(KMAland) -- Tri-Center handled Shen, Clarinda lost to Kuemper, Harlan beat St. Albert, Sidney & F-M won in the CCT, Woodbine and CRB were other winners in KMAland boys hoops on Monday.
IA NC: Tri-Center 71 Shenandoah 34
Leyton Nelson led Tri-Center with 25 points and 11 rebounds while Zach Elliott had 15 points.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 71 Clarinda 64
Kyle Berg and Cole Collison led Kuemper Catholic with 17 points apiece. Tre Knobbe added 13 and Kyle Feauto finished with 12.
Kory Rogers led the way for Clarinda with 20 points. Connor Brown had 14 points while Michael Shull, Nathan Lindsay and Grant Jobe all had 10 points each.
H-10: Harlan 56 St. Albert 32
Connor Bruck had 16 points for Harlan in the victory. Michael Heithoff added 10 points and eight rebounds, and Johnathan Molson had four points and 17 rebounds.
Connor Cerny topped St. Albert with 13 points and Sam Rallis had 10.
CCT: Sidney 80 Clarinda Academy 35
Noah Jorgenson scored 21 points and pulled in 15 rebounds, Garrett Phillips hit five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points and Cole Jorgenson had 17 points for Sidney.
Emanuel Anneduodo finished with 11 for the Clarinda Academy. Isaiah Burrows chipped in 10.
CCT: Fremont-Mills 57 Griswold 36
Fremont-Mills coach Steve Raymond reached the 100 career win milestone.
IA NC: Woodbine 60 Missouri Valley 45
Wyatt Pryor scored 21 points to lead Woodbine in the victory. Dylan Hoefer added 17 and Cory Bantam had 12 for the Tigers.
Will Gutzmer led Missouri Valley with 16 points.
IA NC: Panorama 62 Nodaway Valley 59
Toby Bower had 24 points to lead Nodaway Valley while Tyler Vandewater had 19 and Clay Hohertz chipped in 11.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Exira/EHK 55
Gabe Obert had 22 points while Kade Schlepp put in 12 and Colby Heithoff came off the bench to score 10 in leading CRB to the win.
RVC: West Harrison 59 Glidden-Ralston 42
Nick Rife had a big night for West Harrison, finishing with 24 points, five assists and four steals. Karter Nelson added 12 points and seven rebounds.
