(KMAland) -- Clarinda downed Sidney, East Mills bested Fremont-Mills, AHSTW edged Underwood, Mount Ayr won at CD, CAM skipped past West Harrison and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
IA NC: Clarinda 58 Sidney 42
Nathan Lindsay had 15 points while Kory Rogers added 14 and Michael Shull finished with 11 for Clarinda.
Cole Jorgenson scored 15 points and Connery Humphries had 11 for Sidney.
H-10: Glenwood 69 Kuemper Catholic 54
Zach Carr dropped in 25 points and Ryan Blum had 20 for Glenwood in the victory.
Kyle Berg led Kuemper with 15 points while Tyler Putney had 10.
IA NC: Denison-Schleswig 36 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 33
Damien Magnuson’s 3-point shot at the horn helped Denison-Schleswig to the win. Charlie Wiebers led the Monarchs with 12 points and five steals.
CORNER: East Mills 61 Fremont-Mills 46
Michael Schafer had 29 points and six assists for East Mills in the victory.
IA NC: Stanton 68 Southwest Valley 49 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Carter Johnson had 14 points to lead Stanton. Easton Hultman and Tyler Peterson had 12 points each with Peterson grabbing 10 rebounds to complete a double-double. Jack Roberts chipped in 10 points.
Blaine Venteicher had 12 points and Tyler Pearson scored 11 for Southwest Valley.
WIC: IKM-Manning 62 Riverside 32
Brogan Allensworth led Riverside with 11 points and eight rebounds.
WIC: AHSTW 54 Underwood 48
Clayton Akers and Raydden Grobe scored 10 points each, and Michael Mantell had eight points and 11 rebounds for AHSTW in a balanced performance.
Nick Ravlin had 11 points and Alex Ravlin finished with 10 for Underwood.
POI: Nodaway Valley 67 East Union 21
Clay Hohertz had 19 points and five rebounds for Nodaway Valley. Toby Bower added 16 points and seven boards, Joshua Baudler scored 14 points and grabbed seven steals with six assists and Mason Menefee had 12.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 80 Lenox 36
Carson Elbert had 19 points while Isaac Gavin added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Trey Baker put in 12 points and grabbed 14 boards while JT Archibald had 11 points and Jack Franey had 10 points.
POI: Mount Ayr 65 Central Decatur 48
Dawson Frost had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Jaixen Frost came of teh bench to score 13 points for Mount Ayr. Isaac Grose added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Payton Weehler finished with 11 points.
RVC: CAM 66 West Harrison 60
Nick Rife had 16 points and seven assists for West Harrison. Karter Nelson added 12 points and five blocks, and Tyler Melby and Sage Evans scored 10 points apiece.
IA NC: Woodward-Granger 70 Coon Rapids-Bayard 51
Gabe Obert had 18 points to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Tanner Oswald added 11 points.
FAIRFAX INVITE: West Nodaway 63 Savannah JV 43 (Consolation)
Tyler Blay scored 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds for West Nodaway. Bracxten Rohlmeier added 10 points.
FAIRFAX INVITE: South Holt 73 Nodaway-Holt 22 (Consolation)
Gannon Phelan poured in 20 points for the Knights.
Tommy Dye had 12 points for Nodaway-Holt.
STANBERRY INVITE: Platte Valley 63 Albany 32 (Semifinal)
Clayton Merrigan had 16 points, Chase Farnan added 15 and Steven Chor put in 13 for Platte Valley.
STANBERRY INVITE: Mound City 79 North Andrew 69
Tony Osburn exploded for 34 points and Landon Poppa had 32 for Mound City in the win.
Jaden Baker had 21 points for North Andrew.
MO NC: Maryville 70 Falls City 53
Caden Stoecklein had 23 points for Maryville in the victory. Tate Oglesby added 19 points and Ben Walker had 14.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 69 Kuemper Catholic 54
Lewis Central 51 Creston 39
Corner Conference
East Mills 61 Fremont-Mills 46
Griswold 38 Essex 29
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 54 Underwood 48
IKM-Manning 62 Riverside 32
Treynor 64 Missouri Valley 20
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 80 Lenox 36
Mount Ayr 65 Central Decatur 48
Nodaway Valley 67 East Union 21
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 66 West Harrison 60
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 47 Bishop Heelan Catholic 45
Sioux City West 72 Sioux City North 55
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 79 Orient-Macksburg 32
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Clarinda 58 Sidney 42
Denison-Schleswig 36 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 33
Stanton 68 Southwest Valley 49
Southeast Warren def. Twin Cedars
Moravia 48 Wayne 35
Woodward-Granger 70 Coon Rapids-Bayard 51
Lamoni at Grand View Christian
Centerville 73 Seymour 65
Fairfax Invitational
Consolation: South Holt 73 Nodaway-Holt 22
Consolation: West Nodaway 63 Savannah JV 43
Stanberry Invitational
Semifinal: Mound City 79 North Andrew 69
Semifinal: Platte Valley 63 Albany 32
Osborn Invitational
Championship: Winston 47 Orrick 33
Third Place: Pattonsburg 49 Polo 33
Fifth Place: Stewartsville 52 Osborn 50
Bill Burns Classic at Lathrop
Semifinal: University Academy 94 Hogan Prep 56
Consolation Semifinal: Cameron 70 Braymer 34
Kearney Classic
Semifinal: Kearney 44 Lafayette 36
Semifinal: North Kansas City 66 Blue Springs 62
Consolation Semifinal: Southeast 65 De La Salle 52
Consolation Semifinal: Platte County vs. Lafayette JV, 3:30 PM
South Harrison Invitational
Semifinal: Mercer 47 North Harrison 45
Semifinal: Princeton 52 South Harrison 32
Benton Cardinal Classic
Championship: Metro Academy 58 Benton 49
Third Place: Savannah 36 Plattsburg 35
Fifth Place: Oak Park 50 Northeast 40
Seventh Place: St. Pius X 56 Excelsior Springs 24
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Maryville 70 Falls City 53
Chillicothe at Marshall
Eastern Midlands Conference
Bennington 59 Waverly 51
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Ashland-Greenwood 68 Raymond Central 37
Wahoo 67 Platteview 61
Metro Conference
Bellevue East 61 Omaha Bryan 43
Omaha South 73 Elkhorn South 39
Millard South 56 Creighton Prep 55
Papillion-La Vista South 69 Omaha North 51
Omaha Burke 60 Omaha Northwest 59
Millard North 73 Papillion-La Vista 48
Millard West at Omaha Benson
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Skutt Catholic 61 Blair 33
Norris 70 Ralston 35
Fort Calhoun 61 Weeping Water 32
Osceola 57 Friend 31
Bellevue West 74 Lincoln Pius X 56
Gretna 73 Grand Island 41
Omaha Central 65 Lincoln East 49
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Semifinal: Palmyra 63 Parkview Christian 47
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 57 Tri County 44
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Semifinal: Southern 55 Exeter-Milligan 48
Semifinal: Diller-Odell 46 Humboldt-TRS 43