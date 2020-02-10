(KMAland) -- Harlan handled business, Red Oak beat SWV, Stanton rolled, Bedford nabbed a POI win and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
IA NC: Missouri Valley 56 Shenandoah 48
Brody Owen scored 14 points for Shenandoah in the defeat.
IA NC: Red Oak 72 Southwest Valley 47
Ryan Johnson had 20 points for Red Oak in the win. Tucker TePoel led Southwest Valley with 11 points.
H-10: Harlan 71 Atlantic 41
Connor Bruck scored 18 points while Will McLaughlin had 13, Michael Heithoff put in 12 and Johnathan Monson added 10 for Harlan.
Skyelr Handlos led Atlantic with 18 points.
IA NC: Spencer 53 Denison-Schleswig 39
Charlie Wiebers was the only player in double figures for the Monarchs, finishing with 14 points.
IA NC: Stanton 79 Lenox 25
Tyler Peterson had 24 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals for Stanton. Colton Thornburg and Eaton Hultman had 12 points apiece, and Carter Johnson added eight points, seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.
IA NC: Heartland Christian 62 Essex 24
DJ Weilage (21 points) and Syles Jordan (20 points) combined to score 41 points while Jordan had 13 rebounds and five steals. Weilage added seven rebounds and five steals.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 64 Riverside 35
Tre Melby had 24 points to lead Logan-Magnolia. Dylan Cunard and Gabe Walski added 11 points apiece.
IA NC: Nodaway Valley 59 AHSTW 45 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)
Mason Menfee led the way for Nodaway Valley with 24 points.
POI: Bedford 64 Wayne 36
Jordan Perkins had 20 points for Bedford in the victory. Cooper Nally added 18 and Brennan Sefrit pitched in1 6 for the Bulldogs.
Gunner Fogle had 20 for Wayne.
RVC: West Harrison 81 Glidden-Ralston 50
Nick Rife had 21 points and 11 rebounds for West Harrison. Sage Evans added 18 points and eight boards.
MEC: Maryville 54 Savannah 42
Tate Oglesby had 18 points for Maryville while Ben Walker added 13.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 64 Clarinda 57
Harlan 71 Atlantic 41
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 64 Riverside 35
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 64 Wayne 36
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 37 Coon Rapids-Bayard 35
Boyer Valley 54 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 33
CAM at Paton-Churdan
West Harrison 81 Glidden-Ralston 50
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 51 Diagonal 25
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Missouri Valley 56 Shenandoah 48
Red Oak 72 Southwest Valley 47
Spencer 53 Denison-Schleswig 39
Heartland Christian 62 Essex 24
Stanton 79 Lenox 25
IKM-Manning 61 MVAOCOU 38
Nodaway Valley 59 AHSTW 45
Mount Ayr 60 Interstate 35, Truro 39
Southeast Warren 65 Moravia 53
East Union at Orient-Macksburg
Panorama 70 Martensdale-St. Marys 57
Thomas Jefferson 54 Louisville 43
Sioux City West 66 Storm Lake 63
Ankeny Christian Academy at Albia
Moulton-Udell at Schuyler County
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 54 Savannah 42
Grand River Conference
Stanberry 54 South Harrison 43
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Cameron def. Penney
West Platte at DeKalb
St. Pius X at Center
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Wahoo 66 Waverly 59
Omaha Christian Academy at Pawnee City