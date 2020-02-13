(KMAland) -- Shenandoah knocked off Bedford in OT, LC clinched the Hawkeye Ten outright title, Treynor took down St. Albert, IKM-M snapped BV’s 18-game win streak and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.
IA NC: Shenandoah 68 Bedford 60 — OT
Braden Knight had 16 points, Kyle Cerven added 14 and Devin Morelock put in 12 for Shenandoah in the overtime win.
Kolten Sefrit led Bedford with 31 points. Cooper Nally pitched in 23.
H-10: Lewis Central def. Clarinda
Lewis Central clinched an outright Hawkeye Ten Conference championship.
IA/MO NC: Maryville 58 Atlantic 46
Skyler Handlos had 14 points for Atlantic in the defeat.
IA NC: Treynor 56 St. Albert 49
Jack Stogdill had 21 points and Jack Tiarks put in 10 for Treynor in another win.
St. Albert’s Sam Rallis had 20 points.
IA NC: IKM-Manning 58 Boyer Valley 43
IKM-Manning used a 22-8 second period to snap an 18-game win streak for Boyer Valley.
Gavin Reineke had 13 points and Jaidan TenEyck added 10 for the Bulldogs.
NE NC: Ashland-Greenwood 69 Nebraska City 44
Cale Jacobsen poured in 26 points and Jarrod Nafzinger added 12 for Ashland-Greenwood.
NE NC: Auburn 58 Lincoln Lutheran 38
Cam Binder poured in 20 points, Hayden Hall had 13 and Josh Lambert put in 12 for Auburn.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central def. Clarinda
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Shenandoah 68 Bedford 60 — OT
Red Oak at Thomas Jefferson
Maryville 58 Atlantic 46
Treynor 56 St. Albert 49
IKM-Manning 58 Boyer Valley 43
Underwood 61 MVAOCOU 52
Unity Christian 58 Bishop Heelan Catholic 52
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Mound City 64 Stanberry 59
North Nodaway 41 Worth County 38
East Central Nebraska Conference
Yutan 73 Johnson County Central 61
Elmwood-Murdock 44 Mead 39
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Ashland-Greenwood 69 Nebraska City 44
Auburn 58 Lincoln Lutheran 38
Palmyra 80 Pawnee City 54
Johnson-Brock 52 Freeman 42
Humboldt-TRS at Falls City
Hastings 52 Waverly 41
Skutt Catholic 41 Norris 31
Crete 59 Platteview 48 — OT
Parkview Christian 71 Lewiston 32
Fort Calhoun 71 Tekamah Herman 38
Friend at Meridian