High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Harlan handled business, Red Oak beat SWV, Stanton rolled, Bedford nabbed a POI win and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

IA NC: Missouri Valley 56 Shenandoah 48 

Brody Owen scored 14 points for Shenandoah in the defeat.

IA NC: Red Oak 72 Southwest Valley 47 

Ryan Johnson had 20 points for Red Oak in the win. Tucker TePoel led Southwest Valley with 11 points.

H-10: Harlan 71 Atlantic 41 

Connor Bruck scored 18 points while Will McLaughlin had 13, Michael Heithoff put in 12 and Johnathan Monson added 10 for Harlan.

Skyelr Handlos led Atlantic with 18 points.

IA NC: Spencer 53 Denison-Schleswig 39 

Charlie Wiebers was the only player in double figures for the Monarchs, finishing with 14 points.

IA NC: Stanton 79 Lenox 25 

Tyler Peterson had 24 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals for Stanton. Colton Thornburg and Eaton Hultman had 12 points apiece, and Carter Johnson added eight points, seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.

IA NC: Heartland Christian 62 Essex 24 

DJ Weilage (21 points) and Syles Jordan (20 points) combined to score 41 points while Jordan had 13 rebounds and five steals. Weilage added seven rebounds and five steals.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 64 Riverside 35 

Tre Melby had 24 points to lead Logan-Magnolia. Dylan Cunard and Gabe Walski added 11 points apiece.

IA NC: Nodaway Valley 59 AHSTW 45 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)

Mason Menfee led the way for Nodaway Valley with 24 points.

POI: Bedford 64 Wayne 36 

Jordan Perkins had 20 points for Bedford in the victory. Cooper Nally added 18 and Brennan Sefrit pitched in1 6 for the Bulldogs.

Gunner Fogle had 20 for Wayne.

RVC: West Harrison 81 Glidden-Ralston 50 

Nick Rife had 21 points and 11 rebounds for West Harrison. Sage Evans added 18 points and eight boards.

MEC: Maryville 54 Savannah 42

Tate Oglesby had 18 points for Maryville while Ben Walker added 13.

