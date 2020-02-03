(KMAland) -- A big road win for Mount Ayr at Clarinda, East Mills also grabs one on the road, Cooper Nally puts in 27, Hunter Dawson made a game-winner for West Nodaway & more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.
H-10: Glenwood 72 Shenandoah 39
Ryan Blum scored 14 points, Zach Carr and John Palmer had 13 and Dylan Sondag finished with 11 for Glenwood in the victory.
Kyle Cerven scored 10 points for Shenandoah.
IA NC: Mount Ayr 59 Clarinda 53
Payton Weehler led Mount Ayr with 16 points while Dawson and Jaixen Frost had 12 each and Isaac Grose scored 10.
CORNER: Stanton 66 Griswold 14
Tyler Peterson had 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and four assists for Stanton in the win. Colton Thornburg added 11, and Carter Johnson put in 10 points.
IA NC: East Mills 58 West Harrison 47
Michael Schafer had 25 points for the Wolverines while Mason Crouse had 18 and Nic Duysen put in 11.
Nick Rife led West Harrison with 15 points. Karter Nelson chipped in 13.
IA NC: Bedford 73 Clarinda Academy 42
Cooper Nally had 27 points, Brennan Sefrit finished with 21 and Jordan Perkins put in 16 for Bedford.
Emanuel Ariedondo had 12 points for Clarinda Academy.
IA NC: Audubon 54 Exira/EHK 43
Gavin Smith had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds for Audubon. Skyler Schultes added 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Marcus Olsen finished with 10 points.
IA NC: Riverside 68 Whiting 29
Brogan Allensworth had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Riverside in the victory. Drake Woods chipped in 12 points for the Bulldogs.
FRONTIER: Heartland Christian 61 Cornerstone Christian 58
Syles Jordan topped Heartland Christian with 20 points and 16 rebounds. DJ Weilage added 16 points and 11 boards, and Mitchell McCord had 13 points.
275: West Nodaway 60 Stewartsville 57
Hunter Dawson hit a game-winning 3 at the horn to lift West Nodaway. Tyler Blay led the scoring with 21 points and grabbed six rebounds. Braxten Rohlmeier pitched in 14 points.
MO NC: Stanberry 63 St. Joseph Christian 46
Collin Sager poured in 28 points for Stanberry in the win.
NCC: Wahoo 66 Syracuse 28
Cooper Carlson finished with 11 points for Syracuse.
ECNC TOURNAMENT: Auburn 64 Elmwood-Murdock 26
Dan Frary had 16 points to lead three Auburn players in double figures. Cam Binder chipped in 14 and Ryan Binder scored 10.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 72 Shenandoah 39
Corner Conference
Stanton 66 Griswold 14
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union 64 Lenox 39
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 69 Paton-Churdan 58
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 46 Orient-Macksburg 33
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Mount Ayr 59 Clarinda 53
East Mills 58 West Harrison 47
Bedford 73 Clarinda Academy 42
Audubon 54 Exira/EHK 43
Riverside 68 Whiting 29
HLV 60 Twin Cedars 40
Tri-County at Melcher-Dallas
Heartland Christian 61 Cornerstone Christian 58
275 Conference
West Nodaway 60 Stewartsville 57
Union Star at Osborn
Other/Non-Conference (Missouri)
Plattsburg 51 North Andrew 45
DeKalb at North Platte
Stanberry 63 St. Joseph Christian 46
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo 66 Syracuse 28
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal: Yutan 60 Conestoga 47
Quarterfinal: Freeman 54 Mead 43
Quarterfinal: Palmyra 70 Johnson County Central 55
Quarterfinal: Auburn 64 Elmwood-Murdock 26
Consolation: Louisville 43 Malcolm 35
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Humboldt-TRS vs. Pawnee City
Diller-Odell 52 Friend 23
Sterling 47 Lewiston 43
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Fort Calhoun 65 Nebraska City 38
Omaha Bryan 87 South Sioux City 58