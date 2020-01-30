Lamoni Demons

(KMAland) -- East Mills skipped past Sidney, Lamoni & ACA advanced to the Bluegrass final, St. Albert edged Lo-Ma and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

CORNER: East Mills 59 Sidney 40 

Michael Schafer had 16 points for East Mills in the win. Mason Crouse pitched in 13 while Nic Duysen had 13 and Jerett Jentzsch scored 10.

Cole Jorgenson and Noah Jorgenson had 10 points apiece for Sidney.

IA NC: CAM, Anita 51 Stanton 49 — ON KMA-FM 99.1

Nathan Hensley had 14 points, and Connor McKee and Ben Tibken had 10 points apiece for the Cougars.

Colton Thornburg led Stanton with 13 points while Carter Johnson had 12 points and eight assists. Easton Hultman chipped in 10 points, and Tyler Peterson scored seven points and had 13 rebounds.

IA NC: Tri-Center 58 Griswold 4 

Leyton Nelson had 25 points and five steals for Tri-Center in the win.

POI: Nodaway Valley 92 Lenox 37 

Toby Bower had 23 points and Tyler Vandewater poured in 22 for Nodaway Valley in the win. Joshua Baudler chipped in 16 points while Clay Hohertz had 15.

POI: Wayne 36 Southwest Valley 34 

Wayne's Zayden Mitchell had 13 points to lead the winners.

Tucker TePoel had a game-high 16 points for Southwest Valley.

RVC: Boyer Valley 60 Ar-We-Va 27 

Gavin Reineke scored 17 points, Dylan Berens added 15 and Adam Puck scored 12 for the Bulldogs in their 13th straight win.

Will Ragaller had seven points for the Rockets.

FRONTIER TOURNAMENT: Heartland Christian 73 Whiting 32  

DJ Weilage had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Heartland Christian. Jay Kennedy added 14 points and Syles Jordan finished with 12.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference

East Mills 59 Sidney 40

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Nodaway Valley 92 Lenox 37

Wayne 36 Southwest Valley 34

Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Central Decatur 47

East Union 73 Southeast Warren 57

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 60 Ar-We-Va 27

Woodbine 68 Coon Rapids-Bayard 58

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Lamoni 60 Seymour 39

Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 64 Murray 48

Consolation: Twin Cedars 57 Orient-Macksburg 29

Consolation: Mormon Trail vs. Moravia 

Consolation: Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

St. Albert 65 Logan-Magnolia 62

CAM, Anita 51 Stanton 49

Tri-Center 58 Griswold 4

Paton-Churdan at Collins-Maxwell 

Heartland Christian 73 Whiting 32 — Frontier Conference Tournament Consolation

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Consolation Semifinal: Worth County 70 Nodaway-Holt 49

North Platte Tournament

Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan 45 Plattsburg 37

Semifinal: Platte Valley 72 Mound City 59

Cameron Tournament

Chillicothe 65 Lawson 32

Maryville vs. Smithville

Richmond Winter Classic 

Kauffman 65 Bishop LebLond 46

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament  

Semifinal: Norris 45 Waverly 35

Semifinal: Bennington 44 Elkhorn 43

East Central Nebraska Conference

Palmyra 47 Elmwood-Murdock 40

Johnson County Central 69 Conestoga 60

Weeping Water 45 Louisville 44

Pioneer Conference

Falls City Sacred Heart 41 Johnson-Brock 30

Sterling 80 Humboldt-TRS 78 — 3 OT

Metro Conference

Elkhorn South 61 Bellevue East 47

Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Mead 58 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 52

Heartland 69 Friend 30

Diller-Odell 51 Lawrence-Nelson 28

Yutan 52 Malcolm 22