Platte Valley logo

(KMAland) -- Two Missouri River teams are moving on while Platte Valley’s boys joined their girls at state with a win on Friday in KMAland hoops action.

IA 4A-8: Abraham Lincoln 42 Urbandale 35 

Josh Dix had 15 points and Christian Tidiane had 14 for the Lynx in the victory. View the complete recap linked here.

IA 4A-8: Dowling Catholic 50 Lewis Central 23 

Dowling Catholic pulled away from an 18-9 halftime lead with a 20-point third period. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

IA 4A-1: Sioux City East 46 Ames 43 

Sayvion Armstrong had 21 points and Jaleque Dunson put in 16 for Sioux City East in the win.

IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 4A Substate 8 Semifinals

Abraham Lincoln 42 Urbandale 35

Dowling Catholic 50 Lewis Central 23

Class 4A Substate 1 Semifinals

Sioux City East 46 Ames 43

Ankeny 66 Fort Dodge 46

MISSOURI BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1 District 16 Final (at Albany)

Platte Valley 89 Worth County 46

NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class A Subdistrict 2 First Round

Lincoln Southwest 67 Omaha Northwest 64

Class A Subdistrict 3 First Round

Elkhorn South 85 South Sioux City 42

Class A Subdistrict 4 First Round

Omaha North 68 Omaha Bryan 55