Michael Schafer, East Mills.jpg
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- Clarinda downed Sidney, East Mills bested Fremont-Mills, AHSTW edged Underwood, Mount Ayr won at CD, CAM skipped past West Harrison and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

IA NC: Clarinda 58 Sidney 42 

Nathan Lindsay had 15 points while Kory Rogers added 14 and Michael Shull finished with 11 for Clarinda.

Cole Jorgenson scored 15 points and Connery Humphries had 11 for Sidney.

H-10: Glenwood 69 Kuemper Catholic 54 

Zach Carr dropped in 25 points and Ryan Blum had 20 for Glenwood in the victory.

Kyle Berg led Kuemper with 15 points while Tyler Putney had 10.

IA NC: Denison-Schleswig 36 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 33

Damien Magnuson’s 3-point shot at the horn helped Denison-Schleswig to the win. Charlie Wiebers led the Monarchs with 12 points and five steals.

CORNER: East Mills 61 Fremont-Mills 46 

Michael Schafer had 29 points and six assists for East Mills in the victory.

IA NC: Stanton 68 Southwest Valley 49 (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Carter Johnson had 14 points to lead Stanton. Easton Hultman and Tyler Peterson had 12 points each with Peterson grabbing 10 rebounds to complete a double-double. Jack Roberts chipped in 10 points. 

Blaine Venteicher had 12 points and Tyler Pearson scored 11 for Southwest Valley.

WIC: IKM-Manning 62 Riverside 32 

Brogan Allensworth led Riverside with 11 points and eight rebounds.

WIC: AHSTW 54 Underwood 48 

Clayton Akers and Raydden Grobe scored 10 points each, and Michael Mantell had eight points and 11 rebounds for AHSTW in a balanced performance.

Nick Ravlin had 11 points and Alex Ravlin finished with 10 for Underwood.

POI: Nodaway Valley 67 East Union 21 

Clay Hohertz had 19 points and five rebounds for Nodaway Valley. Toby Bower added 16 points and seven boards, Joshua Baudler scored 14 points and grabbed seven steals with six assists and Mason Menefee had 12.

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 80 Lenox 36 

Carson Elbert had 19 points while Isaac Gavin added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Trey Baker put in 12 points and grabbed 14 boards while JT Archibald had 11 points and Jack Franey had 10 points.

POI: Mount Ayr 65 Central Decatur 48 

Dawson Frost had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Jaixen Frost came of teh bench to score 13 points for Mount Ayr. Isaac Grose added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Payton Weehler finished with 11 points.

RVC: CAM 66 West Harrison 60 

Nick Rife had 16 points and seven assists for West Harrison. Karter Nelson added 12 points and five blocks, and Tyler Melby and Sage Evans scored 10 points apiece.

IA NC: Woodward-Granger 70 Coon Rapids-Bayard 51

Gabe Obert had 18 points to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Tanner Oswald added 11 points.

FAIRFAX INVITE: West Nodaway 63 Savannah JV 43 (Consolation) 

Tyler Blay scored 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds for West Nodaway. Bracxten Rohlmeier added 10 points.

FAIRFAX INVITE: South Holt 73 Nodaway-Holt 22 (Consolation)

Gannon Phelan poured in 20 points for the Knights.

Tommy Dye had 12 points for Nodaway-Holt.

STANBERRY INVITE: Platte Valley 63 Albany 32 (Semifinal) 

Clayton Merrigan had 16 points, Chase Farnan added 15 and Steven Chor put in 13 for Platte Valley.

STANBERRY INVITE: Mound City 79 North Andrew 69 

Tony Osburn exploded for 34 points and Landon Poppa had 32 for Mound City in the win.

Jaden Baker had 21 points for North Andrew.

MO NC: Maryville 70 Falls City 53 

Caden Stoecklein had 23 points for Maryville in the victory. Tate Oglesby added 19 points and Ben Walker had 14.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 69 Kuemper Catholic 54

Lewis Central 51 Creston 39

Corner Conference

East Mills 61 Fremont-Mills 46

Griswold 38 Essex 29

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 54 Underwood 48

IKM-Manning 62 Riverside 32

Treynor 64 Missouri Valley 20

Pride of Iowa Conference

Martensdale-St. Marys 80 Lenox 36 

Mount Ayr 65 Central Decatur 48

Nodaway Valley 67 East Union 21

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM 66 West Harrison 60

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 47 Bishop Heelan Catholic 45 

Sioux City West 72 Sioux City North 55

Bluegrass Conference

Melcher-Dallas 79 Orient-Macksburg 32

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Clarinda 58 Sidney 42

Denison-Schleswig 36 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 33

Stanton 68 Southwest Valley 49

Southeast Warren def. Twin Cedars

Moravia 48 Wayne 35

Woodward-Granger 70 Coon Rapids-Bayard 51

Lamoni at Grand View Christian 

Centerville 73 Seymour 65

Fairfax Invitational

Consolation: South Holt 73 Nodaway-Holt 22

Consolation: West Nodaway 63 Savannah JV 43

Stanberry Invitational  

Semifinal: Mound City 79 North Andrew 69

Semifinal: Platte Valley 63 Albany 32

Osborn Invitational 

Championship: Winston 47 Orrick 33

Third Place: Pattonsburg 49 Polo 33

Fifth Place: Stewartsville 52 Osborn 50

Bill Burns Classic at Lathrop  

Semifinal: University Academy 94 Hogan Prep 56

Consolation Semifinal: Cameron 70 Braymer 34

Kearney Classic

Semifinal: Kearney 44 Lafayette 36

Semifinal: North Kansas City 66 Blue Springs 62

Consolation Semifinal: Southeast 65 De La Salle 52

Consolation Semifinal: Platte County vs. Lafayette JV, 3:30 PM 

South Harrison Invitational

Semifinal: Mercer 47 North Harrison 45

Semifinal: Princeton 52 South Harrison 32

Benton Cardinal Classic

Championship: Metro Academy 58 Benton 49

Third Place: Savannah 36 Plattsburg 35

Fifth Place: Oak Park 50 Northeast 40

Seventh Place: St. Pius X 56 Excelsior Springs 24

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Maryville 70 Falls City 53

Chillicothe at Marshall 

Eastern Midlands Conference

Bennington 59 Waverly 51

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Ashland-Greenwood 68 Raymond Central 37

Wahoo 67 Platteview 61

Metro Conference

Bellevue East 61 Omaha Bryan 43

Omaha South 73 Elkhorn South 39

Millard South 56 Creighton Prep 55

Papillion-La Vista South 69 Omaha North 51

Omaha Burke 60 Omaha Northwest 59

Millard North 73 Papillion-La Vista 48

Millard West at Omaha Benson 

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)  

Skutt Catholic 61 Blair 33

Norris 70 Ralston 35

Fort Calhoun 61 Weeping Water 32

Osceola 57 Friend 31

Bellevue West 74 Lincoln Pius X 56

Gretna 73 Grand Island 41

Omaha Central 65 Lincoln East 49

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Semifinal: Palmyra 63 Parkview Christian 47

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 57 Tri County 44

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Semifinal: Southern 55 Exeter-Milligan 48

Semifinal: Diller-Odell 46 Humboldt-TRS 43