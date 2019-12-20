(KMAland) -- Glenwood and LC led off upset bids, Tyler Peterson exploded for 35 in a Stanton win, Treynor rolled on, AL stayed unscathed, Stephen Ansong went over 1,000 points and more on the night in KMAland boys hoops.
H-10: St. Albert 61 Shenandoah 54
Sam Rallis and Connor Cerny had 11 points apiece for the Falcons in the victory.
Kyle Cerven had 18 points for Shenandoah while Brody Owen had 17 points and Braden Knight pitched in 12.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 73 Clarinda 41
Charlie Wiebers scored 20 points while Goanar Biliew had 14 points and Austin Korner put in 13 for the Monarchs.
Connor Brown had a game-high 22 points for Clarinda. Nathan Lindsay added 10.
H-10: Harlan 69 Red Oak 17
Harlan jumped out to a 32-4 lead in the wire-to-wire win. Michael Heithoff and Connor Frame had 12 points apiece for the Cyclones.
Baylor Bergren led Red Oak with nine points.
H-10: Glenwood 59 Creston 52
Zach Carr had 17 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals for Glenwood. Ryan Blum added 12 points and eight rebounds, and John Palmer pitched in 12 points.
Colby Burg topped Creston with 14 points while Evan Bruce finished with 12.
CORNER: East Mills 54 Griswold 20
Michael Schafer had another 20 points for East Mills while Nic Duysen and Mason Crouse scored 12 points each.
Lane Mueller and Caleb Oakleaf had six points each for Griswold.
CORNER: Sidney 80 Essex 19
Cole Jorgenson had 26 points and brother Noah Jorgenson added 24 for Sidney in the dominant win.
CORNER: Stanton 72 Fremont-Mills 49
Tyler Peterson scored 35 points and had seven rebounds for Stanton in the victory.
WIC: Treynor 71 IKM-Manning 52
Jack Tiarks had 20 points for Treynor in the win. Sid Schaaf added 15 points and Jack Stogdill finished with 13.
Kyler Rasmussen had a game-high 22 points for IKM-Manning while Colby Keller finished with 12 points.
NC: Underwood 62 West Monona 36
Brayden Wollan had 18 points to lead three Underwood players in double figures. Timothy Conn had 14 points and Blake Hall finished with 11.
RVC: Boyer Valley 47 Coon Rapids-Bayard 24
Lucas Berens had 18 points and Gavin Reineke scored 11 for Boyer Valley.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55 West Harrison 39
Creighton Nelson had a monster game for Exira/EHK with 33 points and 10 rebounds. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 59 Sioux City West 41
Josh Dix led the charge for Abraham Lincoln with 22 points, five rebounds and four steals.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 48 Diagonal 25
Stephen Ansong went over 1,000 points in his career during the Demons’ latest win.
BLUEGRASS: Seymour 53 Moravia 34
Brody Tuttle had 16 points for Seymour in the victory.
275: Nodaway-Holt 52 Union Star 47
Brilyn Devers scored 28 points for Nodaway-Holt, which won for the first time in 673 days. Blake Bohannon added 11 points.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 61 Shenandoah 54
Denison-Schleswig 73 Clarinda 41
Harlan 69 Red Oak 17
Glenwood 59 Creston 52
Lewis Central 51 Atlantic 47
Corner Conference
East Mills 54 Griswold 20
Sidney 80 Essex 19
Stanton 72 Fremont-Mills 39
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 71 IKM-Manning 52
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 47 Coon Rapids-Bayard 24
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55 West Harrison 39
Ar-We-Va 49 Glidden-Ralston 48
Woodbine 59 Paton-Churdan 48
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 59 Sioux City West 41
Bishop Heelan Catholic 64 Thomas Jefferson 54
Sioux City East 59 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52 — OT
Le Mars 86 Sioux City North 46
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 48 Diagonal 25
Melcher-Dallas 57 Twin Cedars 48
Seymour 53 Moravia 34
Murray 67 Moulton-Udell 48
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Underwood 62 West Monona 36
Tri-Center 77 Clarinda Academy 26
Parkview Christian 77 Heartland Christian 47
275 Conference
Rock Port 48 Northeast Nodaway 38
Mound City 92 West Nodaway 62
Nodaway-Holt 52 Union Star 47
Platte Valley 45 Osborn 33
South Holt 50 North Nodaway 39
Midland Empire Conference
Benton 58 Maryville 54
Other (Missouri)
Cameron 71 Columbia Independent 49
Hogan Prep Academy Charter vs. St. Pius X
North Andrew 64 King City 13
Worth County 47 St. Joseph Christian 41
Stanberry 53 Braymer 19
Eastern Midlands Conference
Elkhorn 61 Nebraska City 38
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Douglas County West 73 Raymond Central 41
Wahoo 81 Fort Calhoun 42
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn 55 Freeman 35
Yutan 80 Conestoga 38
Louisville 66 Johnson County Central 63 — OT
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 59 Lewiston 33
Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Humboldt-TRS 17
Pawnee City 59 Sterling 32
Metro Conference
Omaha Central 58 Bellevue East 36
Omaha South 71 Bellevue West 49
Papillion-La Vsita 57 Elkhorn South 33
Millard South 60 Omaha Bryan 43
Omaha North 62 Millard North 59
Papillion-La Vista South 70 Millard West 67
Creighton Prep 77 Omaha Burke 53
Other (Nebraska)
Skutt Catholic 62 Bennington 38
Norris 49 Seward 38
Plattsmouth 53 Falls City 52
Lincoln Lutheran 67 Syracuse 40
Mead 58 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 53
Lawrence-Nelson Friend
Archbishop Bergan 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 39
Fremont 68 Omaha Northwest 63
Boys Town 45 Blair 43
Platteview 65 Gross Catholic 41