 76 Paton-Churdan 23
Harris-Lake Park 65 Glidden-Ralston 46
Class 1A District 9 – Quarterfinals
Montezuma 83 HLV, Victor 73
North Mahaska 73 Moravia 48
Keota 85 English Valleys 44
BGM Brooklyn 62 Lynnville-Sully 53
Class 1A District 10 – Quarterfinals
Central Decatur 73 Mormon Trail 41
Murray 58 Seymour 45
Nodaway Valley 56 Wayne 35
Lamoni 59 East Union 35
Class 1A District 12 – Quarterfinals
Madrid 96 Southeast Warren 36
Ogden 47 Baxter 43
Ankeny Christian Academy 68 Melcher-Dallas 41
Grand View Christian 94 Collins-Maxwell 57
Class 1A District 13 – Quarterfinals
Mount Ayr 71 Clarinda Academy 19
Sidney 62 Fremont-Mills 38
East Mills 71 Lenox 51
Bedford 56 Diagonal 52
Class 1A District 14 – Quarterfinals
Martensdale-St. Marys 80 Southwest Valley 46
Coon Rapids-Bayard 41 Audubon 39
CAM, Anita 71 Earlham 66
Stanton 52 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43
Class 1A District 15 – Quarterfinals
Boyer Valley 61 Ar-We-Va 26
Woodbine 52 Logan-Magnolia 49 — OT
St. Albert 70 Riverside 54
IKM-Manning 61 West Harrison 34
Class 2A District 15 – Semifinals
Kuemper Catholic 73 AHSTW 69
Panorama 69 ACGC 46
Class 2A District 16 – Semifinals
Treynor 92 Shenandoah 42
Tri-Center 63 Clarinda 52
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 71 Atlantic 42
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Sioux City North 49
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72 Lewis Central 32
Carroll 68 Harlan 66 — OT
Abraham Lincoln 63 Bellevue East 53
Midland Empire Conference
Benton 55 Bishop LeBlond 46
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Maryville at Mid-Buchanan
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Gross Catholic 50 Nebraska City 43
Ralston 62 Bennington 60
Waverly 61 Beatrice 52