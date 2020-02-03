Payton Weehler, Mount Ayr
Alex Sobotka/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- A big road win for Mount Ayr at Clarinda, East Mills also grabs one on the road, Cooper Nally puts in 27, Hunter Dawson made a game-winner for West Nodaway & more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.

H-10: Glenwood 72 Shenandoah 39 

Ryan Blum scored 14 points, Zach Carr and John Palmer had 13 and Dylan Sondag finished with 11 for Glenwood in the victory.

Kyle Cerven scored 10 points for Shenandoah.

IA NC: Mount Ayr 59 Clarinda 53 

Payton Weehler led Mount Ayr with 16 points while Dawson and Jaixen Frost had 12 each and Isaac Grose scored 10.

CORNER: Stanton 66 Griswold 14 

Tyler Peterson had 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and four assists for Stanton in the win. Colton Thornburg added 11, and Carter Johnson put in 10 points.

IA NC: East Mills 58 West Harrison 47 

Michael Schafer had 25 points for the Wolverines while Mason Crouse had 18 and Nic Duysen put in 11.

Nick Rife led West Harrison with 15 points. Karter Nelson chipped in 13.

IA NC: Bedford 73 Clarinda Academy 42 

Cooper Nally had 27 points, Brennan Sefrit finished with 21 and Jordan Perkins put in 16 for Bedford.

Emanuel Ariedondo had 12 points for Clarinda Academy.

IA NC: Audubon 54 Exira/EHK 43 

Gavin Smith had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds for Audubon. Skyler Schultes added 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Marcus Olsen finished with 10 points.

IA NC: Riverside 68 Whiting 29 

Brogan Allensworth had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Riverside in the victory. Drake Woods chipped in 12 points for the Bulldogs.

FRONTIER: Heartland Christian 61 Cornerstone Christian 58 

Syles Jordan topped Heartland Christian with 20 points and 16 rebounds. DJ Weilage added 16 points and 11 boards, and Mitchell McCord had 13 points.

275: West Nodaway 60 Stewartsville 57 

Hunter Dawson hit a game-winning 3 at the horn to lift West Nodaway. Tyler Blay led the scoring with 21 points and grabbed six rebounds. Braxten Rohlmeier pitched in 14 points.

MO NC: Stanberry 63 St. Joseph Christian 46 

Collin Sager poured in 28 points for Stanberry in the win.

NCC: Wahoo 66 Syracuse 28 

Cooper Carlson finished with 11 points for Syracuse.

ECNC TOURNAMENT: Auburn 64 Elmwood-Murdock 26 

Dan Frary had 16 points to lead three Auburn players in double figures. Cam Binder chipped in 14 and Ryan Binder scored 10.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 72 Shenandoah 39

Corner Conference

Stanton 66 Griswold 14

Pride of Iowa Conference

East Union 64 Lenox 39

Rolling Valley Conference

Glidden-Ralston 69 Paton-Churdan 58

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal 46 Orient-Macksburg 33

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa) 

Mount Ayr 59 Clarinda 53

East Mills 58 West Harrison 47

Bedford 73 Clarinda Academy 42

Audubon 54 Exira/EHK 43

Riverside 68 Whiting 29

HLV 60 Twin Cedars 40

Tri-County at Melcher-Dallas 

Heartland Christian 61 Cornerstone Christian 58

275 Conference

West Nodaway 60 Stewartsville 57

Union Star at Osborn 

Other/Non-Conference (Missouri)

Plattsburg 51 North Andrew 45

DeKalb at North Platte 

Stanberry 63 St. Joseph Christian 46

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Wahoo 66 Syracuse 28

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal: Yutan 60 Conestoga 47

Quarterfinal: Freeman 54 Mead 43

Quarterfinal: Palmyra 70 Johnson County Central 55

Quarterfinal: Auburn 64 Elmwood-Murdock 26

Consolation: Louisville 43 Malcolm 35

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Humboldt-TRS vs. Pawnee City

Diller-Odell 52 Friend 23

Sterling 47 Lewiston 43

Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Fort Calhoun 65 Nebraska City 38

Omaha Bryan 87 South Sioux City 58