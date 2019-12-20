Tyler Peterson, Stanton.jpg
(KMAland) -- Glenwood and LC led off upset bids, Tyler Peterson exploded for 35 in a Stanton win, Treynor rolled on, AL stayed unscathed, Stephen Ansong went over 1,000 points and more on the night in KMAland boys hoops.

H-10: St. Albert 61 Shenandoah 54 

Sam Rallis & Connor Cerny, St. Albert.jpg

Sam Rallis and Connor Cerny had 11 points apiece for the Falcons in the victory.

Kyle Cerven had 18 points for Shenandoah while Brody Owen had 17 points and Braden Knight pitched in 12.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 73 Clarinda 41  

Charlie Wiebers scored 20 points while Goanar Biliew had 14 points and Austin Korner put in 13 for the Monarchs.

Connor Brown had a game-high 22 points for Clarinda. Nathan Lindsay added 10.

H-10: Harlan 69 Red Oak 17

Michael Heithoff, Harlan.jpg
Harlan jumped out to a 32-4 lead in the wire-to-wire win. Michael Heithoff and Connor Frame had 12 points apiece for the Cyclones.

Baylor Bergren led Red Oak with nine points.

H-10: Glenwood 59 Creston 52 

Zach Carr, Glenwood.jpg
Zach Carr had 17 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals for Glenwood. Ryan Blum added 12 points and eight rebounds, and John Palmer pitched in 12 points.

Colby Burg topped Creston with 14 points while Evan Bruce finished with 12.

CORNER: East Mills 54 Griswold 20 

Michael Schafer had another 20 points for East Mills while Nic Duysen and Mason Crouse scored 12 points each.

Lane Mueller and Caleb Oakleaf had six points each for Griswold.

CORNER: Sidney 80 Essex 19  

Cole Jorgenson had 26 points and brother Noah Jorgenson added 24 for Sidney in the dominant win.

CORNER: Stanton 72 Fremont-Mills 49  

Tyler Peterson scored 35 points and had seven rebounds for Stanton in the victory.

WIC: Treynor 71 IKM-Manning 52 

Jack Tiarks, Treynor.jpg
Jack Tiarks had 20 points for Treynor in the win. Sid Schaaf added 15 points and Jack Stogdill finished with 13.

Kyler Rasmussen had a game-high 22 points for IKM-Manning while Colby Keller finished with 12 points.

NC: Underwood 62 West Monona 36 

Brayden Wollan had 18 points to lead three Underwood players in double figures. Timothy Conn had 14 points and Blake Hall finished with 11.

RVC: Boyer Valley 47 Coon Rapids-Bayard 24 

Lucas Berens had 18 points and Gavin Reineke scored 11 for Boyer Valley.

RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55 West Harrison 39 

Creighton Nelson had a monster game for Exira/EHK with 33 points and 10 rebounds. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

MRC: Abraham Lincoln 59 Sioux City West 41 

Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln.jpg
Josh Dix led the charge for Abraham Lincoln with 22 points, five rebounds and four steals.

BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 48 Diagonal 25 

Stephen Ansong went over 1,000 points in his career during the Demons’ latest win.

BLUEGRASS: Seymour 53 Moravia 34 

Brody Tuttle had 16 points for Seymour in the victory.

275: Nodaway-Holt 52 Union Star 47 

Brilyn Devers scored 28 points for Nodaway-Holt, which won for the first time in 673 days. Blake Bohannon added 11 points.

