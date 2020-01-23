High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Stanton and East Mills punched their tickets to the Corner Conference Tournament championship while Tri-Center picked up a Western Iowa Conference win Thursday night. 

WIC: Tri-Center 56 Audubon 48

Skyler Schultes and Marcus Olsen had 19 and 11 points respectively for Audubon in the defeat. 

CCT: Stanton 60 Sidney 45

Tyler Peterson posted 29 points and nine rebounds. Carter Johnson added 11 in the Vikings semfinal winner. Noah Jorgenson & Garrett Phillips tallied 13 points apiece for Sidney.

CCT: East Mills 68 Fremont-Mills 40

Michael Schafer tallied 21 points, six steals and three rebounds. Mason Crouse had 15 points and eight rebounds. Nic Duysen finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Cooper Langfelt had 12 points and six boards for F-M.

POI: Southwest Valley 64 East Union 54

Adam Harris scored 25 points for The Timberwolves in the victory. Tucker Tepoel added 12 and Gabe Fuller scored nine. Kaden Kirkland led East Union with 13 points. 

NC: Bedford 66 Clarke 53 

Cooper Nally had 22 points and 14 rebounds. Brennan Sefrit, Jordan Perkins and Owen Lucas had 14, 12 and 11 respectively. 

NC: West Harrison 79 Whiting 21

Nick Rife posted 21 points. Tyler Melby had nine points. Karter Nelson and Sage Evans had eight points apiece. Evans also had eight rebounds.

Corner Conference 

Semifinal: Stanton 60 Sidney 45

Semifinal: East Mills 58 Fremont-Mills 40

Western Iowa Conference

Tri-Center 56 Audubon 48

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 64 East Union 54

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian Academy 66 Twin Cedars 20

Lamoni 64 Murray 53

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Diagonal 72 Essex 34

Boyer Valley 53 Underwood 40

Bedford 66 Clarke 53

Earlham 86 Lenox 45

Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren 

ACGC 72 CAM 66

West Harrison 79 Whiting 21

Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Saydel 32

Metro Conference

Elkhorn South 71 Omaha North 48

Omaha Burke 54 Millard South 42

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)

Nebraska City at Crete 

Weeping Water at Brownell-Talbot 

Freeman 33 Wilber-Clatonia 29