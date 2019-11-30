(KMAland) -- The previews are in, and now it's time to rank them. The KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings will be split between Class 1A/2A and 3A/4A.
Teams eligible for the rankings are those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Bluegrass and Council Bluffs teams in the Missouri River.
Here are the KMAland Preseason Boys Basketball Power Rankings:
CLASS 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1. Denison-Schleswig (18-5 last year) — Goanar Biliew and Charlie Wiebers make for the best inside-outside duo in the area.
2. Lewis Central (13-10 last year) — There’s not a lot known about this year’s Titans, but they should have the returning and added talent to contend in the Hawkeye Ten.
3. Glenwood (14-7 last year) — Zach Carr and Ryan Blum are a dynamic duo, but they will need some others to step up this season.
4. Abraham Lincoln (14-9 last year) — The Lynx lost a lot from last season, but they do bring back sophomore Josh Dix, who is a good start.
5. Creston (10-12 last year) — Maybe I’m crazy with the loss of Kylan Smallwood, but the growth of their junior class could help the Panthers have a better season this year.
CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor (20-4 last year) — The trio of Jack Stogdill, Jon Schwarte and Jack Tiarks have won a lot of games, and they’re hungry after last year’s substate final loss.
2. St. Albert (12-14 last year) — They gave Grand View Christian their toughest game at state, and the Sam Rallis, Lance Wright and Ryan Hughes-led Falcons should be all the better for it.
3. Martensdale-St. Marys (18-3 last year) — Everyone is back for the Blue Devils, which lead a pretty salty POI.
4. Mount Ayr (18-4 last year) — Dawson Frost, Payton Weehler and Isaac Grose all averaged double figures last season.
5. Clarinda (7-15 last year) — They were mostly competitive in every game last year, and they bring back a strong core that should keep them that way.
6. Kuemper Catholic (8-14 last year) — The Knights can’t stay down for long with a talented group returning to the fold.
7. Bedford (18-5 last year) — Cooper Nally, Jordan Perkins and Brennan Sefrit averaged nearly 50 points per game a year ago.
8. Tri-Center (12-11 last year) — Leyton Nelson had a breakout sophomore season. What does he have planned for an encore?
9. AHSTW (12-11 last year) — Coach G.G. Harris has a team full of experience and a standout addition in the freshman class.
10. Underwood (11-10 last year) — Blake Hall can do it all while Timothy Conn provides a strong threat on the perimeter.
11. Stanton (21-2 last year) — This senior class is absolutely loaded with the addition of Colton Thornburg from Essex.
12. Nodaway Valley (15-8 last year) — Another POI team with a talented trio in Clay Hohertz, Toby Bower and Joshua Baudler.
13. Boyer Valley (10-12 last year) — They have great size, athleticism and leadership with the Berens boys and Gavin Reineke.
14. Woodbine (12-9 last year) — The Pryor brothers would be enough, but they’re also surrounded by several other talented and experienced standouts.
15. Central Decatur (8-11 last year) — Cole Pedersen and Michel Evertsen are a great starting point for the Cardinals.