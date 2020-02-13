Thomas Fidone dunk
Photo: Joe Moore at J&C Photography - Clarinda

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah knocked off Bedford in OT, LC clinched the Hawkeye Ten outright title, Treynor took down St. Albert, IKM-M snapped BV’s 18-game win streak and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.

IA NC: Shenandoah 68 Bedford 60 — OT 

Braden Knight had 16 points, Kyle Cerven added 14 and Devin Morelock put in 12 for Shenandoah in the overtime win.

Kolten Sefrit led Bedford with 31 points. Cooper Nally pitched in 23.

H-10: Lewis Central def. Clarinda  

Lewis Central clinched an outright Hawkeye Ten Conference championship.

IA/MO NC: Maryville 58 Atlantic 46 

Skyler Handlos had 14 points for Atlantic in the defeat.

IA NC: Treynor 56 St. Albert 49 

Jack Stogdill had 21 points and Jack Tiarks put in 10 for Treynor in another win.

St. Albert’s Sam Rallis had 20 points.

IA NC: IKM-Manning 58 Boyer Valley 43 

IKM-Manning used a 22-8 second period to snap an 18-game win streak for Boyer Valley.

Gavin Reineke had 13 points and Jaidan TenEyck added 10 for the Bulldogs.

NE NC: Ashland-Greenwood 69 Nebraska City 44  

Cale Jacobsen poured in 26 points and Jarrod Nafzinger added 12 for Ashland-Greenwood. 

NE NC: Auburn 58 Lincoln Lutheran 38 

Cam Binder poured in 20 points, Hayden Hall had 13 and Josh Lambert put in 12 for Auburn.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Lewis Central def. Clarinda 

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Shenandoah 68 Bedford 60 — OT

Red Oak at Thomas Jefferson

Maryville 58 Atlantic 46

Treynor 56 St. Albert 49

IKM-Manning 58 Boyer Valley 43

Underwood 61 MVAOCOU 52

Unity Christian 58 Bishop Heelan Catholic 52

Non-Conference (Missouri)  

Mound City 64 Stanberry 59

North Nodaway 41 Worth County 38

East Central Nebraska Conference

Yutan 73 Johnson County Central 61

Elmwood-Murdock 44 Mead 39

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Ashland-Greenwood 69 Nebraska City 44

Auburn 58 Lincoln Lutheran 38

Palmyra 80 Pawnee City 54

Johnson-Brock 52 Freeman 42

Humboldt-TRS at Falls City 

Hastings 52 Waverly 41

Skutt Catholic 41 Norris 31

Crete 59 Platteview 48 — OT

Parkview Christian 71 Lewiston 32

Fort Calhoun 71 Tekamah Herman 38

Friend at Meridian