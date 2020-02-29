(KMAland) -- Mound City, Palmyra and Sacred Heart were among the teams to advance to state on Saturday night.
Ryan Hughes scored nine of his 12 points in the fourth period for St. Albert in a tough defeat. Sam Rallis added 11 points and five steals. View the complete recap linked here.
Nodaway Valley scored the first nine points and cruised on to the win. Clay Hohertz had 16 points to lead the way for the Wolverines. View the complete recap linked here.
Jack Stogdil had 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Treynor in the state tournament-clinching win. View the complete recap linked here.
Chucky Hepburn had 20 points and Louis and Frankie Fidler added 16 each for Bellevue West.
Max Polk had 24 points and Latrell Wrightsell added 20 for Omaha Central in the victory.
Zach LaFave put in 24 for Elkhorn South.
Preston Kellogg had 18 points and Luke Lindenmeyer and Joey Hylok had 11 each for Papillion-LVista.
Michael Harding scored 15 for Millard South.
Jaden Both had 30 points and PJ Ngambia added 19 for Westside in the victory.
Wal Chuol scored 24 points for Omaha North.
Danair Dempsey had 23 points and Jared Mattely score 19.
Caden Schutte had 20 points for Elkhorn.
Joey Skoff poured in 36 points for Bellevue East in the loss.
Luke Jungers led four Creighton Prep players in double figures with 21 points.
Jay Saunders had 40 points and 10 rebounds for Omaha South in the marathon victory.
Marcus Shaker had 21 points for Omaha Benson.
IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Substate Finals
8: St. Mary’s, Remsen 52 St. Albert 35
7: Martensdale-St. Marys 46 Mount Ayr 41
5: Montezuma 58 Nodaway Valley 35
6: West Fork 61 Ankeny Christian 54
1: Bishop Garrigan 68 South O’Brien 48
2: Lake Mills 77 Turkey Valley 62
3: Wapsie Valley 55 Edgewood-Colesburg 38
4: Springville 72 Pekin 65
Class 2A Substate Finals
8: Treynor 71 Panorama 41
1: West Sioux 63 South Central Calhoun 48
2: Boyden-Hull 55 West Lyon 47
3: North Linn 69 Forest City 42
4: Monticello 42 Beckman Catholic 41
5: Camanche 80 West Burlington 32
6: Woodward-Granger 49 Albia 43
7: Pella Christian 52 South Hamilton 30
MISSOURI BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 District 15 Final (at King City)
Mound City 70 Stewartsville 37
Class 3 District 16 Final (at Cameron)
Central (Kansas City) 55 Maryville 44
Class 2 District 14 Final (at Chillicothe)
Richmond 53 Chillicothe 52
Class 4 District 16 First Round (at Kearney)
Platte County 68 Smithville 57
Savannah 46 Benton 44
NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class B District Finals
1: Skutt Catholic 72 Aurora 58
2: Hastings 38 Crete 26
3: Scottsbluff 63 Waverly 61 — OT
4: Wahoo 70 Platteview 55
5: Alliance 66 Lexington 56
6: Mount Michael Benedictine 72 Northwest 49
7: Roncalli Catholic 82 Beatrice 62
8: Norris 50 Bennington 42
Class C1 District Finals
3: Lincoln Christian 57 Fort Calhoun 45
6: Ogallala 76 Battle Creek 51
7: Wayne 55 Mitchell 41
Class C2 District Finals
5: Ponca 68 Amherst 49
6: Palmyra 52 Hartington Cedar Catholic 44
Class D2 District Finals
2: Falls City Sacred Heart 81 Sioux County 27
3: Loomis 59 Lawrence-Nelson 27
4: Mullen 68 Exeter-Milligan 39
Class A District 1 Semifinals
Bellevue West 75 Norfolk 41
Lincoln Southeast 64 North Platte 42
Class A District 2 Semifinals
Millard North 69 Lincoln Southwest 50
Kearney 62 Columbus 23
Class A District 3 Semifinals
Omaha Central 70 Elkhorn South 62
Gretna 46 Lincoln North Star 42
Class A District 4 Semifinals
Westside 72 Omaha North 66
Papillion-LaVista 55 Millard South 43
Class A District 5 Semifinals
Lincoln Northeast 54 Papillion-LaVista South 52
Elkhorn 40 Millard West 39
Class A District 6 Semifinals
Creighton Prep 68 Lincoln East 55
Grand Island 76 Bellevue East 71 — OT
Class A District 7 Semifianls
Omaha South 81 Omaha Benson 76 — 3 OT
Lincoln Pius X 71 Omaha Burke 41