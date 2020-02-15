(KMAland) -- Treynor's Jack Stogdill went over 1,000 career points, Auburn and Sacred Heart both won at the Heartland Hoops Classic and more from the Saturday in KMAland boys hoops.
IA NC: Treynor 64 Grand View Christian 55
Jack Stogdill surpassed 1,000 career points in the win for Treynor — their 14th straight.
MRC: Sioux City East 92 Le Mars 42
Jaleque Dunson had 24 points while Danny Callahan added 21 and Sayvion Armstrong finished with 16 to lead Sioux City East.
Spencer Mackey had 10 points for Le Mars.
IA/NE NC: Weeping Water 64 Heartland Christian 52
Syles Jordan scored 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Heartland Christiaan in the loss. DJ Weilage added 23 and 10.
NCC: Wahoo 69 Ashland-Greenwood 58
Cale Jacobsen had 20 points for Ashland-Greenwood. Gavin Bergsten chipped in 13 and Jarrod Nafzinger pitched in 12.
NE NC: Auburn 73 Ogallala 63
Josh Lambert scored 21 points while CJ Hughes pitched in 12 and Cam and Ryan Binder had 12 each.
NE NC: Aquinas Catholic 46 Lourdes Central Catholic 44
Blake Miller topped Lourdes Central Catholic with 21 points.
NE NC: Falls City Sacred Heart 47 Fullerton 38
Tyler Witt scored 14 points for the Irish. Jake Fiegener added 13 and Jarrot Simon finished with 10.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 92 Le Mars 42
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Treynor 64 Grand View Christian 55
Weeping Water 64 Heartland Christian 52
Grand River Conference Showcase (at King City)
Stnaberry 66 Gallatin 55
South Harrison 61 Worth County 43
Milan 64 North Andrew 61
Non-Conference (Missouri)
East Buchanan 64 Mound City 54
Benton 63 Lathrop 59
Ruskin 58 Lafayette 55
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo 69 Ashland-Greenwood 58
Metro Conference
Omaha Benson 75 Millard South 70
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Falls City Sacred Heart 47 Fullerton 38
Lincoln Christian 49 Norris 48
Centennial 56 Malcolm 40
Auburn 73 Ogallala 68
Aquinas Catholic 46 Lourdes Central Catholic 44
Yutan 67 Elm Creek 47
Bellevue East 65 Lincoln East 38
Lincoln North Star 67 Millard West 56
Gretna 57 Lincoln Southwest 45
Omaha Northwest 84 Norfolk 67
Bellevue West 84 Lincoln High 60
Creighton Prep 70 Rockhurst 65
Omaha Central 72 Lincoln Northeast 50
Omaha South 58 Lincoln Pius X 47
Papillion-LaVista South 51 Lincoln Southeast 49
Omaha Burke 77 Fremont 53
IMG Academy 74 Millard North 69