(KMAland) -- Gabe Walski and Cole Pedersen both hit game-winners in KMAland boys basketball action on Monday.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 51 Fremont-Mills 50
Tre Melby scored 20 points and Gabe Walski made a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds to lift Logan-Magnolia. Find the complete report at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Central Decatur 39 Lamoni 37
Cole Pedersen hit the game-winning shot for Central Decatur with just under two seconds to go.
NC: Sioux City North 59 South Sioux City 58
Nate Reed had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Trevor Welp added 16 points for Sioux City North.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Bondurant-Farrar 58 Creston 52
East Mills 51 Woodbine 41
Logan-Magnolia 51 Fremont-Mills 50
Tri-Center 71 West Harrison 42
Central Decatur 39 Lamoni 37
Boyer Valley at West Monona
Sioux City North 59 South Sioux City 58
Non-Conference (Missouri)
East Harrison at Nodaway-Holt
Pioneer Conference
Pawnee City at Tri County