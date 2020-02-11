(KMAland) -- Stanton and East Mills both grabbed Corner Conference title share, Mount Ayr took down Bedford, Glenwood lost to Skutt and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
IA NC: Skutt Catholic 76 Glenwood 46
Ryan Blum had 16 points for Glenwood.
CORNER: Stanton 81 Clarinda Academy 40
Stanton’s Keygan Day had 25 points and Tyler Peterson added 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Vikings clinched a share of the Corner Conference championship. Jack Roberts chipped in 13 points.
CORNER: East Mills 62 Sidney 47
The Wolverines got 22 points each from Michael Schafer and Mason Crouse, as they clinched their own share of the Corner regular season title. Crouse added 12 rebounds to grab a double-double.
WIC: IKM-Manning 46 Audubon 34
Colby Keller scored 20 points and had six rebounds for IKM-Manning in the win.
Gavin Smith led Audubon with eight points and 11 rebounds.
WIC: AHSTW 54 Tri-Center 51 — OT
Raydden Grobe had 24 points and 10 rebounds for AHSTW while Brayden Lund put in 12 and pulled in 13.
Leyton Nelson had 16 points and Ethan Alfers added 10 for Tri-Center.
POI: Mount Ayr 72 Bedford 65
Cayden Lambert had 19 points while Isaac Grose added 15 and Jaixen Frost and Payton Weehler put in 11 each to lead Mount Ayr.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 69 Mormon Trail 54
Murray’s Reece Held had 24 points to surpass 1,000 for his career. Jace Rodecker had 13 points while Colton Siefkas added 13 and Kegan Johnson put in 11.
Gabe Stripe had 15 points and five rebounds, and Luke Parmer put in 14 points and grabbed 13 boards for Mormon Trail.
BLUEGRASS: Moravia 57 Melcher-Dallas 37
Brett Cormeny (14 points, 12 rebounds and Riley Hawkins (14 points, 11 rebounds) had double-doubles for Moravia. Carson Brown added nine points and 10 boards.
MEC: Maryville 57 Cameron 33
Marc Gustafson led three Maryville players in double figures with 12 points. Tate Oglesby added 11 and Tylan Perry finished with 10.
275: Osborn 46 West Nodaway 38
Dawson Fast had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Tyler Blay finished with 10 points for West Nodaway.
NE NC: Plattsmouth 56 Arlington 41
Hunter Adkins had 18 points and Hayden Stromsodt finished with 17 to lead Plattsmouth.
NE NC: Auburn 66 Syracuse 33
Josh lambert had 17 points while Dan Frary added 13 and Cam Binder put in 12 for Auburn.
Cooper Carlson led Syracuse with 13 points.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
East Mills 62 Sidney 47
Griswold 46 Essex 28
Stanton 81 Clarinda Academy 40
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 46 Audubon 34
AHSTW 54 Tri-Center 51 — OT
Treynor 70 Underwood 53
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 72 Bedford 65
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 69 Bishop Heelan Catholic 40
Sioux City East 75 Le Mars 72
Sioux City West 78 Sioux City North 61
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 57 Melcher-Dallas 37
Murray 69 Mormon Trail 54
Twin Cedars 48 Orient-Macksburg 32
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Skutt Catholic 76 Glenwood 46
Woodbine 47 Fremont-Mills 37
Central Decatur 65 Clarke 36
Knoxville at Martensdale-St. Marys
West Harrison at River Valley
275 Conference
Rock Port 55 Stewartsville 47
Osborn 46 West Nodaway 38
Mound City 61 North Nodaway 42
Platte Valley at Union Star
Northeast Nodaway 70 Nodaway-Holt 29
South Holt 60 DeKalb 36
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 57 Cameron 33
Lafayette 44 Benton 42
Savannah at St. Pius X
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Bishop LeBlond at Northland Christian
Eastern Midlands Conference
Blair def. Nebraska City
East Central Nebraska Conference
Elmwood-Murdock 50 Johnson County Central 42
Pioneer Conference
Tri County at Humboldt-TRS
Johnson-Brock 68 Friend 30
Lewiston at Southern
Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Diller-Odell 17
Metro Conference
Gretna 60 Omaha North 33
Millard North 61 Papillion-LaVista South 56
Omaha Central 73 Millard West 71
Papillion-LaVista 60 Omaha Burke 39
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Plattsmouth 56 Arlington 41
Auburn 66 Syracuse 33
Raymond Central 52 Louisville 46
Lourdes Central Catholic at Brownell-Talbot
Lincoln Pius X 62 Elkhorn 43
Roncalli Catholic 70 Bennington 60
Wahoo 77 Columbus Scotus 39
Falls City 66 Conestoga 56
Bishop Neumann 58 Yutan 49
Westside 81 Kearney 69