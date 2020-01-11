High School Basketball
(KMAland) -- St. Albert took down Ankeny Christian, Auburn's Jim Weeks won his 500th career game and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

H-10: Glenwood 72 Red Oak 36 

Ryan Blum had 21 points to lead Glenwood in the victory.

NC: St. Albert 65 Ankeny Christian 57 

Sam Rallis scored 16 points while Isaac Sherrill had 13 and Lance Wright put in 10 for the Falcons.

NC: Kuemper Catholic 57 East Sac County 55 

Kyle Berg had 16 points and nine rebounds while Cole Collison added 10 points to lead Kuemper.

NC: Nodaway Valley 80 Clarke 62 

Toby Bower poured in 25 points and Clay Hohertz had 24 for Nodaway Valley in the victory. Mason Menefee added 12 points for the Wolverines.

NC: Auburn 54 Nebraska City 29 

Auburn coach Jim Weeks earned his 500th career victory with the win.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 72 Red Oak 36

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 51 Thomas Jefferson 37

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Underwood 48 Fremont-Mills 36

St. Albert 65 Ankeny Christian 57

Millard South 58 Lewis Central 51

Kuemper Catholic 57 East Sac County 55

Nodaway Valley 80 Clarke 62

ACGC 52 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50

Bellevue West 59 Abraham Lincoln 53

Skutt Catholic 51 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45

Cherokee 69 Sioux City North 46

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Ashland-Greenwood 62 Fort Calhoun 47

Metro Conference

Bellevue East 80 Omaha Northwest 54

Omaha Benson at Creighton Prep 

Westside 63 Elkhorn South 47

Omaha South 58 Gretna 36

Omaha North 73 Omaha Bryan 62

Papillion-La Vista South 88 Omaha Burke 57

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

Maryville at Center 

Elkhorn 57 Aurora 45

Auburn 54 Nebraska City 29

Plattsmouth 58 Conestoga 39

Arlington 52 Archbishop Bergan 49 

Centennial 51 Raymond Central 34

Louisville 60 Syracuse 49

Wahoo 61 Crete 55

Oakland-Craig 56 Elmwood-Murdock 30 

Johnson-Brock 50 Weeping Water 33

McCool Junction 62 Friend 25

Omaha Christian Academy 61 Lewiston 55

Wilber-Clatonia 45 Southern 44

Papillion-La Vista 76 Lincoln North Star 72