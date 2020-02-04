John Palmer, Zach Carr, Ryan Blum.jpg
(KMAland) -- Ryan Blum exploded for 39 points, Treynor clinched a share of the WIC, Martensdale-St. Marys got their own share of the POI, CAM won again and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.

H-10: Glenwood 81 Clarinda 59 

Ryan Blum poured in 39 points for Glenwood in their ninth consecutive victory. John Palmer added 13, and Zach Carr and Nate Hughes scored 10 points each.

Drew Brown led Clarinda with 17 points. Nathan Lindsay had 12 and Connor Brown finished with 11.

H-10: Atlantic 63 Red Oak 40 (ON KMAX-STREAM) 

Nile Petersen had 18 points and nine rebounds for Atlantic in the win.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 63 Creston 46 

Goanar Biliew had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to lead Denison-Schleswig. Austin Korner added 14 points, and Charlie Wiebers finished with 11 points, five steals and five rebounds.

H-10: Harlan 73 Kuemper Catholic 66 

Connor Bruck had 19 points and Johnathan Monson scored 18 for Harlan in the win. Michael Heithoff pitched in 16.

Kyle Berg topped Kuemper with 14 points and seven rebounds. Will Schenkelberg added 12, John Mayhall had 11 and Kyle Feauto finished with 10.

IA/NE NC: Elkhorn 40 St. Albert 26 

Ryan Hughes scored nine points for St. Albert in the loss.

CORNER: Stanton 68 Fremont-Mills 44 

Tyler Peterson had 28 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Stanton. Carter Johnson pitched in 15 points and six assists, and Easton Blunt had 13 points and six rebounds.

CORNER: Sidney 79 Essex 32 

Cole and Noah Jorgenson had 18 points each while Kyle Beam put in 10 for Sidney.

Preston Driskell led the way for Essex with seven points.

CORNER: East Mills 53 Griswold 14 

Michael Schafer scored 17 points to lead East Mills in the dominant win.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 68 Audubon 48 

Logan-Magnolia pulled away with a 20-6 second period.

Joel Klocke had 16 points and Gavin Smith added 13 for the Wheelers.

WIC: IKM-Manning 67 Missouri Valley 47  

Parker Behrens exploded for 25 points while Kyler Rasmussen added 13 for IKM-Manning.

Missouri Valley’s Gavin Bartalini had 16 points and Ben Hernandez scored 10.

WIC: Treynor 76 Riverside 53 

Treynor’s 10th straight victory clinched at least a share of another Western Iowa Conference championship.

Drake Woods had 17 points and eight assists to lead Riverside. Brogan Allensworth added 12 points, five rebounds and four steals.

WIC: Tri-Center 57 Underwood 41 

Leyton Nelson had 16 points, four steals and four boards to lead Tri-Center. Ethan Alfers had 11 points and four steals of his own, and Zach Elliott added 10 points.

POI: Mount Ayr 52 Nodaway Valley 51 

Jaixen Frost came off the bench for Mount Ayr to score 13 points and grab six rebounds, Isaac Grote added nine points and nine boards, and Dawson Frost finished with nine and eight. 

Toby Bower led three Nodaway Valley players in double figures with 16 points. Clay Hohertz added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Joshua Baudler had 11 points.

POI: Bedford 62 Southwest Valley 36 

Cooper Nally had 19 points and Jordan Perkins scored 18 for Bedford.

Adam Harris put in 10 points for Southwest Valley.

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 77 Southeast Warren 21 

Martendale-St. Marys claimed at least a share of the POI championship.

RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 West Harrison 48 

Kade Schlepp had 13 points and six rebounds, and Gabe Obert put in 11 for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the tight win.

RVC: CAM, Anita 44 Woodbine 38 

Jacob Holste and Lane Spieker had 10 points each for CAM in the victory. 

FRONTIER: Brownell-Talbot 72 Heartland Christian 49 

Syles Jordan led the way for Heartland Christian with 18 points and seven rebounds. DJ Weilage pitched in 13 points and nine boards.

275: Mound City 65 Platte Valley 53 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)

Tony Osburn had 29 points for Mound City in the big conference victory. Gage Salsbury pitched in 17.

Chase Farnan had 31 points for Platte Valley.

275: South Holt 64 West Nodaway 36 

Tyler Blay had 12 points for West Nodaway in the defeat.

MEC: Maryville 63 Bishop LeBlond 43 

Tate Oglesby led three Maryville players in double figures with 19 points. Caden Stoecklein pitched in 15 and Ben Walker scored 11.

NE NC: Bennington 74 Platteview 71 

Connor Millikan had 33 points and Trey Brotzki pitched in 23 to lead Platteview in the defeat. 

NE NC: Roncalli Catholic 68 Plattsmouth 31 

Hunter Adkins topped Plattsmouth in scoring with nine points.

NE NC: Ashland-Greenwood 57 Boys Town 52 

Kyle vonRentzell scored 13 points, Gavin Bergsten put in 12 and Aiden Lindley and Cale Jacobsen scored 11 each.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 81 Clarinda 59

Atlantic 63 Red Oak 40

Denison-Schleswig 63 Creston 46

Harlan 73 Kuemper Catholic 66

Corner Conference

Stanton 68 Fremont-Mills 44

East Mills 53 Griswold 14

Sidney 79 Essex 32

Western Iowa Conference

Logan-Magnolia 68 Audubon 48

IKM-Manning 67 Missouri Valley 47 

Treynor 76 Riverside 53

Tri-Center 57 Underwood 41

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Mount Ayr 52 Nodaway Valley 51

Bedford 62 Southwest Valley 36

Central Decatur 70 Wayne 27

Martensdale-St. Marys 77 Southeast Warren 21

Rolling Valley Conference

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 West Harrison 48

Exira/EHK 65 Ar-We-Va 59 — OT

CAM, Anita 44 Woodbine 38

Boyer Valley 61 Paton-Churdan 35

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 67 Sioux City West 66

Le Mars 80 Sioux City North 44

Sioux City East 70 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63

Bluegrass Conference

Mormon Trail 59 Orient-Macksburg 46

Ankeny Christian Academy at Diagonal 

Seymour 63 Moravia 58

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Elkhorn 40 St. Albert 26

Lamoni 64 Clarke 35

Brownell-Talbot 72 Heartland Christian 49

275 Conference

East Atchison 65 Northeast Nodaway 52 

Rock Port 81 Union Star 24

South Holt 64 West Nodaway 36

Mound City 65 Platte Valley 53

Osborn 70 Nodaway-Holt 37

North Nodaway 53 DeKalb 38

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 63 Bishop LeBlond 43

Lafayette 62 Savannah 51

Benton 63 Cameron 31

Chillicothe 80 St. Pius X 62

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

North Andrew 52 St. Joseph Christian 41

Worth County 56 King City 37

Pattonsburg 67 Stanberry 58

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Fort Calhoun 55 Arlington 38

Douglas County West 59 Syracuse 53

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 74 Pawnee City 30

Quarterfinal: Lourdes Central Catholic at Southern (B), 7:30 PM

Quarterfinal: Johnson-Brock 61 Diller-Odell 51

Quarterfinal: Tri County 73 Sterling 49

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 65 Omaha North 49

Millard South 64 Omaha Northwest 50

Westside 82 Omaha South 76 — OT

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)

Waverly 57 Ralston 28

Norris 42 Beatrice 41

Bennington 74 Platteview 71

Roncalli Catholic 68 Plattsmouth 31

Lincoln Lutheran 56 Falls City 44

Ashland-Greenwood 57 Boys Town 52

Gretna 45 Lincoln Pius X 43 — OT

Lincoln Southwest 53 Omaha Burke 41

Skutt Catholic 73 Omaha Benson 58