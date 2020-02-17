(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Shenandoah, Kuemper, Clarinda Academy, SW Valley, Southeast Warren, Ar-We-Va and Mormon Trail all moved on in the tournament trail while Harlan beat Atlantic in regular season action.
TT 1A-13: Clarinda Academy 58 Essex 55 (ON KMA 960)
Emanual Arredondo had 20 points for Clarinda Academy in the win.
TT 1A-14: Southwest Valley 80 Griswold 38 (ON KMAX-STREAM)
Tucker TePoel scored 24 points for Southwest Valley in the victory.
TT 1A-15: Ar-We-Va 53 Heartland Christian 32
Syles Jordan topped Heartland Christian with 18 points and 16 rebounds on the night.
TT 2A-15: Kuemper Catholic 69 Underwood 61
Kyle Feauto had 18 points and Tyler Putney added 15 points for Kuemper in the win. Kyle Berg and John Mayhall had 14 each.
TT 2A-16: Shenandoah 60 Red Oak 46 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)
Kyle Cerven scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds for Shenandoah. Braden Knight added 12 points and nine boards, and Conner Birt went for 11 points.
Kobe Johnson led Red Oak with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
TT 2A-16: Clarinda 71 Missouri Valley 32 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)
Nathan Lindsay scored 17 points while Connor Brown had 16 and Kory Rogers put in 10 to lead Clarinda.
Gavin Bartalini topped Missouri Valley with 13.
H-10: Harlan 57 Atlantic 40
Connor Bruck led Harlan with 19 points while Michael Heithoff chipped in 13.
Dayton Templeton led the way for Atlantic with 15 points.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Iowa Boys Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 2 First Round
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 48 West Bend-Mallard 28
Class 1A District 9 First Round
HLV, Victor 52 Twin Cedars 39
English Valleys 62 Moulton-Udell 53
Class 1A District 10 First Round
Mormon Trail 68 Orient-Macksburg 22
Class 1A District 12 First Round
Southeast Warren 46 Colo-Nesco 43
Class 1A District 13 First Round
Class 1A District 14 First Round
Class 1A District 15 First Round
Class 2A District 15 First Round
ACGC 103 West Central Valley 47
Class 2A District 16 First Round (On KMA-FM 99.1)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Sioux City West 56 Spencer 49
275 Conference
North Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway
Grand River Conference
North Andrew 59 Braymer 15
Pattonsburg 85 Worth County 79
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Lafayette 57 Mid-Buchanan 41
Winston 47 Osborn 26
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Mount Michael Benedictine 58 Bennington 35
Conestoga 73 Brownell-Talbot 45