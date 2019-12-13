(KMAland) -- Harlan took down D-S in OT, Michael Schafer hit a game-winner for East Mills, AHSTW had another big third period, North Andrew won in OT at East Atchison, Falls City edged Johnson-Brock and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.
H-10: Glenwood 76 Clarinda 53
Ryan Blum had 22 points while John Palmer put in 17 and Zach Carr had 16 with eight rebounds.
Nathan Lindsay topped Clarinda with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 64 Red Oak 34
Tre Knobbe had 17 points while Kyle Berg added 11 points and 13 rebounds for Kuemper in the win. Cole Collison also had 11 points.
Baylor Bergren led Red Oak with 12 points.
H-10: Lewis Central 72 St. Albert 66
Logan Jones poured in 26 points for Lewis Central in the victory while Cole Drummond made 9-of-10 from the free throw line in the fourth and ended with 16 points.
Sam Rallis scored 19 points and Connor Cerny put in 15 for the Falcons.
H-10: Harlan 68 Denison-Schleswig 60 — OT
Connor Bruck’s 3-pointer at the buzzer forced overtime, as the standout finished with 23 points, five boards and five assists in the Harlan win.
Michael Heithoff added 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Jonathan Monson also had 16 and 15.
Denison-Schleswig’s Goanar Biliew had 22 points while Charlie Wiebers put in 15.
CORNER: East Mills 60 Stanton 57
Michael Schafer hit a game-winning 3-pointer and scored 24 points while passing out eight assists and nabbing five steals in the East Mills win. Mason Crouse and Nolan Smiley added 12 points each, and Nic Duysen finished with 10 points and eight boards.
Tyler Peterson led the way for Stanton with 24 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and Keygan Day and Easton Hultman had 10 points each.
CORNER: Sidney 65 Griswold 29
Noah Jorgenson had 27 points and Garett Phillips put in 20 for Sidney in the win.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 67 Clarinda Academy 45
Taylor Reed led Fremont-Mills with 18 points and seven rebounds.
WIC: AHSTW 75 Audubon 59
Joey Cunningham hit five 3s and scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures for AHSTW.
Michael Mantell added 14 points and seven rebounds, Brayden Lund had 11 and six and Clayton Akers and Raydden Grobe finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Skyler Schultes put in 15 points for Audubon while Kaiden Smith had 13 and Gavin Smith recorded 10 points.
WIC: Tri-Center 50 IKM-Manning 35
Caleb Mattox had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Leyton Nelson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for Tri-Center.
WIC: Treynor 63 Logan-Magnolia 20
Jack Tiarks had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Tim Zimmerman had 11 points for the Cardinals.
WIC: Riverside 45 Missouri Valley 40
Aiden Bell had 17 points and Drake Woods scored 12 for Riverside in the victory.
Missouri Valley’s Gavin Bartalini put in 18 points.
POI: Bedford 79 East Union 42
Cooper Nally led Bedford with 26 points, eight steals and six rebounds, and Brennan Sefrit finished with 22 points, six steals and six boards. Jordan Perkins added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
POI: Mount Ayr 81 Southeast Warren 30
Jaixen Frost had 18 points while Cayden Lambert added 14, Dawson Frost put in 12 and Payton Weehler added 11 for Mount Ayr in the dominant win.
POI: Nodaway Valley 77 Wayne 41
Clay Hohertz continued his big week with 27 points and seven rebounds while Toby Bower added 17, Mason Menefee had 12 and Joshua Baudler added 10.
Zayden Mitchell had 14 points and Bret Whitehall had 10.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Southwest Valley 37
Hogan Franey led Martensdale-St. Marys with 17 points on the night.
Adam Harris and Trevor Abraham finished with eight points for Southwest Valley.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 64 Thomas Jefferson 18
Abraham Lincoln led 43-8 at halftime on their way to a dominant victory.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 71 Orient-Macksburg 18
Colton Siefkas and Jace Rodecker had 15 points each, and Reece Held had 12 points.
Blake Thompson led Orient-Macksburg had seven points.
NC: North Andrew 59 East Atchison 52 — OT
Tanner McDaniel had 18 points while Owen Graham scored 12 and McKinley Lillard finished with 11, including a key 3-pointer in overtime, to lift North Andrew.
Trey Bowling scored a game-tying shot at the regulation buzzer to force overtime and went on to finish with 19 point. Jake McEnaney added 18 points.
NC: Falls City 55 Johnson-Brock 49
Mason Crawford had 28 points for Falls City while Caden Simon added 10 points.
Ty Hahn scored 24 points for Johnson-Brock in the defeat.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 76 Clarinda 53
Kuemper Catholic 64 Red Oak 34
Lewis Central 72 St. Albert 66
Creston 56 Atlantic 49 — OT
Harlan 68 Denison-Schleswig 60 — OT
Corner Conference
East Mills 60 Stanton 57
Sidney 65 Griswold 29
Fremont-Mills 67 Clarinda Academy 45
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 75 Audubon 59
Tri-Center 50 IKM-Manning 35
Treynor 63 Logan-Magnolia 20
Riverside 45 Missouri Valley 40
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 79 East Union 42
Mount Ayr 81 Southeast Warren 30
Nodaway Valley 77 Wayne 41
Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Southwest Valley 37
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM, Anita 45 Ar-We-Va 33
Boyer Valley 71 Glidden-Ralston 33
Coon Rapids-Bayard 39 Paton-Churdan 36
Woodbine 44 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 39
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 64 Thomas Jefferson 18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 85 Sioux City North 49
Le Mars 55 Bishop Heelan Catholic 36
Sioux City East 72 Sioux City West 61
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 57 Ankeny Christian Academy 50
Diagonal at Moravia
Mormon Trail 61 Twin Cedars 51
Seymour 70 Moulton-Udell 42
Murray 71 Orient-Macksburg 18
Non-Conference (Missouri)
North Andrew 59 East Atchison 52 — OT
Platte Valley 69 Maryville 66
Albany 57 West Nodaway 50
Worth County 75 Nodaway-Holt 21
South Holt 64 Maysville 50
Osborn 54 Tri-County 38
Bishop LeBlond 54 Stanberry 33
Chillicothe 68 Trenton 34
Eastern Midlands Conference
Waverly 53 Blair 30
Elkhorn def. Norris
Plattsmouth 65 Nebraska City 62 — OT
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Platteview 58 Arlington 37
Douglas County West 59 Fort Calhoun 51
East Central Nebraska Conference
Yutan 46 Freeman 20
Palmyra 46 Mead 36
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 38 Sterling 35
Falls City Sacred Heart 82 Friend 18
Lourdes Central Catholic 59 Humboldt-TRS 24
Tri County 62 Southern 45
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 72 Omaha Benson 56
Millard South 52 Elkhorn South 50
Gretna 51 Papillion-La Vista South 43
Millard North 81 Omaha Burke 62
Westside 87 Omaha Northwest 63
Papillion-La Vista 82 Omaha North 58
Creighton Prep 73 Omaha Bryan 43
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Ashland-Greenwood 55 Elmwood-Murdock 28
Wahoo 66 Wayne 59
Weeping Water 55 Omaha Christian Academy 47
Falls City 55 Johnson-Brock 49
Bellevue East 78 Lincoln Northeast 70 — OT