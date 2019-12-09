Cole Pedersen, Central Decatur.jpg
Pictured: Cole Pedersen, Central Decatur

 Photo: KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Gabe Walski and Cole Pedersen both hit game-winners in KMAland boys basketball action on Monday.

NC: Logan-Magnolia 51 Fremont-Mills 50 

Tre Melby scored 20 points and Gabe Walski made a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds to lift Logan-Magnolia. Find the complete report at our Local Sports News Page.

NC: Central Decatur 39 Lamoni 37 

Cole Pedersen hit the game-winning shot for Central Decatur with just under two seconds to go.

NC: Sioux City North 59 South Sioux City 58 

Nate Reed had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Trevor Welp added 16 points for Sioux City North.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Bondurant-Farrar 58 Creston 52

East Mills 51 Woodbine 41

Logan-Magnolia 51 Fremont-Mills 50

Tri-Center 71 West Harrison 42

Central Decatur 39 Lamoni 37

Boyer Valley at West Monona 

Sioux City North 59 South Sioux City 58

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

East Harrison at Nodaway-Holt 

Pioneer Conference 

Pawnee City at Tri County