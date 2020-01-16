(KMAland) -- Jake McEnaney and Holden Farmer helped East Atchison and Rock Port advance to the boys Fairfax final on Wednesday night.
FAIRFAX INVITE: East Atchison 57 North Nodaway 22 (Semifinal)
Jake McEnaney dropped in 20 points and Gus Hurst scored 12 for East Atchison in the win.
Tyler Bix had 10 points for North Nodaway.
FAIRFAX INVITE: Rock Port 61 St. Joseph Christian 58 (Semifinal)
Holden Farmer had 20 points and Alex Burke put in 19 for Rock Port int he victory.
Fairfax Invitational
Stanberry Invitational
Consolation: Lafayette JV 70 Worth County 32
Consolation: Stanberry 51 King City 13
Bill Burns Classic at Lathrop
Van Horn 83 Lathrop 77
South Harrison Invitational
Consolation: Northeast Nodaway 50 Tri-County 30
Consolation: East Harrison 40 Maysville 37