Riverside Bulldogs
Bryan Clark/KMA

(KMAland) -- Riverside took down Griswold, Schultes had a big game in an Audubon win, Rock Port was dominant against East Atchison and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

IA NC: Shenandoah 58 Fremont-Mills 35 (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Kyle Cerven scored 18 points for Shenandoah in their second win of the season.

IA NC: Riverside 52 Griswold 30 

Drake Woods had 16 points while Brogan Allensworth put in 12 to go with six steals in leading Riverside to the victory.

IA NC: Audubon 79 Ar-We-Va 43 

Skyler Schultes had 25 points, five rebounds and three assists for Audubon in the victory. Gavin Smith added 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Joel Klocke added 14 points and six assists. 

275: Rock Port 65 East Atchison 44 

Alex Burke scored 17 points for Rock Port to lead three players in double figures. Ethan Brumbaugh added 11 points and Micah Makings scored 10.

Jake McEnaney poured in 31 points for East Atchison in the loss.

275: West Nodaway 75 Union Star 45 

Tyler Blay scored 25 points while Hunter Dawson and Bracxten Rohlmeier added 16 apiece for West Nodaway.

MEC: Lafayette 48 Maryville 45 

Tate Oglesby led the way for Maryville with 16 points. Caden Stoecklein added 11 and Ben Walker had 10.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor 70 Underwood 38

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Shenandoah 58 Fremont-Mills 35

Sidney at Falls City Sacred Heart 

Riverside 52 Griswold 30

Audubon 79 Ar-We-Va 43

Murray 74 East Union 50

Martensdale-St. Marys at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)

Le Mars 83 South Sioux City 54

Tri-County at Twin Cedars 

275 Conference

Rock Port 65 East Atchison 44

West Nodaway 75 Union Star 45

Stewartsville 69 Nodaway-Holt 38

Osborn at North Nodaway 

Midland Empire Conference

Lafayette 48 Maryville 45

St. Pius X at Benton 

Savannah 47 Cameron 42

Eastern Midlands Conference

Norris 47 Waverly 39

East Central Nebraska Conference

Palmyra 55 Malcolm 44

Pioneer Conference

Friend at Southern 

Johnson-Brock 66 Pawnee City 31

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

West Platte 70 South Holt 49

Worth County 56 Braymer 24

Bennington 38 Bishop Neumann 25 

Douglas County West 46 Columbus Lakeview 45

Auburn 56 Omaha Concordia 40

Johnson County Central 52 Wilber-Clatonia 34

Yutan 68 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 26

Sterling 53 Dorchester 38

Tri County 50 Fairbury 48