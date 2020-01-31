(KMAland) -- Red Oak edged Clarinda, Eli Owen poured in 31 for F-M in a win, Boyer Valley won their 15th straight, Stanberry took the King City ‘ship and more from KMAland boys basketball on Friday.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 76 Shenandoah 36
Charlie Wiebers had 23 points and Goanar Biliew finished with 20 for Denison-Schleswig.
Shenandoah’s Kyle Cerven went for 20 points.
H-10: Red Oak 57 Clarinda 56
Kobe Johnson scored 16 points for Red Oak in the victory. Bradley Sifford scored the game-winning bucket.
H-10: Harlan 68 Creston 60
Johnathan Monson had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Connor Bruck put in 14 points and five assists. Michael Heithoff added 14 points of his own, and Will McLaughlin put in 11.
The win for Harlan was the 700th in the coaching career of Mitch Osborn.
Creston’s Colby Burg scored 18 points, Brance Baker had 15 and Cael Kralik scored 14.
H-10: Lewis Central 70 Kuemper Catholic 51
Easton Dermody made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Lewis Central in the win. Thomas Fidone added 19 points of his own.
Kyle Berg led Kuemper Catholic with 13 points while Tyler Putney added 12.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 55 Sidney 49
Eli Owen poured in 31 points to lead Fremont-Mills in the victory.
Noah Jorgenson had 16 points to lead Sidney. Brother Cole Jorgenson put in 14.
IA NC: East Mills 46 Riverside 28
Michael Schafer had 16 points, Nic Duysen added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Mason Crouse added nine points for East Mills.
Brogan Allensworth had 10 points for Riverside.
WIC: AHSTW 61 Logan-Magnolia 48 — ON KMA 960
AHSTW head coach G.G. Harris picked up his 100th career victory. Raydden Grobe scored 24 points to lead AHSTW. Joey Cunningham added 11.
Dylan Cunard led Logan-Magnolia with 17 points.
WIC: Underwood 65 Audubon 39
Nick Ravlin had 18 points and Zach Teten scored 12 to lead Underwood. Trent Hundt added 12 — all on 3-point makes.
WIC: Treynor 75 IKM-Manning 49
Jack Stogdill had 18 points and seven rebounds for Treynor. Tim Zimmerman added 15 points, and Jack Tiarks put in 14 points and grabbed eight boards.
Colten Brandt scored 13 points and Amos Rasmussen had 10 for IKM-Manning.
WIC: Tri-Center 69 Missouri Valley 32
Leyton Nelson had 22 points and Ethan Alfers finished with 14 for Tri-Center.
Ben Hernandez had a team-high nine points for Missouri Valley.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 67 Bedford 51
Trey Baker had 17 points for Martensdale-St. Marys, leading four players in double figures. Jack Franey (16 points), Hogan Franey (13) and Carson Elbert (13) also hit for double digit points.
Brennan Sefrit topped Bedford with 25 points, and Jordan Perkins finished with 10.
POI: Nodaway Valley 88 Southeast Warren 39
Tyler Vandewater had a team-high 21 points for Nodaway Valley. Joshua Baudler added 17, Avery Phillipi scored 16, Clay Hohertz had 14 and Toby Bower finished with 11.
POI: Central Decatur 63 Southwest Valley 46
Cole Pedersen led Central Decatur with 22 points. Tucker TePoel had 10 for Southwest Valley.
RVC: Boyer Valley 35 Coon Rapids-Bayard 25
Boyer Valley ran their win streak to 15 in a row behind seven points each from Lucas Berens and Jaidan TenEyck.
Gabe Obert had a game-high 11 points for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
RVC: Paton-Churdan 53 Woodbine 51
Kaleb Fisher had 21 points for Paton-Churdan, including nine in the fourth quarter.
NW MO TOURNAMENT: North Nodaway 51 West Nodaway 47
Austin Bird had 22 points and Tyler Bix chipped in 11 for North Nodaway.
KING CITY TOURNAMENT: Stanberry 48 South Holt 28
Landon Marticke had 14 points and Austin Schwebach and Collin Sager finished with 11 each to lead Stanberry in the championship win.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 76 Shenandoah 36
Red Oak 57 Clarinda 56
Harlan 68 Creston 60
Lewis Central 70 Kuemper Catholic 51
Corner Conference
Stanton 72 Essex 17
Fremont-Mills 55 Sidney 59
Griswold 46 Clarinda Academy 39
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 61 Logan-Magnolia 48
Underwood 65 Audubon 39
Treynor 75 IKM-Manning 49
Tri-Center 69 Missouri Valley 32
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 67 Bedford 51
Central Decatur 63 Southwest Valley 46
Mount Ayr 78 East Union 32
Nodaway Valley 88 Southeast Warren 39
Lenox 52 Wayne 50 — OT
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 59 Ar-We-Va 46
Boyer Valley 35 Coon Rapids-Bayard 25
Exira/EHK 53 West Harrison 45
Paton-Churdan 53 Woodbine 51
Missouri River Conference
Le Mars Thomas Jefferson
Abraham Lincoln 52 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40
Sioux City East 90 Sioux City North 42
Sioux City West 52 Bishop Heelan Catholic 48
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
East Mills 46 Riverside 28
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Third Place: North Nodaway 51 West Nodaway 47
King City Tournament
Championship: Stanberry 48 South Holt 28
Third Place: Albany 50 Northeast Nodaway 46
Consolation: Stewartsville 47 DeKalb 34
North Platte Tournament
Consolation: North Andrew 60 West Platte 43
Cameron Tournament
Fifth Place: Higginsville 63 Cameron 57
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Republic 78 Benton 57 – Liberator Tournament, 3rd Place
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament (at Bennington)
Championship: Bennington 48 Norris 46
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Wahoo 77 Platteview 54
Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood 63 Douglas County West 42
Consolation: Fort Calhoun 58 Syracuse 43
Consolation: Arlington 59 Raymond Central 34
Pioneer Conference
Lourdes Central Catholic 66 Tri County 59
Johnson-Brock Southern
Sterling 66 Lewiston 50
Metro Conference
Millard North 75 Millard South 58
Westside 88 Millard West 66
Bellevue West 79 Omaha Northwest 57
Omaha South 58 Omaha Burke 39
Papillion-La Vista 55 Gretna 52
Creighton Prep 64 Omaha Central 62
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Freeman 55 Diller-Odell 28
Auburn 55 Falls City 40