(KMAland) -- Ryan Blum exploded for 39 points, Treynor clinched a share of the WIC, Martensdale-St. Marys got their own share of the POI, CAM won again and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.
H-10: Glenwood 81 Clarinda 59
Ryan Blum poured in 39 points for Glenwood in their ninth consecutive victory. John Palmer added 13, and Zach Carr and Nate Hughes scored 10 points each.
Drew Brown led Clarinda with 17 points. Nathan Lindsay had 12 and Connor Brown finished with 11.
H-10: Atlantic 63 Red Oak 40 (ON KMAX-STREAM)
Nile Petersen had 18 points and nine rebounds for Atlantic in the win.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 63 Creston 46
Goanar Biliew had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to lead Denison-Schleswig. Austin Korner added 14 points, and Charlie Wiebers finished with 11 points, five steals and five rebounds.
H-10: Harlan 73 Kuemper Catholic 66
Connor Bruck had 19 points and Johnathan Monson scored 18 for Harlan in the win. Michael Heithoff pitched in 16.
Kyle Berg topped Kuemper with 14 points and seven rebounds. Will Schenkelberg added 12, John Mayhall had 11 and Kyle Feauto finished with 10.
IA/NE NC: Elkhorn 40 St. Albert 26
Ryan Hughes scored nine points for St. Albert in the loss.
CORNER: Stanton 68 Fremont-Mills 44
Tyler Peterson had 28 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Stanton. Carter Johnson pitched in 15 points and six assists, and Easton Blunt had 13 points and six rebounds.
CORNER: Sidney 79 Essex 32
Cole and Noah Jorgenson had 18 points each while Kyle Beam put in 10 for Sidney.
Preston Driskell led the way for Essex with seven points.
CORNER: East Mills 53 Griswold 14
Michael Schafer scored 17 points to lead East Mills in the dominant win.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 68 Audubon 48
Logan-Magnolia pulled away with a 20-6 second period.
Joel Klocke had 16 points and Gavin Smith added 13 for the Wheelers.
WIC: IKM-Manning 67 Missouri Valley 47
Parker Behrens exploded for 25 points while Kyler Rasmussen added 13 for IKM-Manning.
Missouri Valley’s Gavin Bartalini had 16 points and Ben Hernandez scored 10.
WIC: Treynor 76 Riverside 53
Treynor’s 10th straight victory clinched at least a share of another Western Iowa Conference championship.
Drake Woods had 17 points and eight assists to lead Riverside. Brogan Allensworth added 12 points, five rebounds and four steals.
WIC: Tri-Center 57 Underwood 41
Leyton Nelson had 16 points, four steals and four boards to lead Tri-Center. Ethan Alfers had 11 points and four steals of his own, and Zach Elliott added 10 points.
POI: Mount Ayr 52 Nodaway Valley 51
Jaixen Frost came off the bench for Mount Ayr to score 13 points and grab six rebounds, Isaac Grote added nine points and nine boards, and Dawson Frost finished with nine and eight.
Toby Bower led three Nodaway Valley players in double figures with 16 points. Clay Hohertz added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Joshua Baudler had 11 points.
POI: Bedford 62 Southwest Valley 36
Cooper Nally had 19 points and Jordan Perkins scored 18 for Bedford.
Adam Harris put in 10 points for Southwest Valley.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 77 Southeast Warren 21
Martendale-St. Marys claimed at least a share of the POI championship.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 West Harrison 48
Kade Schlepp had 13 points and six rebounds, and Gabe Obert put in 11 for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the tight win.
RVC: CAM, Anita 44 Woodbine 38
Jacob Holste and Lane Spieker had 10 points each for CAM in the victory.
FRONTIER: Brownell-Talbot 72 Heartland Christian 49
Syles Jordan led the way for Heartland Christian with 18 points and seven rebounds. DJ Weilage pitched in 13 points and nine boards.
275: Mound City 65 Platte Valley 53 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)
Tony Osburn had 29 points for Mound City in the big conference victory. Gage Salsbury pitched in 17.
Chase Farnan had 31 points for Platte Valley.
275: South Holt 64 West Nodaway 36
Tyler Blay had 12 points for West Nodaway in the defeat.
MEC: Maryville 63 Bishop LeBlond 43
Tate Oglesby led three Maryville players in double figures with 19 points. Caden Stoecklein pitched in 15 and Ben Walker scored 11.
NE NC: Bennington 74 Platteview 71
Connor Millikan had 33 points and Trey Brotzki pitched in 23 to lead Platteview in the defeat.
NE NC: Roncalli Catholic 68 Plattsmouth 31
Hunter Adkins topped Plattsmouth in scoring with nine points.
NE NC: Ashland-Greenwood 57 Boys Town 52
Kyle vonRentzell scored 13 points, Gavin Bergsten put in 12 and Aiden Lindley and Cale Jacobsen scored 11 each.
Central Decatur 70 Wayne 27
Boyer Valley 61 Paton-Churdan 35
Abraham Lincoln 67 Sioux City West 66
Le Mars 80 Sioux City North 44
Sioux City East 70 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63
Mormon Trail 59 Orient-Macksburg 46
Ankeny Christian Academy at Diagonal
Seymour 63 Moravia 58
Elkhorn 40 St. Albert 26
Lamoni 64 Clarke 35
Brownell-Talbot 72 Heartland Christian 49
East Atchison 65 Northeast Nodaway 52
Rock Port 81 Union Star 24
South Holt 64 West Nodaway 36
Mound City 65 Platte Valley 53
Osborn 70 Nodaway-Holt 37
North Nodaway 53 DeKalb 38
Maryville 63 Bishop LeBlond 43
Lafayette 62 Savannah 51
Benton 63 Cameron 31
Chillicothe 80 St. Pius X 62
North Andrew 52 St. Joseph Christian 41
Worth County 56 King City 37
Pattonsburg 67 Stanberry 58
Fort Calhoun 55 Arlington 38
Douglas County West 59 Syracuse 53
Quarterfinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 74 Pawnee City 30
Quarterfinal: Lourdes Central Catholic at Southern (B), 7:30 PM
Quarterfinal: Johnson-Brock 61 Diller-Odell 51
Quarterfinal: Tri County 73 Sterling 49
Bellevue West 65 Omaha North 49
Millard South 64 Omaha Northwest 50
Westside 82 Omaha South 76 — OT
Waverly 57 Ralston 28
Norris 42 Beatrice 41
Bennington 74 Platteview 71
Roncalli Catholic 68 Plattsmouth 31
Lincoln Lutheran 56 Falls City 44
Ashland-Greenwood 57 Boys Town 52
Gretna 45 Lincoln Pius X 43 — OT
Lincoln Southwest 53 Omaha Burke 41
Skutt Catholic 73 Omaha Benson 58