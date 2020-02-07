(KMAland) -- Lewis Central clinched a share of the Hawkeye Ten while Treynor, Martensdale-St. Marys, Boyer Valley and AL all won their conference championships outright in KMAland boys hoops on Friday.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 77 Shenandoah 43
Kyle Berg had 16 points while John Mayhall added 11 and Ryan Feauto added 10.
Blake Herold had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Braden Knight added 13 for Shenandoah.
H-10: Creston 82 Red Oak 40
Colby Burg had 15 points for Creston in the victory.
H-10: Glenwood 60 St. Albert 59 — OT
Ryan Blum had 23 points to lead Glenwood in the overtime win.
Ryan Hughes scored 16 for St. Albert.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 67 Atlantic 55
Goanar Biliew had 25 points, eight rebounds and five blocks for Denison-Schleswig. Charlie Wiebers added 19 points.
Skyler Handlos finished with 17 points for Atlantic. Grant Sturm finished with 11 points.
H-10: Lewis Central 73 Harlan 62
Lewis Central clinched a Hawkeye Ten Conference championship behind 23 points from Noah Rigatuso and 21 from Logan Jones.
Connor Bruck led Harlan with 17 points while Michael Heithoff had 15.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 57 Griswold 25
Eli Owen had 23 points for Fremont-Mills in the dominant win.
CORNER: Sidney 74 Clarinda Academy 37
Noah Jorgenson poured in 27 points for Sidney while Garett Phillips added 19.
WIC: Tri-Center 68 Riverside 34
Freshman Aiden Bell had 13 points and four steals for Riverside in the defeat.
WIC: Treynor 75 AHSTW 46 (ON KMA 960)
Jack Tiarks scored 22 points and Jack Stogdill had 17 for the Cardinals in the win.
WIC: IKM-Manning 47 Logan-Magnolia 40
Parker Behrens scored 13 points while Kyler Rasmussen had 11 points for IKM-Manning.
Tre Melby topped Logan-Magnolia with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
WIC: Underwood 71 Missouri Valley 54
Underwood's Nick Ravlin had 11 points while Timothy Conn, Trent Hundt and Landon Nelson added 10 each.
POI: Mount Ayr 67 Bedford 55 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)
Payton Weehler scored 22 points and Dawson Frost had 14 for Mount Ayr in the win.
POI: Nodaway Valley 74 Lenox 33
Clay Hohertz had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Nodaway Valley in a dominant win. Joshua Baudler chipped in 15 points while Tyler Vandewater had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Colton Vieux led Lenox with 11 points.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 80 Central Decatur 74 — OT
Carson Elbert had seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points to lead Martensdale-St. Marys. Jack Franey added 23 of his 26 points in the second half. With the win, the Blue Devils clinch an outright POI championship.
Cole Pedersen led Central Decatur with 16 points while Michel Evertsen added 14.
RVC: CAM, Anita 73 Exira/EHK 53
Connor McKee had 24 points to lead all scorers. Lane Spieker pitched in 14 points, and Ethan Arp had 12 for the Cougars.
Exira/EHK’s Creighton Nelson finished with 23 points while Tyler Petersen had 10.
RVC: Boyer Valley 50 West Harrison 38
Lucas Berens had 24 points while Dylan Berens added 11 for Boyer Valley in their 17th straight win to clinch the RVC championship.
Nick Rife went for 13 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career to lead West Harrison.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 63 Sioux City East 45
Josh Dix had 19 points and eight rebounds for Abraham Lincoln to clinch the MRC championship. Matt Evans added nine points, and Christin Tidiane contributed eight.
Danny Callahan topped Sioux City East with 14 points while Jaleque Dunson had 12 and Sayvion Armstrong put in 11.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 73 Moulton-Udell 23
Jace Rodecker (13 points), Reece Held (12 points), Colton Siefkas (10 points) and Kegan Johnson (10 points) all scored in double figures for Murray.
275: Mound City 54 East Atchison 50
Landon Poppa had 21 points, five assists and five rebounds for Mound City while Tony Osburn added 17 points and six boards. Gage Salsbury chipped in 14 points and five rebounds of his own.
East Atchison's Jake McEnaney led the way for the Wolves with 27 points.
MO/NE NC: Falls City 62 West Nodaway 39
Caden Simon had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Falls City in the win.
Tyler Blay scored 23 points and had five rebounds for West Nodaway in the defeat.
MEC: Maryville 58 St. Pius X 47
Tate Oglesby finished with 19 points for the Spoofhounds.
NE NC: Norris 53 Nebraska City 34
Eli Southard led Nebraska City with 14 points.
NCC: Platteview 51 Syracuse 38
Paxton Swanson and Trey Brotzki had 12 points each, and Connor Millikan finished with 11 for Platteview.
Grant Stubbendeck had 15 points for Syracuse.
