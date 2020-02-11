Corner Conference NEW
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Stanton and East Mills both grabbed Corner Conference title share, Mount Ayr took down Bedford, Glenwood lost to Skutt and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

IA NC: Skutt Catholic 76 Glenwood 46 

Ryan Blum had 16 points for Glenwood. 

CORNER: Stanton 81 Clarinda Academy 40 

Stanton’s Keygan Day had 25 points and Tyler Peterson added 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Vikings clinched a share of the Corner Conference championship. Jack Roberts chipped in 13 points.

CORNER: East Mills 62 Sidney 47 

The Wolverines got 22 points each from Michael Schafer and Mason Crouse, as they clinched their own share of the Corner regular season title. Crouse added 12 rebounds to grab a double-double.

WIC: IKM-Manning 46 Audubon 34 

Colby Keller scored 20 points and had six rebounds for IKM-Manning in the win.

Gavin Smith led Audubon with eight points and 11 rebounds. 

WIC: AHSTW 54 Tri-Center 51 — OT 

Raydden Grobe had 24 points and 10 rebounds for AHSTW while Brayden Lund put in 12 and pulled in 13. 

Leyton Nelson had 16 points and Ethan Alfers added 10 for Tri-Center.

POI: Mount Ayr 72 Bedford 65 

Cayden Lambert had 19 points while Isaac Grose added 15 and Jaixen Frost and Payton Weehler put in 11 each to lead Mount Ayr.

BLUEGRASS: Murray 69 Mormon Trail 54 

Murray’s Reece Held had 24 points to surpass 1,000 for his career. Jace Rodecker had 13 points while Colton Siefkas added 13 and Kegan Johnson put in 11.

Gabe Stripe had 15 points and five rebounds, and Luke Parmer put in 14 points and grabbed 13 boards for Mormon Trail.

BLUEGRASS: Moravia 57 Melcher-Dallas 37 

Brett Cormeny (14 points, 12 rebounds and Riley Hawkins (14 points, 11 rebounds) had double-doubles for Moravia. Carson Brown added nine points and 10 boards.

MEC: Maryville 57 Cameron 33 

Marc Gustafson led three Maryville players in double figures with 12 points. Tate Oglesby added 11 and Tylan Perry finished with 10.

275: Osborn 46 West Nodaway 38 

Dawson Fast had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Tyler Blay finished with 10 points for West Nodaway.

NE NC: Plattsmouth 56 Arlington 41 

Hunter Adkins had 18 points and Hayden Stromsodt finished with 17 to lead Plattsmouth.

NE NC: Auburn 66 Syracuse 33 

Josh lambert had 17 points while Dan Frary added 13 and Cam Binder put in 12 for Auburn.

Cooper Carlson led Syracuse with 13 points.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference

East Mills 62 Sidney 47

Griswold 46 Essex 28

Stanton 81 Clarinda Academy 40

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning 46 Audubon 34

AHSTW 54 Tri-Center 51 — OT

Treynor 70 Underwood 53

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr 72 Bedford 65

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 69 Bishop Heelan Catholic 40

Sioux City East 75 Le Mars 72

Sioux City West 78 Sioux City North 61

Bluegrass Conference

Moravia 57 Melcher-Dallas 37

Murray 69 Mormon Trail 54

Twin Cedars 48 Orient-Macksburg 32

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Skutt Catholic 76 Glenwood 46

Woodbine 47 Fremont-Mills 37

Central Decatur 65 Clarke 36

Knoxville at Martensdale-St. Marys

West Harrison at River Valley 

275 Conference

Rock Port 55 Stewartsville 47

Osborn 46 West Nodaway 38

Mound City 61 North Nodaway 42

Platte Valley at Union Star 

Northeast Nodaway 70 Nodaway-Holt 29

South Holt 60 DeKalb 36

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 57 Cameron 33

Lafayette 44 Benton 42

Savannah at St. Pius X 

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Bishop LeBlond at Northland Christian 

Eastern Midlands Conference

Blair def. Nebraska City 

East Central Nebraska Conference

Elmwood-Murdock 50 Johnson County Central 42

Pioneer Conference

Tri County at Humboldt-TRS 

Johnson-Brock 68 Friend 30

Lewiston at Southern 

Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Diller-Odell 17

Metro Conference

Gretna 60 Omaha North 33

Millard North 61 Papillion-LaVista South 56

Omaha Central 73 Millard West 71

Papillion-LaVista 60 Omaha Burke 39

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Plattsmouth 56 Arlington 41

Auburn 66 Syracuse 33

Raymond Central 52 Louisville 46

Lourdes Central Catholic at Brownell-Talbot 

Lincoln Pius X 62 Elkhorn 43

Roncalli Catholic 70 Bennington 60

Wahoo 77 Columbus Scotus 39

Falls City 66 Conestoga 56

Bishop Neumann 58 Yutan 49

Westside 81 Kearney 69