(KMAland) -- Underwood, Clarinda, LC, East Mills, F-M, SW Valley, Lo-Ma, AHSTW, Mt Ayr, Moravia, Mound City, East Atchison, Platte Valley, North Nodaway, West Nodaway and NE Nodaway were KMAland winners in boys action on Monday.

Reminder: Statistics come from coaches that submitted stats or updated QuikStats. If you would like to add statistics to this recap please email sports@kmaland.com

NC: Lewis Central 84 Sioux City North 59 

Logan Jones had 15 points for Lewis Central while Noah Rigatuso added 13 for the Titans in the win.

Nathan Reed had 26 points for Sioux City North.

NC: Fremont-Mills 62 Heartland Christian 35 

Eli Owen scored 23 points for Fremont-Mills in the win.

DJ Weilage had 20 points for Heartland Christian.

NC: Southwest Valley 61 Griswold 38

Blaine Venteicher had 18 points while Tucker TePoel put in 14, Garrett Marn had 12 and Adam Harris finished with 10.

Jayden Amend led Griswold with 15 points.

NC: AHSTW 68 Woodbine 39 

Raydden Grobe had 20 points while Clayton Akers added 13 and Michael Mantell finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Sam Porter pitched in eight points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Dylan Hoefer led Woodbine with 19 points.

BOYS: South Central Calhoun 61 Audubon 39 

Kaiden Smith scored 17 points and pulled in 10 rebounds for Audubon while Marcus Olsen added 11 points for the Wheelers.

NC: Mount Ayr 64 Clarke 46 

Dawson Frost had 20 points while Isaac Grose added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Raiders.

NC: Spirit Lake 69 Sioux City West 52 

Marcus McCray and Chase Smith scored 14 points apiece for Sioux City West.

PVI: West Nodaway 58 Stewartsville 48 

Tyler Blay scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for West Nodaway in the win. Hunter Dawson had 16 points and seven rebounds.

