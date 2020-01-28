Stanton Vikings/Viqueens

(KMAland) -- Harlan edged past D-S, Stanton knocked off East Mills, Boyer Valley won again, AL took down TJ, North and West Nodaway won at the Northwest Missouri Tournament and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

H-10: Glenwood 71 Creston 51 

Ryan Blum had 24 points and John Palmer put in 22 for Glenwood in the victory. 

H-10: Harlan 54 Denison-Schleswig 48 

Connor Bruck had 18 points and Michael Erlemeier added 10 for Harlan in the tight road win.

Charlie Wiebers scored 19 points, Goanar Biliew pitched in 12 and Damien Magnuson had 10 for the Monarchs.

H-10: Kuemper Catholic 64 Atlantic 60 

Kyle Berg poured in 24 points and had 11 rebounds while Cole Collison added 11 points for Kuemper.

Dayton Templeton led Atlantic with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Nile Petersen had 16 points and six boards. Craig Becker scored 11 and Garrett Reynolds pitched in 10 for the Trojans.

CORNER: Sidney 59 Griswold 26 

Noah Jorgenson finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Sidney while Garett Phillips had 14 points.

CORNER: Stanton 42 East Mills 38 

Tyler Peterson scored 22 points with 12 rebounds, seven blocks, five steals and three assists. 

WIC: Audubon 53 Riverside 46 

Skyler Schultes led three players in double figures for the Wheelers with 15 points.

Riverside’s Drake Woods topped the Bulldogs with 21 points and seven rebounds. Brogan Allensworth added 16 points and 14 rebounds.

WIC: Underwood 61 Logan-Magnolia 49 

Brayden Wollan scored 18 points while Blake Hall pitched in seven points and 17 rebounds to lead Underwood. Trent Bundt chipped in 12 points.

WIC: AHSTW 80 Missouri Valley 54 

Clayton Akers hit eight 3-pointers and scored 33 points for AhSTW. Cole Scheffler added 11 points and Raydden Grobe finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Gavin Bartalini led Missouri Valley with 21 points. Will Gutzmer and Ben Hernandez also scored in double figures with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

WIC: Treynor 66 Tri-Center 44 — ON KMA 960

Jack Tiarks had 22 points and Jack Stogdill scored 21 for Treynor in the win.

POI: Nodaway Valley 62 Bedford 54 — ON KMA-FM 99.1

Joshua Baudler had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Tyler Vandewater chipped in 14 points and six boards. Clay Hohertz finished a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Bedford’s Brennan Sefrit had 21 points.

POI: Southwest Valley 58 Lenox 32 

Garrett Marn scored 19 points to lead three Southwest Valley players in double figures. Tucker TePoel added 16 and Gabe Fuller finished with 10.

Rex Hoffman had 11 points and Colton Vieux finished with 10 for Lenox.

RVC: West Harrison 52 Paton-Churdan 43 

Nick Rife led the Hawkeyes with 18 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Sage Evans chippy in 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 Ar-We-Va 35 

Gabe Obert dropped in 25 points and had eight rebounds for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Tanner Oswald added 8 points and 11 rebounds for the Crusaders.

NW MO TOURNAMENT: West Nodaway 78 St. Joseph Christian 74 

Bracxten Rohlmeier had 23 points while Tyler Blay added 21 points and eight rebounds. Hunter Dawson and Grant Adkins scored 15 points apiece.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Glenwood 71 Creston 51

Harlan 54 Denison-Schleswig 48

Kuemper Catholic 64 Atlantic 60

Corner Conference

Sidney 59 Griswold 26

Stanton 42 East Mills 38

Fremont-Mills 58 Clarinda Academy 29

Western Iowa Conference  

Audubon 53 Riverside 46

Underwood 61 Logan-Magnolia 49

AHSTW 80 Missouri Valley 54

Treynor 66 Tri-Center 44

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 62 Bedford 54

Southwest Valley 58 Lenox 32

Central Decatur 67 Southeast Warren 32

East Union 48 Wayne 34

Rolling Valley Conference

West Harrison 52 Paton-Churdan 43

Boyer Valley 56 Woodbine 33

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 Ar-We-Va 35

CAM 66 Glidden-Ralston 54

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 62 Thomas Jefferson 47

Le Mars 70 Bishop Heelan Catholic 38

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67 Sioux City North 29

Sioux City East 70 Sioux City West 56

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Savannah 62 Clarinda 51

OABCIG 49 IKM-Manning 46 — OT

Van Meter 48 Mount Ayr 43

Northwest Missouri Tournament

North Nodaway 53 Worth County 47

West Nodaway 78 St. Joseph Christian 74

North Platte Tournament

Mid-Buchanan 58 Polo 35

Plattsburgh 64 North Andrew 55

Cameron Tournament

Lawson vs. Higginsville

Smithville vs. Cameron

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Waverly 53 Plattsmouth 31

Bennington 71 Nebraska City 49

Elkhorn 61 Blair 37

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Wahoo 69 Syracuse 22

Platteview 48 Fort Calhoun 45

Douglas County West 58 Arlington 48

Ashland-Greenwood 65 Raymond Central 32

East Central Nebraska Conference

Elmwood-Murdock 38 Freeman 37

Johnson County Central 61 Malcolm 43

Auburn 60 Louisville 26

Pioneer Conference

Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Southern 28

Lourdes Central Catholic 75 Sterling 35

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 74 Omaha Central 67

Bellevue East 67 Omaha Burke 54

Papillion-La Vista 74 Omaha Bryan 39

Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Palmyra 51 Wilber-Clatonia 40

Conestoga 76 Humboldt-TRS 37

Tri County at Thayer Central 

Omaha Northwest at Lincoln North Star