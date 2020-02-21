High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Maryville, Plattsmouth and Auburn were among the winners on Friday evening in KMAland boys basketball action.

IA/NE NC: Sioux City West 93 South Sioux City 60 

Chase Smith made seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Sioux City West.

MEC: Maryville 41 Savannah 36 

Ben walker had 14 points to send Maryville to a win.

NE NC: Plattsmouth 43 Gross Catholic 35 

Hunter Adkins had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Plattsmouth.

ECNC: Auburn 54 Johnson County Central 25 

Dan Frary had 14 points, Cam Binder put in 12 and Josh Lambert added 10 to lead Auburn.

Trey Holthus scored nine points for Johnson County Central.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Sioux City West 93 South Sioux City 60

Midland Empire Conference

Maryvill 41 Savannah 36

Chillicothe 67 Cameron 33

Lafayette 66 St. Pius X 62

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Benton 60 Pembroke Hill 38

East Central Nebraska Conference

Auburn 54 Johnson County Central 25

Elmwood-Murdock 46 Louisville 42

Pioneer Conference

Tri County 78 Lewiston 40

Southern 58 Pawnee City 54

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 75 Millard West 72

Elkhorn South 60 Gretna 38

Omaha Central 83 Millard North 81 — OT

Papillion-La Vista 51 Millard South 41

Omaha South 77 Omaha Northwest 55

Papillion-La Vista South 75 Creighton Prep 52

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Nebraska City at Crete 

Plattsmouth 43 Gross Catholic 35

Ashland-Greenwood 73 Malcolm 50

Milford 62 Syracuse 57

Palmyra 80 Humboldt-TRS 41

Conestoga 54 Weeping Water 45

Johnson-Brock 42 Mead 32

Fairbury 54 Falls City 42

Freeman 66 Sterling 26

Roncalli Catholic 39 Elkhorn 37

Douglas County West 80 Tekamah-Herman 63

Omaha Concordia 60 Arlington 48

Schuyler 50 Raymond Central 37

North  Bend Central 53 Fort Calhoun 40

Platteview 70 Columbus 62

Yutan 30 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21

Cross County 64 Friend 24

Parkview Christian 51 Diller-Odell 33

Lincoln Southwest 84 Omaha Bryan 56

Kearney 80 Omaha Burke 60

Omaha North 66 Lincoln High 55

Westside 65 Lincoln Southeast 46