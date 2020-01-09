(KMAland) -- Riverside took down Griswold, Schultes had a big game in an Audubon win, Rock Port was dominant against East Atchison and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
IA NC: Shenandoah 58 Fremont-Mills 35 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Kyle Cerven scored 18 points for Shenandoah in their second win of the season.
IA NC: Riverside 52 Griswold 30
Drake Woods had 16 points while Brogan Allensworth put in 12 to go with six steals in leading Riverside to the victory.
IA NC: Audubon 79 Ar-We-Va 43
Skyler Schultes had 25 points, five rebounds and three assists for Audubon in the victory. Gavin Smith added 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Joel Klocke added 14 points and six assists.
275: Rock Port 65 East Atchison 44
Alex Burke scored 17 points for Rock Port to lead three players in double figures. Ethan Brumbaugh added 11 points and Micah Makings scored 10.
Jake McEnaney poured in 31 points for East Atchison in the loss.
275: West Nodaway 75 Union Star 45
Tyler Blay scored 25 points while Hunter Dawson and Bracxten Rohlmeier added 16 apiece for West Nodaway.
MEC: Lafayette 48 Maryville 45
Tate Oglesby led the way for Maryville with 16 points. Caden Stoecklein added 11 and Ben Walker had 10.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 70 Underwood 38
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Shenandoah 58 Fremont-Mills 35
Sidney at Falls City Sacred Heart
Riverside 52 Griswold 30
Audubon 79 Ar-We-Va 43
Murray 74 East Union 50
Martensdale-St. Marys at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)
Le Mars 83 South Sioux City 54
Tri-County at Twin Cedars
275 Conference
Rock Port 65 East Atchison 44
West Nodaway 75 Union Star 45
Stewartsville 69 Nodaway-Holt 38
Osborn at North Nodaway
Midland Empire Conference
Lafayette 48 Maryville 45
St. Pius X at Benton
Savannah 47 Cameron 42
Eastern Midlands Conference
Norris 47 Waverly 39
East Central Nebraska Conference
Palmyra 55 Malcolm 44
Pioneer Conference
Friend at Southern
Johnson-Brock 66 Pawnee City 31
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
West Platte 70 South Holt 49
Worth County 56 Braymer 24
Bennington 38 Bishop Neumann 25
Douglas County West 46 Columbus Lakeview 45
Auburn 56 Omaha Concordia 40
Johnson County Central 52 Wilber-Clatonia 34
Yutan 68 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 26
Sterling 53 Dorchester 38
Tri County 50 Fairbury 48