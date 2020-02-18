Noah Rigatuso, Lewis Central.jpg
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central finished a season sweep of Glenwood, East Atchison kept rolling and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

H-10: Lewis Central 53 Glenwood 49 

Noah Rigatuso dropped in 24 points and Easton Dermody had 14 to lead Lewis Central in the victory.

Ryan Blum scored 18 for Glenwood. John Palmer pitched in 12.

IA NC: Sioux City East 79 Storm Lake 51 

Jaleque Dunson led Sioux City East with 32 points, including 28 in the first half.

275: East Atchison 67 Union Star 31 

Jake McEnaney had 25 points and Trey Bowling added 10 for East Atchison.

275: DeKalb 67 West Nodaway 52 

Grant Adkins had 15 points while Tyler Blay and Hunter Fast added 12 points apiece for the Rockets.

MO NC: Center 48 Maryville 43 

Trey Houchin had 15 points to lead Maryville while Tate Oglesby added 11 points.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Lewis Central 53 Glenwood 49

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Sioux City East 79 Storm Lake 51

Skutt Catholic 69 Bishop Heelan Catholic 23

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 88 South Sioux City 65

Dakota Valley 85 Sioux City West 75

275 Conference

East Atchison 67 Union Star 31

Rock Port 73 Osborn 45

Mound City 78 Nodaway-Holt 41

DeKalb 67 West Nodaway 52

Platte Valley 61 South Holt 35

Northeast Nodaway at Stewartsville 

Midland Empire Conference

Savannah 50 Benton 45

St. Pius X at Bishop LeBlond 

Lafayette 65 Chillicothe 48

Grand River Conference

North Harrison 82 Worth County 50

Stanberry 57 Maysville 41

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Center 48 Maryville 43

Cameron 60 Trenton 54

Metro Conference

Omaha Central 99 Omaha Benson 56

Millard West 61 Omaha Burke 49

Omaha North 62 Bellevue East 59

Papillion-La Vista South 64 Omaha South 55 — OT

Creighton Prep 60 Elkhorn South 55

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Elkhorn 65 Ralston 52

Bishop Neumann 34 Ashland-Greenwood 32

Millard North 69 Lincoln North Star 67

Millard South 54 Lincoln East 50

Bellevue West 76 Lincoln Southeast 54