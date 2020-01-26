(KMAland) -- Treynor, Martensdale-St. Marys, Mound City and Elmwood-Murdock were among the KMAland boys basketball winners on Saturday.
NC: Bishop Neumann 65 Harlan 40
Michael Erlemeier was the only player in double figures with 10 points for Harlan.
NC: Dallas Center-Grimes 73 Kuemper Catholic 42
Cole Collison had 12 points for the Knights.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference Tournament (On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM)
3rd Place: Sidney 43 Fremont-Mills 41
Championship: Stanton 48 East Mills 38
Bluegrass Conference Tournament – First Round
Mormon Trail vs. Moulton-Udell
Diagonal 51 Twin Cedars 43
Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Bishop Neumann 65 Harlan 40
Dallas Center-Grimes 73 Kuemper Catholic 42
Treynor 69 Oakland-Craig 42
Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Webster City 57
Sioux City West 82 Des Moines East 52
Westside 73 Sioux City East 56
Papillion-La Vista 61 Sergeant Blutt-Luton 39
275 Conference
Mound City 75 DeKalb 45
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Chillicothe at Camdenton
East Central Nebraska Conference
Mead 58 Malcolm 55
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Pawnee City 23
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 75 Omaha Central 54
Omaha South 64 Bellevue East 40
Papillion-La Vista South 83 Elkhorn South 75
Millard South 52 Omaha North 48
Omaha Benson 82 Omaha Northwest 78
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Bennington 76 Columbus 40
Norris 54 Omaha Bryan 35
Elmwood-Murdock 56 Syracuse 38
Weeping Water 51 College View Academy 34
Johnson County Central 69 Humboldt-TRS 35
Marysville, KS 43 Falls City 39