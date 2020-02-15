Jack Stogdill, Treynor.jpg
Pictured: Jack Stogdill, Treynor

(KMAland) -- Treynor's Jack Stogdill went over 1,000 career points, Auburn and Sacred Heart both won at the Heartland Hoops Classic and more from the Saturday in KMAland boys hoops.

IA NC: Treynor 64 Grand View Christian 55 

Jack Stogdill surpassed 1,000 career points in the win for Treynor — their 14th straight.

MRC: Sioux City East 92 Le Mars 42 

Jaleque Dunson had 24 points while Danny Callahan added 21 and Sayvion Armstrong finished with 16 to lead Sioux City East.

Spencer Mackey had 10 points for Le Mars.

IA/NE NC: Weeping Water 64 Heartland Christian 52 

Syles Jordan scored 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Heartland Christiaan in the loss. DJ Weilage added 23 and 10.

NCC: Wahoo 69 Ashland-Greenwood 58 

Cale Jacobsen had 20 points for Ashland-Greenwood. Gavin Bergsten chipped in 13 and Jarrod Nafzinger pitched in 12. 

NE NC: Auburn 73 Ogallala 63 

Josh Lambert scored 21 points while CJ Hughes pitched in 12 and Cam and Ryan Binder had 12 each.

NE NC: Aquinas Catholic 46 Lourdes Central Catholic 44 

Blake Miller topped Lourdes Central Catholic with 21 points.

NE NC: Falls City Sacred Heart 47 Fullerton 38 

Tyler Witt scored 14 points for the Irish. Jake Fiegener added 13 and Jarrot Simon finished with 10.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East 92 Le Mars 42

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Treynor 64 Grand View Christian 55

Weeping Water 64 Heartland Christian 52

Grand River Conference Showcase (at King City)

Stnaberry 66 Gallatin 55

South Harrison 61 Worth County 43

Milan 64 North Andrew 61

Non-Conference (Missouri)

East Buchanan 64 Mound City 54

Benton 63 Lathrop 59

Ruskin 58 Lafayette 55

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Wahoo 69 Ashland-Greenwood 58

Metro Conference

Omaha Benson 75 Millard South 70

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Falls City Sacred Heart 47 Fullerton 38

Lincoln Christian 49 Norris 48

Centennial 56 Malcolm 40

Auburn 73 Ogallala 68

Aquinas Catholic 46 Lourdes Central Catholic 44

Yutan 67 Elm Creek 47

Bellevue East 65 Lincoln East 38

Lincoln North Star 67 Millard West 56

Gretna 57 Lincoln Southwest 45

Omaha Northwest 84 Norfolk 67

Bellevue West 84 Lincoln High 60

Creighton Prep 70 Rockhurst 65

Omaha Central 72 Lincoln Northeast 50

Omaha South 58 Lincoln Pius X 47

Papillion-LaVista South 51 Lincoln Southeast 49

Omaha Burke 77 Fremont 53

IMG Academy 74 Millard North 69