(KMAland) -- Maryville, Plattsmouth and Auburn were among the winners on Friday evening in KMAland boys basketball action.
IA/NE NC: Sioux City West 93 South Sioux City 60
Chase Smith made seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Sioux City West.
MEC: Maryville 41 Savannah 36
Ben walker had 14 points to send Maryville to a win.
NE NC: Plattsmouth 43 Gross Catholic 35
Hunter Adkins had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Plattsmouth.
ECNC: Auburn 54 Johnson County Central 25
Dan Frary had 14 points, Cam Binder put in 12 and Josh Lambert added 10 to lead Auburn.
Trey Holthus scored nine points for Johnson County Central.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Sioux City West 93 South Sioux City 60
Midland Empire Conference
Maryvill 41 Savannah 36
Chillicothe 67 Cameron 33
Lafayette 66 St. Pius X 62
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Benton 60 Pembroke Hill 38
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn 54 Johnson County Central 25
Elmwood-Murdock 46 Louisville 42
Pioneer Conference
Tri County 78 Lewiston 40
Southern 58 Pawnee City 54
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 75 Millard West 72
Elkhorn South 60 Gretna 38
Omaha Central 83 Millard North 81 — OT
Papillion-La Vista 51 Millard South 41
Omaha South 77 Omaha Northwest 55
Papillion-La Vista South 75 Creighton Prep 52
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Nebraska City at Crete
Plattsmouth 43 Gross Catholic 35
Ashland-Greenwood 73 Malcolm 50
Milford 62 Syracuse 57
Palmyra 80 Humboldt-TRS 41
Conestoga 54 Weeping Water 45
Johnson-Brock 42 Mead 32
Fairbury 54 Falls City 42
Freeman 66 Sterling 26
Roncalli Catholic 39 Elkhorn 37
Douglas County West 80 Tekamah-Herman 63
Omaha Concordia 60 Arlington 48
Schuyler 50 Raymond Central 37
North Bend Central 53 Fort Calhoun 40
Platteview 70 Columbus 62
Yutan 30 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21
Cross County 64 Friend 24
Parkview Christian 51 Diller-Odell 33
Lincoln Southwest 84 Omaha Bryan 56
Kearney 80 Omaha Burke 60
Omaha North 66 Lincoln High 55
Westside 65 Lincoln Southeast 46