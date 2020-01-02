High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Another win for Auburn, Millard North and Creighton Prep are on to the Metro final and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

NC: St. Joseph Christian 67 West Nodaway 38 

Tyler Blay scored 17 points for West Nodaway in the defeat.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Metro Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Creighton Prep 61 Papillion-La Vista 55

Semifinal: Millard North 77 Papillion-La Vista South 66

Consolation: Omaha Burke 67 Omaha Bryan 64

Consolation: Gretna 64 Omaha Benson 39

Southeast Nebraska Shootout (at Auburn)

Falls City 50 Ashland-Greenwood 44

Auburn def. Milford

Non-Conference (Missouri & Nebraska) 

St. Joseph Christian 67 West Nodaway 38

Waverly 40 Crete 35

Wahoo 53 Yutan 50