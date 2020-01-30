(KMAland) -- East Mills skipped past Sidney, Lamoni & ACA advanced to the Bluegrass final, St. Albert edged Lo-Ma and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
CORNER: East Mills 59 Sidney 40
Michael Schafer had 16 points for East Mills in the win. Mason Crouse pitched in 13 while Nic Duysen had 13 and Jerett Jentzsch scored 10.
Cole Jorgenson and Noah Jorgenson had 10 points apiece for Sidney.
IA NC: CAM, Anita 51 Stanton 49 — ON KMA-FM 99.1
Nathan Hensley had 14 points, and Connor McKee and Ben Tibken had 10 points apiece for the Cougars.
Colton Thornburg led Stanton with 13 points while Carter Johnson had 12 points and eight assists. Easton Hultman chipped in 10 points, and Tyler Peterson scored seven points and had 13 rebounds.
IA NC: Tri-Center 58 Griswold 4
Leyton Nelson had 25 points and five steals for Tri-Center in the win.
POI: Nodaway Valley 92 Lenox 37
Toby Bower had 23 points and Tyler Vandewater poured in 22 for Nodaway Valley in the win. Joshua Baudler chipped in 16 points while Clay Hohertz had 15.
POI: Wayne 36 Southwest Valley 34
Wayne's Zayden Mitchell had 13 points to lead the winners.
Tucker TePoel had a game-high 16 points for Southwest Valley.
RVC: Boyer Valley 60 Ar-We-Va 27
Gavin Reineke scored 17 points, Dylan Berens added 15 and Adam Puck scored 12 for the Bulldogs in their 13th straight win.
Will Ragaller had seven points for the Rockets.
FRONTIER TOURNAMENT: Heartland Christian 73 Whiting 32
DJ Weilage had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Heartland Christian. Jay Kennedy added 14 points and Syles Jordan finished with 12.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Central Decatur 47
East Union 73 Southeast Warren 57
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 68 Coon Rapids-Bayard 58
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Consolation: Twin Cedars 57 Orient-Macksburg 29
Consolation: Mormon Trail vs. Moravia
Consolation: Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Paton-Churdan at Collins-Maxwell
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Consolation Semifinal: Worth County 70 Nodaway-Holt 49
North Platte Tournament
Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan 45 Plattsburg 37
Semifinal: Platte Valley 72 Mound City 59
Cameron Tournament
Chillicothe 65 Lawson 32
Maryville vs. Smithville
Richmond Winter Classic
Kauffman 65 Bishop LebLond 46
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Norris 45 Waverly 35
Semifinal: Bennington 44 Elkhorn 43
East Central Nebraska Conference
Palmyra 47 Elmwood-Murdock 40
Johnson County Central 69 Conestoga 60
Weeping Water 45 Louisville 44
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart 41 Johnson-Brock 30
Sterling 80 Humboldt-TRS 78 — 3 OT
Metro Conference
Elkhorn South 61 Bellevue East 47
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Mead 58 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 52
Heartland 69 Friend 30
Diller-Odell 51 Lawrence-Nelson 28
Yutan 52 Malcolm 22