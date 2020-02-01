(KMAland) -- A monster evening from Jake McEnaney pushed East Atchison past Rock Port while AHSTW, Bedford, Nodaway Valley and Sioux City East were among other winners in KMAland boys hoops on Saturday.
IA NC: Des Moines Christian 85 Kuemper Catholic 57
Tyler Putney had 18 points and Kyle Berg finished with 13 for Kuemper Catholic in the loss.
IA NC: AHSTW 58 Exira/EHK 45
Sam Porter scored 11 points and had five steals while Michael Mantell added 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for AHSTW in a balanced performance. Three other Vikings scored eight points apiece.
Creighton Nelson poured in 34 points and had seven rebounds for Exira/EHK.
POI: Bedford 65 Southeast Warren 25
Cooper Nally had 16 points, five assists and five rebounds to lead Bedford. Brennan Sefrit added 13 points, eight assists and five boards, and Jordan Perkins pitched in 10 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
IA NC: Nodaway Valley 69 Earlham 59
Clay Hohertz scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed out six assists for the Wolverines. Toby Bower added 13 points and eight boards, and Joshua Baudler finished with 12 points. Tyler Vandewater added 10.
BLUEGRASS TOURNAMENT: Murray 70 Seymour 43 (3rd Place)
Reece Held had 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Colton Siefkas added 21 points and 11 rebounds for Murray.
FRONTIER TOURNAMENT: Heartland Christian 47 College View Academy 43
DJ Weilage had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead Heartland Christiaan in the consolation final of the Frontier Conference Tournament. Syles Jordan added 11 points and 15 rebounds, and Sean Atchley had 10 assists.
NW MO TOURNAMENT: East Atchison 75 Rock Port 71
Jake McEnaney exploded for 39 points to lead East Atchison in the win. Gus Hurst added 12 points and Trey Bowling put in 11.
Holden Farmer scored 20 points for Rock Port. Trey Peshek had 16, Alex Burke scored 12 and Micah Makings had 10.
CAMERON TOURNAMENT: Chillicothe 62 Maryville 50 (Championship)
Tate Oglesby scored 35 points for the Spoofhounds in the defeat.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bluegrass Conference Tournament (at Moulton-Udell)
Championship: Lamoni vs. Ankeny Christian Academy
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Des Moines Lincoln 72 Atlantic 43
Roncalli Catholic 57 Denison-Schleswig 48
Abraham Lincoln 53 St. Albert 37
Sioux City East 68 Lewis Central 63
Western Christian 56 Bishop Heelan Catholic 45
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Consolation: Worth County 63 St. Joseph Christian 42
North Platte Tournament
Championship: Platte Valley 80 Mid-Buchanan 61
Third Place: Mound City 71 Plattsburg 62 — OT
Cameron Tournament
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament (at Arlington)
Championship: Wahoo 72 Ashland-Greenwood 52
Third Place: Platteview 65 Douglas County West 49
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Conestoga 71 Weeping Water 47
Johnson County Central 51 Louisville 36
Elmwood-Murdock 49 Malcolm 41
Pioneer Conference
Tri County 72 Pawnee City 50
Metro Conference
Westside 77 Bellevue East 56
Papillion-La Vista South 79 Omaha Northwest 35
Bellevue West 78 Omaha Bryan 58
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Falls City 45
Elkhorn South 73 Lincoln Pius X 72
Millard West 48 Lincoln East 46
Omaha South 59 Lincoln Southwest 39
Millard North 78 Lincoln Southeast 61
Grand Island 66 Omaha Benson 49
Creighton Prep 59 Kearney 57
Omaha Burke 71 Lincoln High 55
Gretna 56 Lincoln Northeast 49
Lincoln North Star 76 Millard South 68
Omaha Central 74 Norfolk 55
Fremont 78 Omaha North 72