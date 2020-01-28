(KMAland) -- Harlan edged past D-S, Stanton knocked off East Mills, Boyer Valley won again, AL took down TJ, North and West Nodaway won at the Northwest Missouri Tournament and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Glenwood 71 Creston 51
Ryan Blum had 24 points and John Palmer put in 22 for Glenwood in the victory.
H-10: Harlan 54 Denison-Schleswig 48
Connor Bruck had 18 points and Michael Erlemeier added 10 for Harlan in the tight road win.
Charlie Wiebers scored 19 points, Goanar Biliew pitched in 12 and Damien Magnuson had 10 for the Monarchs.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 64 Atlantic 60
Kyle Berg poured in 24 points and had 11 rebounds while Cole Collison added 11 points for Kuemper.
Dayton Templeton led Atlantic with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Nile Petersen had 16 points and six boards. Craig Becker scored 11 and Garrett Reynolds pitched in 10 for the Trojans.
CORNER: Sidney 59 Griswold 26
Noah Jorgenson finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Sidney while Garett Phillips had 14 points.
CORNER: Stanton 42 East Mills 38
Tyler Peterson scored 22 points with 12 rebounds, seven blocks, five steals and three assists.
WIC: Audubon 53 Riverside 46
Skyler Schultes led three players in double figures for the Wheelers with 15 points.
Riverside’s Drake Woods topped the Bulldogs with 21 points and seven rebounds. Brogan Allensworth added 16 points and 14 rebounds.
WIC: Underwood 61 Logan-Magnolia 49
Brayden Wollan scored 18 points while Blake Hall pitched in seven points and 17 rebounds to lead Underwood. Trent Bundt chipped in 12 points.
WIC: AHSTW 80 Missouri Valley 54
Clayton Akers hit eight 3-pointers and scored 33 points for AhSTW. Cole Scheffler added 11 points and Raydden Grobe finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Gavin Bartalini led Missouri Valley with 21 points. Will Gutzmer and Ben Hernandez also scored in double figures with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
WIC: Treynor 66 Tri-Center 44 — ON KMA 960
Jack Tiarks had 22 points and Jack Stogdill scored 21 for Treynor in the win.
POI: Nodaway Valley 62 Bedford 54 — ON KMA-FM 99.1
Joshua Baudler had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Tyler Vandewater chipped in 14 points and six boards. Clay Hohertz finished a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Bedford’s Brennan Sefrit had 21 points.
POI: Southwest Valley 58 Lenox 32
Garrett Marn scored 19 points to lead three Southwest Valley players in double figures. Tucker TePoel added 16 and Gabe Fuller finished with 10.
Rex Hoffman had 11 points and Colton Vieux finished with 10 for Lenox.
RVC: West Harrison 52 Paton-Churdan 43
Nick Rife led the Hawkeyes with 18 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Sage Evans chippy in 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 Ar-We-Va 35
Gabe Obert dropped in 25 points and had eight rebounds for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Tanner Oswald added 8 points and 11 rebounds for the Crusaders.
NW MO TOURNAMENT: West Nodaway 78 St. Joseph Christian 74
Bracxten Rohlmeier had 23 points while Tyler Blay added 21 points and eight rebounds. Hunter Dawson and Grant Adkins scored 15 points apiece.
