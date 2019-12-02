(KMAland) -- Underwood, Clarinda, LC, East Mills, F-M, SW Valley, Lo-Ma, AHSTW, Mt Ayr, Moravia, Mound City, East Atchison, Platte Valley, North Nodaway, West Nodaway and NE Nodaway were KMAland winners in boys action on Monday.
Reminder: Statistics come from coaches that submitted stats or updated QuikStats. If you would like to add statistics to this recap please email sports@kmaland.com.
NC: Lewis Central 84 Sioux City North 59
Logan Jones had 15 points for Lewis Central while Noah Rigatuso added 13 for the Titans in the win.
Nathan Reed had 26 points for Sioux City North.
NC: Fremont-Mills 62 Heartland Christian 35
Eli Owen scored 23 points for Fremont-Mills in the win.
DJ Weilage had 20 points for Heartland Christian.
NC: Southwest Valley 61 Griswold 38
Blaine Venteicher had 18 points while Tucker TePoel put in 14, Garrett Marn had 12 and Adam Harris finished with 10.
Jayden Amend led Griswold with 15 points.
NC: AHSTW 68 Woodbine 39
Raydden Grobe had 20 points while Clayton Akers added 13 and Michael Mantell finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Sam Porter pitched in eight points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Dylan Hoefer led Woodbine with 19 points.
BOYS: South Central Calhoun 61 Audubon 39
Kaiden Smith scored 17 points and pulled in 10 rebounds for Audubon while Marcus Olsen added 11 points for the Wheelers.
NC: Mount Ayr 64 Clarke 46
Dawson Frost had 20 points while Isaac Grose added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Raiders.
NC: Spirit Lake 69 Sioux City West 52
Marcus McCray and Chase Smith scored 14 points apiece for Sioux City West.
PVI: West Nodaway 58 Stewartsville 48
Tyler Blay scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for West Nodaway in the win. Hunter Dawson had 16 points and seven rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Underwood 66 Shenandoah 45
Clarinda 63 Nodaway Valley 57
Lewis Central 84 Sioux City North 59
Winterset 66 Creston 39
East Mills 63 Diagonal 27
Fremont-Mills 62 Heartland Christian 35
Southwest Valley 61 Griswold 38
South Central Calhoun 61 Audubon 39
Logan-Magnolia 38 Westwood 33
AHSTW 68 Woodbine 39
MVAOCOU 47 Missouri Valley 44
Mount Ayr 64 Clarke 46
West Central Valley at Southeast Warren
Spirit Lake 69 Sioux City West 52
Moravia 58 Tri-County 37
Mound City Invitational
Mound City 77 Rock Port 39
East Atchison 83 Nodaway-Holt 26
Albany Invitational
Platte Valley 71 King City 13
Princeton 44 South Harrison 37
Platte Valley Invitational
North Nodaway def. Union Star
West Nodaway 58 Stewartsville 48
Northeast Nodaway 44 Osborn 23
St. Joseph Christian 63 DeKalb 40