(KMAland) -- Lewis Central finished a season sweep of Glenwood, East Atchison kept rolling and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Lewis Central 53 Glenwood 49
Noah Rigatuso dropped in 24 points and Easton Dermody had 14 to lead Lewis Central in the victory.
Ryan Blum scored 18 for Glenwood. John Palmer pitched in 12.
IA NC: Sioux City East 79 Storm Lake 51
Jaleque Dunson led Sioux City East with 32 points, including 28 in the first half.
275: East Atchison 67 Union Star 31
Jake McEnaney had 25 points and Trey Bowling added 10 for East Atchison.
275: DeKalb 67 West Nodaway 52
Grant Adkins had 15 points while Tyler Blay and Hunter Fast added 12 points apiece for the Rockets.
MO NC: Center 48 Maryville 43
Trey Houchin had 15 points to lead Maryville while Tate Oglesby added 11 points.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 53 Glenwood 49
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Sioux City East 79 Storm Lake 51
Skutt Catholic 69 Bishop Heelan Catholic 23
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 88 South Sioux City 65
Dakota Valley 85 Sioux City West 75
275 Conference
East Atchison 67 Union Star 31
Rock Port 73 Osborn 45
Mound City 78 Nodaway-Holt 41
DeKalb 67 West Nodaway 52
Platte Valley 61 South Holt 35
Northeast Nodaway at Stewartsville
Midland Empire Conference
Savannah 50 Benton 45
St. Pius X at Bishop LeBlond
Lafayette 65 Chillicothe 48
Grand River Conference
North Harrison 82 Worth County 50
Stanberry 57 Maysville 41
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Center 48 Maryville 43
Cameron 60 Trenton 54
Metro Conference
Omaha Central 99 Omaha Benson 56
Millard West 61 Omaha Burke 49
Omaha North 62 Bellevue East 59
Papillion-La Vista South 64 Omaha South 55 — OT
Creighton Prep 60 Elkhorn South 55
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Elkhorn 65 Ralston 52
Bishop Neumann 34 Ashland-Greenwood 32
Millard North 69 Lincoln North Star 67
Millard South 54 Lincoln East 50
Bellevue West 76 Lincoln Southeast 54