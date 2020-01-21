Corner Conference NEW
(KMAland) -- Tri-Center handled Shen, Clarinda lost to Kuemper, Harlan beat St. Albert, Sidney & F-M won in the CCT, Woodbine and CRB were other winners in KMAland boys hoops on Monday.

IA NC: Tri-Center 71 Shenandoah 34 

Leyton Nelson led Tri-Center with 25 points and 11 rebounds while Zach Elliott had 15 points.

H-10: Kuemper Catholic 71 Clarinda 64 

Kyle Berg and Cole Collison led Kuemper Catholic with 17 points apiece. Tre Knobbe added 13 and Kyle Feauto finished with 12.

Kory Rogers led the way for Clarinda with 20 points. Connor Brown had 14 points while Michael Shull, Nathan Lindsay and Grant Jobe all had 10 points each.

H-10: Harlan 56 St. Albert 32 

Connor Bruck had 16 points for Harlan in the victory. Michael Heithoff added 10 points and eight rebounds, and Johnathan Molson had four points and 17 rebounds.

Connor Cerny topped St. Albert with 13 points and Sam Rallis had 10.

CCT: Sidney 80 Clarinda Academy 35 

Noah Jorgenson scored 21 points and pulled in 15 rebounds, Garrett Phillips hit five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points and Cole Jorgenson had 17 points for Sidney.

Emanuel Anneduodo finished with 11 for the Clarinda Academy. Isaiah Burrows chipped in 10.

CCT: Fremont-Mills 57 Griswold 36 

Fremont-Mills coach Steve Raymond reached the 100 career win milestone.

IA NC: Woodbine 60 Missouri Valley 45 

Wyatt Pryor scored 21 points to lead Woodbine in the victory. Dylan Hoefer added 17 and Cory Bantam had 12 for the Tigers.

Will Gutzmer led Missouri Valley with 16 points.

IA NC: Panorama 62 Nodaway Valley 59 

Toby Bower had 24 points to lead Nodaway Valley while Tyler Vandewater had 19 and Clay Hohertz chipped in 11.

RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Exira/EHK 55 

Gabe Obert had 22 points while Kade Schlepp put in 12 and Colby Heithoff came off the bench to score 10 in leading CRB to the win.

RVC: West Harrison 59 Glidden-Ralston 42 

Nick Rife had a big night for West Harrison, finishing with 24 points, five assists and four steals. Karter Nelson added 12 points and seven rebounds.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 71 Clarinda 64

Harlan 56 St. Albert 32

Corner Conference Tournament 

Sidney 80 Clarinda Academy 35

Fremont-Mills 57 Griswold 36

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Exira/EHK 55

West Harrison 59 Glidden-Ralston 42

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Thomas Jefferson 41

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 82 Moulton-Udell 38

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa) 

Tri-Center 71 Shenandoah 34

Red Oak at Ar-We-Va 

Logan-Magnolia 55 West Monona 41

Earlham 68 AHSTW 64 

Woodbine 60 Missouri Valley 45

Panorama 62 Nodaway Valley 59

Mormon Trail at Wayne 

Orient-Macksburg at East Union 

Mount Ayr 77 Murray 63

Cardinal 69 Twin Cedars 52

Ankeny Christian 68 North Mahaska 38

275 Conference 

Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley 

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri) 

Lathrop 68 Cameron 43

East Buchanan at Savannah 

Mid-Buchanan at Lafayette 

Raymore-Peculiar 76 St. Pius X 34

Eastern Midlands Conference 

Plattsmouth 45 Blair 38