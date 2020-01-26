Treynor Cardinals

(KMAland) -- Treynor, Martensdale-St. Marys, Mound City and Elmwood-Murdock were among the KMAland boys basketball winners on Saturday.

Michael Erlemeier was the only player in double figures with 10 points for Harlan.

Cole Collison had 12 points for the Knights.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference Tournament (On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM) 

3rd Place: Sidney 43 Fremont-Mills 41

Championship: Stanton 48 East Mills 38

Bluegrass Conference Tournament – First Round

Mormon Trail vs. Moulton-Udell 

Diagonal 51 Twin Cedars 43

Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg 

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa) 

Bishop Neumann 65 Harlan 40

Dallas Center-Grimes 73 Kuemper Catholic 42

Treynor 69 Oakland-Craig 42

Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Webster City 57

Sioux City West 82 Des Moines East 52

Westside 73 Sioux City East 56

Papillion-La Vista 61 Sergeant Blutt-Luton 39

275 Conference 

Mound City 75 DeKalb 45

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Chillicothe at Camdenton 

East Central Nebraska Conference

Mead 58 Malcolm 55

Pioneer Conference 

Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Pawnee City 23

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 75 Omaha Central 54

Omaha South 64 Bellevue East 40

Papillion-La Vista South 83 Elkhorn South 75

Millard South 52 Omaha North 48

Omaha Benson 82 Omaha Northwest 78

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)

Bennington 76 Columbus 40

Norris 54 Omaha Bryan 35

Elmwood-Murdock 56 Syracuse 38

Weeping Water 51 College View Academy 34

Johnson County Central 69 Humboldt-TRS 35

Marysville, KS 43 Falls City 39