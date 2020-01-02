(KMAland) -- Another win for Auburn, Millard North and Creighton Prep are on to the Metro final and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
Tyler Blay scored 17 points for West Nodaway in the defeat.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Metro Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Creighton Prep 61 Papillion-La Vista 55
Semifinal: Millard North 77 Papillion-La Vista South 66
Consolation: Omaha Burke 67 Omaha Bryan 64
Consolation: Gretna 64 Omaha Benson 39
Southeast Nebraska Shootout (at Auburn)
Falls City 50 Ashland-Greenwood 44
Auburn def. Milford
Non-Conference (Missouri & Nebraska)
St. Joseph Christian 67 West Nodaway 38
Waverly 40 Crete 35
Wahoo 53 Yutan 50