(KMAland) -- St. Albert took down Ankeny Christian, Auburn's Jim Weeks won his 500th career game and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
Ryan Blum had 21 points to lead Glenwood in the victory.
Sam Rallis scored 16 points while Isaac Sherrill had 13 and Lance Wright put in 10 for the Falcons.
Kyle Berg had 16 points and nine rebounds while Cole Collison added 10 points to lead Kuemper.
Toby Bower poured in 25 points and Clay Hohertz had 24 for Nodaway Valley in the victory. Mason Menefee added 12 points for the Wolverines.
Auburn coach Jim Weeks earned his 500th career victory with the win.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 72 Red Oak 36
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 51 Thomas Jefferson 37
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Underwood 48 Fremont-Mills 36
St. Albert 65 Ankeny Christian 57
Millard South 58 Lewis Central 51
Kuemper Catholic 57 East Sac County 55
Nodaway Valley 80 Clarke 62
ACGC 52 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50
Bellevue West 59 Abraham Lincoln 53
Skutt Catholic 51 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45
Cherokee 69 Sioux City North 46
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Ashland-Greenwood 62 Fort Calhoun 47
Metro Conference
Bellevue East 80 Omaha Northwest 54
Omaha Benson at Creighton Prep
Westside 63 Elkhorn South 47
Omaha South 58 Gretna 36
Omaha North 73 Omaha Bryan 62
Papillion-La Vista South 88 Omaha Burke 57
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
Maryville at Center
Elkhorn 57 Aurora 45
Auburn 54 Nebraska City 29
Plattsmouth 58 Conestoga 39
Arlington 52 Archbishop Bergan 49
Centennial 51 Raymond Central 34
Louisville 60 Syracuse 49
Wahoo 61 Crete 55
Oakland-Craig 56 Elmwood-Murdock 30
Johnson-Brock 50 Weeping Water 33
McCool Junction 62 Friend 25
Omaha Christian Academy 61 Lewiston 55
Wilber-Clatonia 45 Southern 44
Papillion-La Vista 76 Lincoln North Star 72