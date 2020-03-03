(KMAland) -- Both AL and Sioux City East were ousted, Platte Valley beat Mound City in OT, Ashland-Greenwood advanced to the Nebraska state tournament and more from Tuesday in KMAland boys hoops.
IA 4A-8: Dowling Catholic 58 Abraham Lincoln 35
Matt Stillwell had 17 points for Dowling Catholic in the victory.
AL’s Kaden Baxter had a team-high seven points.
IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 4A Substate Finals
8: Dowling Catholic 58 Abraham Lincoln 35
1: Ankeny 73 Sioux City East 67
2: Davenport North 50 Dubuque Senior 48
3: North Scott 41 Waterloo West 40
4: Cedar Falls 53 Dubuque Hempstead 44
5: Iowa City West 55 Pleasant Valley 36
6: Ankeny Centennial 58 Johnston 42
7: Waukee 59 WDM Valley 55
MISSOURI BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 1 State Sectionals
Delta 120 Cooter 82
Dora 59 South Iron 54
Princeton 58 Orrick 43
Platte Valley 68 Mound City 64 — OT
Golden City 77 Rich Hill 43
Green Ridge 78 Fair Play 64
St. Elizabeth 46 Northeast (Cairo) 44
Meadville 54 La Plata 39
MISSOURI BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 4 District 16 Semifinals (at Kearney)
Kearney 58 Platte County 48
Lafayette 51 Savannah 47
NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class C1 District Finals
1: Adams Central 61 O’Neill 22
4: St. Paul 45 North Bend Central 44
5: Ashland-Greenwood 54 Chase County 28
Class C2 District Final
4: Yutan 60 Shelby-Rising City 39
Class D1 District Finals
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s 69 East Butler 51
3: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 63 Anselmo-Merna 37
4: Osmond 63 McCool Junction 33
5: Paxton 53 Axtell 45
6: Southern Valley 63 Heartland 50
7: Fullerton 63 West Holt 60
8: Pleasanton 51 Elm Creek 40
Class D2 District Finals
5: St. Mary’s 74 Hyannis 42
6: Parkview Christian 58 Wallace 33
Class A District Finals
2: Millard North 85 Kearney 55
4: Westside 73 Papillion-LaVista 60
7: Omaha South 55 Lincoln Pius X 38