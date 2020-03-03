Platte Valley logo

(KMAland) -- Both AL and Sioux City East were ousted, Platte Valley beat Mound City in OT, Ashland-Greenwood advanced to the Nebraska state tournament and more from Tuesday in KMAland boys hoops.

IA 4A-8: Dowling Catholic 58 Abraham Lincoln 35 

Matt Stillwell had 17 points for Dowling Catholic in the victory. 

AL’s Kaden Baxter had a team-high seven points.

IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 4A Substate Finals 

1: Ankeny 73 Sioux City East 67

2: Davenport North 50 Dubuque Senior 48

3: North Scott 41 Waterloo West 40

4: Cedar Falls 53 Dubuque Hempstead 44

5: Iowa City West 55 Pleasant Valley 36

6: Ankeny Centennial 58 Johnston 42

7: Waukee 59 WDM Valley 55

MISSOURI BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1 State Sectionals 

Delta 120 Cooter 82

Dora 59 South Iron 54

Princeton 58 Orrick 43

Platte Valley 68 Mound City 64 — OT

Golden City 77 Rich Hill 43

Green Ridge 78 Fair Play 64

St. Elizabeth 46 Northeast (Cairo) 44

Meadville 54 La Plata 39

MISSOURI BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 4 District 16 Semifinals (at Kearney) 

Kearney 58 Platte County 48

Lafayette 51 Savannah 47

NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class C1 District Finals 

1: Adams Central 61 O’Neill 22

4: St. Paul 45 North Bend Central 44

5: Ashland-Greenwood 54 Chase County 28

Class C2 District Final 

4: Yutan 60 Shelby-Rising City 39

Class D1 District Finals 

1. North Platte St. Patrick’s 69 East Butler 51

3: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 63 Anselmo-Merna 37

4: Osmond 63 McCool Junction 33

5: Paxton 53 Axtell 45

6: Southern Valley 63 Heartland 50

7: Fullerton 63 West Holt 60

8: Pleasanton 51 Elm Creek 40

Class D2 District Finals 

5: St. Mary’s 74 Hyannis 42

6: Parkview Christian 58 Wallace 33

Class A District Finals 

2: Millard North 85 Kearney 55

4: Westside 73 Papillion-LaVista 60

7: Omaha South 55 Lincoln Pius X 38